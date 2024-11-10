SRI (Sri Lanka) vs NEW (New Zealand) Match Prediction SRI 45 % Chance of Winning NEW 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 2.75 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 2.9 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 2.959 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Sri Lanka will meet New Zealand in the 2nd T20I of the New Zealand tour of Sri Lanka 2024. The second game will be played at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium on November 10. The game will begin at 7:00 PM IST. Have a look at the match preview before it begins.

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Chance of Winning

Sri Lanka is coming from a successful tour of the West Indies where they won the T20I and ODI series. The team has a good track record playing at home conditions. They won the first T20I of the series against New Zealand and lead the series by 1-0. The hosts bowled extremely well and managed to steer the game in their favour.

New Zealand had a successful Test series against India where they wiped the floor by 3-0. New Zealand is known for its depth and resilience, especially in the T20 format, and will aim to start the series on a high. However, the team could not produce the goods in the first game and suffered defeat. The team is 0-1 behind in the series and will be looking to level the series in the final T20I of this series.

New Zealand’s chance of winning: 55%

Sri Lanka’s chance of winning: 45%

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Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Betting Tips

Sri Lanka to score low before 1st dismissal (@Parimatch)

Sri Lanka is enjoying its top form in the format. Sri Lanka is coming from a series win against the West Indies. The team’s opening order revolved around Kusal Mendis and Pathum Nissanka in the series and scored 20, 77 & 60 runs for their opening partnership in those games. Nissanka and Mendis average at 26.28 & 28.71 respectively in the 20 over format. The sides met last year where the pair secured 0, 18 & 76 runs before 1st dismissal in the three match series. Sri Lanka faced a much tougher bowling side and scored 3 runs before their first dismissal in the first T20I. That said, Sri Lanka will be losing an early wicket in the next game as well.

Match Prediction Best Odds Sri Lanka’s score before their 1st dismissal in 1st innings Over 23.5 runs 1.86 Bet on Parimatch New Zealand’s score before their 1st dismissal in 1st innings Over 18.5 runs 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Highest opening partnership: Sri Lanka 1.72 Bet on Parimatch

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Toss Prediction

The pitch at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium will be conducive to batting. Batters will enjoy the track's pace and bounce to score runs. There could be a hint of lateral movement initially, but it will become a batting paradise as the game goes on. Overall, Dambulla offers excellent batting conditions, with a bit of help for the bowlers. Unless it's a dry or used surface, expect the toss-winner to bowl first.

Weather Report

conditions, with a high around 31°C (87°F) and a low of 22°C (71°F). Humidity is expected to be moderate, and rain is unlikely, with only about a 24% chance of precipitation.

Sri Lanka Player List

Charith Asalanka (C), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Kamindu Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamidu Wickramasinghe, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana, Binura Fernando, Asitha Fernando.

Predicted Playing XI

Pathum Nissanka Batter Kusal Mendis Wicket-keeper Kusal Perera Batter Kamindu Mendis Batter Charith Asalanka (c) All-rounder Bhanuka Rajapaksa Batter Wanindu Hasaranga All-rounder Dunith Wellalage All-rounder Maheesh Theekshana Bowler Nuwan Thushara Bowler Matheesha Pathirana Bowler

Sri Lanka Team Form

Sri Lanka won their last series against the West Indies by 2-1. They dominated with their strong batting and bowling performances throughout the series. The team was fantastic in the first game of this series. They bowled out the visitors at 135 runs in the game and chased the target comfortably.

New Zealand Player List

Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Zak Foulkes, Dean Foxcroft, Mitch Hay (wk), Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Tim Robinson, Nathan Smith, Ish Sodhi, Will Young.

Predicted Playing XI

Will Young Batter Tim Robinson Batter Josh Clarkson All-rounder Mark Chapman All-rounder Mitch Hay Wicket-keeper Zakary Foulkes All-rounder Michael Bracewell All-rounder Glenn Phillips All-rounder Ish Sodhi Bowler Jacob Duffy Bowler Mitchell Santner (c) Bowler

New Zealand Team Form

New Zealand was terrible with the bat in the last game. They bundled out for 135 runs in the game. The Kiwis will be looking to win the next game.

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Head-to-Head Record

The team has met 24 times before in the format. New Zealand has a 13-8 lead in the tally.

Sri Lanka won- 8

New Zealand won- 13

No result/ Abandoned- 3

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Betting Odds

Sri Lanka and New Zealand clashed in the first T20I of this series. New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat first. Batting first, they kept losing cheap wickets in the game. The team bundled out for 135 runs in the game. Michael Bracewell and Zakary Foulkes scored 27 runs each in the game. Will Young also posted 19 runs in the game. Dunith Wellalage was the best bowler from Sri Lanka and picked 3 wickets in the game. Nuwan Thushara, Wanindu Hasaranga and Matheesha Pathirana picked 2 wickets each in the game.

Sri Lanka was relieved after a low target. They somehow made it past the target and posted 140/6 in the game, winning the game by 4 wickets. Charith Asalanka scored an unbeaten 35 and was the best batter from Sri Lanka. Zakary Foulkes was the best bowler from the New Zealand and managed to pick 3 wickets in the game.

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand T20i Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla Sri Lanka Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.45 Bet Now! New Zealand Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 2.9 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.959 Bet Now!

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Top Batters

Glenn Phillips to be the top batter for New Zealand

When it comes to the batting, Glenn Phillips will come in as the best batting pick. Although he bats in the middle order, his ability to hit big shots makes him the top pick. He averages at 32.89 in the format. Phillips struck out for 13 runs in the last game.

Pathum Nissanka to be the top batter for Sri Lanka

Pathum Nissanka knows how to use the pace in his favour, making him a top-class opening batter. He averages at nearly 28 in the format and will lead his side with the bat in the next game. He scored 19 runs in the last game and is set to return in the next game.

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Top Bowlers

Zakary Foulkes to be the top bowler for New Zealand

Zakary Foulkes made a terrific debut in the last T20I of this series. He picked 3 wickets for 20 runs in the game. Foulkes will be expected to bowl well in the next game.

Wanindu Hasaranga to be the top bowler for Sri Lanka

In the 2024 T20I season, Wanindu Hasaranga has continued to excel, particularly in the T20 World Cup. He picked 2 wickets in the last game and will keep up the same momentum in the next game.