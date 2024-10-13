SRI (Sri Lanka) vs WI (West Indies) Match Prediction SRI 57 % Chance of Winning WI 43 % Place a bet Batery 1.73 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Melbet 1.57 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.603 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Sri Lanka and West Indies will lock horns with each other in the first T20I of the three-match series at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla, on October 13, 2024 (Sunday), at 7:00 PM IST. After giving India a close fight in all three games in July, this will be Sri Lanka’s chance to become the side they want to be in the shortest format of the game.

Sri Lanka vs West Indies Chance of Winning

Led by Charith Asalanka, Sri Lanka have a peculiar habit of ramping things up at home, but when they come face to face with another side that is searching for their soul, the carnage could be even harder. It must be kept in mind that Sri Lanka will be hoping to go all guns blazing in the time to come, and the Dambulla encounter will be the genuine next step in that direction.

On the other hand, West Indies skipper Rovman Powell will know he has a side that can topple anyone at any conditions. Fresh off the Caribbean Premier League campaign, most of the Windies players are in-tuned with the demands of the format. So they hold a pretty good chance of winning the encounter as well.

SL’s chance of winning is 57%

WI’s chance of winning is 43%

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Sri Lanka vs West Indies Betting Tips

I am confident that Pathum Nissanka will deliver for his side big-time. The Sri Lankan opener knows a thing or two about playing long innings and against India, he was the biggest positive for the hosts. Wanindu Hasaranga knows a thing or two about bowling well in T20s, and that will come to the fore in the upcoming series. Can’t miss out on Shai Hope and Alzarri Joseph. They’re two of the Windies’ trump cards.

Match Prediction Best Odds Highest Opening Partnership: Sri Lanka 1.90 Bet on Batery Sri Lanka Team fours 15.5 Under 1.80 Bet on Batery

Sri Lanka vs West Indies Match Toss Prediction

The Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium has hosted a total of 16 T20Is, with the batting-first and bowling-first side winning an equal number of eight games each. The average batting first score at the venue is 184, whereas the average first innings-winning score is 193.

Weather Report

It is the rainy season in Sri Lanka at the moment and due to the south-eastern wind, it is going to have its impact. The chance of precipitation stays at around 32%, whereas there will be a cloud cover of 86%.

Sri Lanka Player List

Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Kusal Perera, Dinesh Chandimal, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Charith Asalanka(c), Avishka Fernando, Dunith Wellalage, Kamindu Mendis, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Matheesha Pathirana, Binura Fernando, Jeffrey Vandersay, Nuwan Thushara

Predicted Playing XI

Pathum Nissanka Batter Kusal Mendis Wicket-keeper Kusal Perera Batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa Batter Charith Asalanka Batter Kamindu Mendis Batter Wanindu Hasaranga All-rounder Chamindu Wickramasinghe Bowler Maheesh Theekshana Bowler Asitha Fernando Bowler Matheesha Pathirana Bowler

Sri Lanka Team Form

Sri Lanka have blown hot and cold in the last few matches, starting from the ICC T20 World Cup, in which they have won four and lost seven matches. However, in all games, they have shown glimpses of brilliance and hence, a successful series against the Windies can’t be ruled out at all.

West Indies Player List

Rovman Powell (capt), Roston Chase (vice-capt), Fabian Allen, Alick Athanaze, Andre Fletcher, Terrance Hinds, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Gudakesh Motie, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Shamar Springer

Predicted Playing XI

Evin Lewis Batter Shai Hope Wicket-keeper Alick Athanaze Batter Brandon King Batter Rovman Powell All-rounder Sherfane Rutherford Batter Romario Shepherd All-rounder Fabian Allen Bowler Gudakesh Motie Bowler Alzarri Joseph Bowler Shamar Joseph Bowler

West Indies Team Form

West Indies are coming into the T20I series on the back of an incredible run of form, having won 13 of their last 17 encounters without breaking a sweat. They did well in the ICC T20 World Cup, which they were the co-hosts of, and will look forward to continuing that surge.

Sri Lanka vs West Indies Head-To-Head

West Indies and Sri Lanka have faced 15 matches against each other, with the former winning 7 and the latter having a slight edge with eight wins.

Sri Lanka vs West Indies Betting Odds

Sri Lanka to score over 47.5 runs in the powerplay @ 1.88 (Batery)

With Pathum Nissanka at the top, I bet this is a market waiting to be won. Sri Lankan openers - Nissanka and Kusal Mendis - have done pretty well lately, averaging 34.85 for the opening partnership in the last six months. The average powerplay score for Sri Lanka has been 51.03, which indicates that we have a winner market in front of us.

Sri Lanka vs West Indies T20i Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla Sri Lanka Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.73 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.57 Bet Now! West Indies Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.306 Bet Now!

Sri Lanka vs West Indies Best Batters

Nissanka to be Sri Lanka’s best batter (Batery)

Despite being pigeonholed as a first-class batter for a large part of his career, Nissanka has taken a giant leap to become a T20 superstar. He has amassed 3012 runs in the shortest format of the game, having averaged 27.13 and with a strike rate of 123.59. He has 21 fifties to his name, which made him such a superstar.

Shai Hope to be West Indies’ best batter (Batery)

From being an ODI superstar to a T20 powerhouse, Shai Hope has traversed quite a journey. In T20Is, he has 3189 runs at an average of 27.49 at a strike rate of 131.23, which tells you there’s everything right about him. He came back from a successful Caribbean Premier League season in which he scored 391 runs at an average of 30.07 with three fifties to his name.

Sri Lanka vs West Indies Best Bowlers

Wanindu Hasaranga to be Sri Lanka’s best bowler (Batery)

This doesn’t need any certification from our end. With 276 wickets in the shortest format of the game, Hasaranga has already carved a niche for himself, but what is even more important is the fact that he has averaged 16.84 in the format. He has eight four-wicket hauls and three five-wicket hauls in the format.

Alzarri Joseph to be West Indies’s best bowler (Batery)

Joseph is such a bright performer in the shortest format of the game, having taken 154 wickets at an average of 24.26 at a strike rate of 17.1 with five four-wicket hauls and two five-wicket hauls. Joseph is one of the most structured performers, who knows how to bowl fast and take wickets, a trait that may come to aid him in the upcoming series.