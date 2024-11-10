SRI (Sri Lanka) vs NEW (New Zealand) Match Prediction
SRI
45%
Chance of Winning
NEW
55%
T20i
Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium
Facts:
- New Zealand holds a slight edge over Sri Lanka in this fixture 13-8.
- Sri Lanka won the first T20I of the series by 4 wickets against New Zealand.
Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Chance of Winning
Sri Lanka is coming from a successful tour of the West Indies where they won the T20I and ODI series. The team has a good track record playing at home conditions. They won the first T20I of the series against New Zealand and lead the series by 1-0. The hosts bowled extremely well and managed to steer the game in their favour.
New Zealand had a successful Test series against India where they wiped the floor by 3-0. New Zealand is known for its depth and resilience, especially in the T20 format, and will aim to start the series on a high. However, the team could not produce the goods in the first game and suffered defeat. The team is 0-1 behind in the series and will be looking to level the series in the final T20I of this series.
- New Zealand’s chance of winning: 55%
- Sri Lanka’s chance of winning: 45%
Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Betting Tips
Sri Lanka to score low before 1st dismissal (@Parimatch)
Sri Lanka is enjoying its top form in the format. Sri Lanka is coming from a series win against the West Indies. The team’s opening order revolved around Kusal Mendis and Pathum Nissanka in the series and scored 20, 77 & 60 runs for their opening partnership in those games. Nissanka and Mendis average at 26.28 & 28.71 respectively in the 20 over format. The sides met last year where the pair secured 0, 18 & 76 runs before 1st dismissal in the three match series. Sri Lanka faced a much tougher bowling side and scored 3 runs before their first dismissal in the first T20I. That said, Sri Lanka will be losing an early wicket in the next game as well.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Sri Lanka’s score before their 1st dismissal in 1st innings Over 23.5 runs
New Zealand’s score before their 1st dismissal in 1st innings Over 18.5 runs
Highest opening partnership: Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Toss Prediction
The pitch at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium will be conducive to batting. Batters will enjoy the track's pace and bounce to score runs. There could be a hint of lateral movement initially, but it will become a batting paradise as the game goes on. Overall, Dambulla offers excellent batting conditions, with a bit of help for the bowlers. Unless it's a dry or used surface, expect the toss-winner to bowl first.
Weather Report
conditions, with a high around 31°C (87°F) and a low of 22°C (71°F). Humidity is expected to be moderate, and rain is unlikely, with only about a 24% chance of precipitation.
Sri Lanka Player List
Charith Asalanka (C), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Kamindu Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamidu Wickramasinghe, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana, Binura Fernando, Asitha Fernando.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Pathum Nissanka
|
Batter
|
Kusal Mendis
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Kusal Perera
|
Batter
|
Kamindu Mendis
|
Batter
|
Charith Asalanka (c)
|
All-rounder
|
Bhanuka Rajapaksa
|
Batter
|
Wanindu Hasaranga
|
All-rounder
|
Dunith Wellalage
|
All-rounder
|
Maheesh Theekshana
|
Bowler
|
Nuwan Thushara
|
Bowler
|
Matheesha Pathirana
|
Bowler
Sri Lanka Team Form
Sri Lanka won their last series against the West Indies by 2-1. They dominated with their strong batting and bowling performances throughout the series. The team was fantastic in the first game of this series. They bowled out the visitors at 135 runs in the game and chased the target comfortably.
New Zealand Player List
Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Zak Foulkes, Dean Foxcroft, Mitch Hay (wk), Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Tim Robinson, Nathan Smith, Ish Sodhi, Will Young.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Will Young
|
Batter
|
Tim Robinson
|
Batter
|
Josh Clarkson
|
All-rounder
|
Mark Chapman
|
All-rounder
|
Mitch Hay
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Zakary Foulkes
|
All-rounder
|
Michael Bracewell
|
All-rounder
|
Glenn Phillips
|
All-rounder
|
Ish Sodhi
|
Bowler
|
Jacob Duffy
|
Bowler
|
Mitchell Santner (c)
|
Bowler
New Zealand Team Form
New Zealand was terrible with the bat in the last game. They bundled out for 135 runs in the game. The Kiwis will be looking to win the next game.
Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Head-to-Head Record
The team has met 24 times before in the format. New Zealand has a 13-8 lead in the tally.
Sri Lanka won- 8
New Zealand won- 13
No result/ Abandoned- 3
Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Betting Odds
Sri Lanka and New Zealand clashed in the first T20I of this series. New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat first. Batting first, they kept losing cheap wickets in the game. The team bundled out for 135 runs in the game. Michael Bracewell and Zakary Foulkes scored 27 runs each in the game. Will Young also posted 19 runs in the game. Dunith Wellalage was the best bowler from Sri Lanka and picked 3 wickets in the game. Nuwan Thushara, Wanindu Hasaranga and Matheesha Pathirana picked 2 wickets each in the game.
Sri Lanka was relieved after a low target. They somehow made it past the target and posted 140/6 in the game, winning the game by 4 wickets. Charith Asalanka scored an unbeaten 35 and was the best batter from Sri Lanka. Zakary Foulkes was the best bowler from the New Zealand and managed to pick 3 wickets in the game.
Sri Lanka vs New Zealand
T20i
Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla
Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Top Batters
Glenn Phillips to be the top batter for New Zealand
When it comes to the batting, Glenn Phillips will come in as the best batting pick. Although he bats in the middle order, his ability to hit big shots makes him the top pick. He averages at 32.89 in the format. Phillips struck out for 13 runs in the last game.
Pathum Nissanka to be the top batter for Sri Lanka
Pathum Nissanka knows how to use the pace in his favour, making him a top-class opening batter. He averages at nearly 28 in the format and will lead his side with the bat in the next game. He scored 19 runs in the last game and is set to return in the next game.
Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Top Bowlers
Zakary Foulkes to be the top bowler for New Zealand
Zakary Foulkes made a terrific debut in the last T20I of this series. He picked 3 wickets for 20 runs in the game. Foulkes will be expected to bowl well in the next game.
Wanindu Hasaranga to be the top bowler for Sri Lanka
In the 2024 T20I season, Wanindu Hasaranga has continued to excel, particularly in the T20 World Cup. He picked 2 wickets in the last game and will keep up the same momentum in the next game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
New Zealand
New Zealand to win @ 2.75 (Parimatch)
Sri Lanka to win @ 1.45 (Parimatch)
Parimatch