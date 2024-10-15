SRI (Sri Lanka) vs WI (West Indies) Match Prediction SRI 58 % Chance of Winning WI 42 % Place a bet Batery 1.72 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Melbet 1.7 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.8 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR After winning the first T20I in a comfortable fashion, West Indies will aim to secure an unassailable 2-0 lead in the ongoing three-match series against Sri Lanka at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla, on October 15, 2024 (Tuesday), at 7:00 PM IST. Sri Lankan batters did well to post a decent total on board, but their bowlers failed to contain the Caribbean batters, resulting in a disappointing loss.

Sri Lanka vs West Indies Chance of Winning

Skipper Charith Asalanka and Kamindu Mendis have done well to give Sri Lanka hope, but for the hosts to do well as a unit, bowlers need to pull up their socks. You can’t win a T20 by conceding 107 runs for the opening wicket and something Asalanka will want his team to be cognizant of.

On the other hand, West Indies did everything in their power to win the game. So commendable was their impact in the opening stand that it virtually ensured the match was null and void right after the word go. The pace troika of Romario Shepherd, Shamar Joseph, and Alzarri Joseph have done really well to have the bowling unit in check.

SL’s chance of winning is 58%

WI’s chance of winning is 42%

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Sri Lanka vs West Indies Betting Tips

Betting on Brandon King to do well in the upcoming match seems like a decent proposition. He has been one of the most consistent run-scorers for West Indies. Similarly, Kamindu Mendis has made himself such a prolific batter that format doesn’t elude him anymore. You have to bet on him to have maximum impact. What about the Sri Lankan skipper though? Asalanka knows delivering on the big stage is how he grows as a leader.

Match Prediction Best Odds Highest Opening Partnership: Sri Lanka 1.90 Bet on Batery Sri Lanka Team fours 15.5 Under 1.80 Bet on Batery

Sri Lanka vs West Indies Match Toss Prediction

The Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium has hosted a total of 17 T20Is, with the batting-first and bowling-first sides winning an eight and nine games respectively. The average batting first score at the venue is 184, whereas the average first innings-winning score is 193. As we understood from the first game, batting here is rather easy.

Weather Report

Luckily there’s no heavy rain prediction in Dambulla on the match day, with the chance of precipitation staying below 15%. The cloud cover will be around 45% - which is very good considering it’s rainy season in Sri Lanka at the moment.

Sri Lanka Player List

Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Kusal Perera, Dinesh Chandimal, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Charith Asalanka(c), Avishka Fernando, Dunith Wellalage, Kamindu Mendis, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Matheesha Pathirana, Binura Fernando, Jeffrey Vandersay, Nuwan Thushara

Predicted Playing XI

Pathum Nissanka Batter Kusal Mendis Wicket-keeper Kusal Perera Batter Kamindu Mendis Batter Charith Asalanka Batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa Batter Wanindu Hasaranga All-rounder Chamindu Wickramasinghe Bowler Maheesh Theekshana Bowler Asitha Fernando Bowler Matheesha Pathirana Bowler

Sri Lanka Team Form

Sri Lanka have blown hot and cold in the last few matches, starting from the ICC T20 World Cup, in which they have won four and lost eight matches.

West Indies Player List

Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Shai Hope (wk), Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Rovman Powell (c), Sherfane Rutherford, Shamar Springer, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Andre Fletcher, Alick Athanaze, Fabian Allen, Terrance Hinds

Predicted Playing XI

Evin Lewis Batter Brandon King Batter Shai Hope Wicket-keeper Roston Chase Batter Romario Shepherd All-rounder Rovman Powell Batter Romario Shepherd All-rounder Shamar Springer Bowler Gudakesh Motie Bowler Alzarri Joseph Bowler Shamar Joseph Bowler

West Indies Team Form

West Indies are in spectacular form at the moment, having won 14 of their last 18 encounters. They were on the money in the last encounter against Sri Lanka, chasing the total down with five balls to spare.

Sri Lanka vs West Indies Head-To-Head

West Indies and Sri Lanka have faced 16 matches against each other, with both sides registering eight wins each. That’s such an even contest.

Sri Lanka vs West Indies Betting Odds

West Indies to score over 47.5 runs in the first six overs @ 1.88 (Batery)

West Indies openers Brandon King and Evin Lewis showed extreme level of composure to score 107 runs for the opening wicket - and what was even more impressive was the fact that 74 runs in the powerplay. It’s a pattern because the likes of King, Lewis and Shai Hope are all equipped to do well in the first six overs. As a matter of fact, West Indies batters have scored at a run-rate of 9.76 runs per over in the last 10 games.

Sri Lanka vs West Indies T20i Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla Sri Lanka Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.72 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.7 Bet Now! West Indies Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.008 Bet Now!

Sri Lanka vs West Indies Best Batters

Kamindu Mendid to be Sri Lanka’s best batter (Batery)

Kamindu Mendis has taken to international cricket like a duck to water. The Sri Lankan batter has accumulated 331 runs at an average of 22.06 and a strike rate of 123.50 with two fifties to his name. Already known for his supernatural form in Test cricket, Mendis scored a half century in the last game, ensuring a classic takedown.

Shai Hope to be West Indies’ best batter (Batery)

Shai Hope has 3194 runs at an average of 27.49 at a strike rate of 131.23 in his T20 career. He has slowly become a very reliable batter in the shortest format of the game, which recently translated into a successful Caribbean Premier League season in which he scored 391 runs at an average of 30.07 with three fifties to his name. So trust him to do well.

Sri Lanka vs West Indies Best Bowlers

Wanindu Hasaranga to be Sri Lanka’s best bowler (Batery)

Wanindu Hasaranga is a superstar in the shortest format of the game, having taken 277 wickets at an average of 16.92 at an economy rate of 6.91. He has eight four-wicket hauls and three five-wicket hauls in the format, making him the most important player for Sri Lanka in white-ball format.

Alzarri Joseph to be West Indies’s best bowler (Batery)

Joseph is such a bright performer in the shortest format of the game, having taken 155 wickets at an average of 24.36 at a strike rate of 17.1 with five four-wicket hauls and two five-wicket hauls. With such a record to his name, there’s nothing that Joseph wouldn’t be able to do in the upcoming clash.