SRI (Sri Lanka) vs WI (West Indies) Match Prediction
SRI
58%
Chance of Winning
WI
42%
T20i
Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium
Facts:
- Shai Hope has 3194 runs at an average of 27.49 at a strike rate of 131.23 in his T20 career.
- Kamindu Mendis has accumulated 331 runs at an average of 22.06 and a strike rate of 123.50 with two fifties to his name.
- Joseph is such a bright performer in the shortest format of the game, having taken 155 wickets at an average of 24.36 at a strike rate of 17.1.
Sri Lanka vs West Indies Chance of Winning
Skipper Charith Asalanka and Kamindu Mendis have done well to give Sri Lanka hope, but for the hosts to do well as a unit, bowlers need to pull up their socks. You can’t win a T20 by conceding 107 runs for the opening wicket and something Asalanka will want his team to be cognizant of.
On the other hand, West Indies did everything in their power to win the game. So commendable was their impact in the opening stand that it virtually ensured the match was null and void right after the word go. The pace troika of Romario Shepherd, Shamar Joseph, and Alzarri Joseph have done really well to have the bowling unit in check.
SL’s chance of winning is 58%
WI’s chance of winning is 42%
Sri Lanka vs West Indies Betting Tips
Betting on Brandon King to do well in the upcoming match seems like a decent proposition. He has been one of the most consistent run-scorers for West Indies. Similarly, Kamindu Mendis has made himself such a prolific batter that format doesn’t elude him anymore. You have to bet on him to have maximum impact. What about the Sri Lankan skipper though? Asalanka knows delivering on the big stage is how he grows as a leader.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Highest Opening Partnership: Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka Team fours 15.5 Under
Sri Lanka vs West Indies Match Toss Prediction
The Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium has hosted a total of 17 T20Is, with the batting-first and bowling-first sides winning an eight and nine games respectively. The average batting first score at the venue is 184, whereas the average first innings-winning score is 193. As we understood from the first game, batting here is rather easy.
Weather Report
Luckily there’s no heavy rain prediction in Dambulla on the match day, with the chance of precipitation staying below 15%. The cloud cover will be around 45% - which is very good considering it’s rainy season in Sri Lanka at the moment.
Sri Lanka Player List
Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Kusal Perera, Dinesh Chandimal, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Charith Asalanka(c), Avishka Fernando, Dunith Wellalage, Kamindu Mendis, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Matheesha Pathirana, Binura Fernando, Jeffrey Vandersay, Nuwan Thushara
Predicted Playing XI
|
Pathum Nissanka
|
Batter
|
Kusal Mendis
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Kusal Perera
|
Batter
|
Kamindu Mendis
|
Batter
|
Charith Asalanka
|
Batter
|
Bhanuka Rajapaksa
|
Batter
|
Wanindu Hasaranga
|
All-rounder
|
Chamindu Wickramasinghe
|
Bowler
|
Maheesh Theekshana
|
Bowler
|
Asitha Fernando
|
Bowler
|
Matheesha Pathirana
|
Bowler
Sri Lanka Team Form
Sri Lanka have blown hot and cold in the last few matches, starting from the ICC T20 World Cup, in which they have won four and lost eight matches.
West Indies Player List
Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Shai Hope (wk), Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Rovman Powell (c), Sherfane Rutherford, Shamar Springer, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Andre Fletcher, Alick Athanaze, Fabian Allen, Terrance Hinds
Predicted Playing XI
|
Evin Lewis
|
Batter
|
Brandon King
|
Batter
|
Shai Hope
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Roston Chase
|
Batter
|
Romario Shepherd
|
All-rounder
|
Rovman Powell
|
Batter
|
Romario Shepherd
|
All-rounder
|
Shamar Springer
|
Bowler
|
Gudakesh Motie
|
Bowler
|
Alzarri Joseph
|
Bowler
|
Shamar Joseph
|
Bowler
West Indies Team Form
West Indies are in spectacular form at the moment, having won 14 of their last 18 encounters. They were on the money in the last encounter against Sri Lanka, chasing the total down with five balls to spare.
Sri Lanka vs West Indies Head-To-Head
West Indies and Sri Lanka have faced 16 matches against each other, with both sides registering eight wins each. That’s such an even contest.
Sri Lanka vs West Indies Betting Odds
West Indies to score over 47.5 runs in the first six overs @ 1.88 (Batery)
West Indies openers Brandon King and Evin Lewis showed extreme level of composure to score 107 runs for the opening wicket - and what was even more impressive was the fact that 74 runs in the powerplay. It’s a pattern because the likes of King, Lewis and Shai Hope are all equipped to do well in the first six overs. As a matter of fact, West Indies batters have scored at a run-rate of 9.76 runs per over in the last 10 games.
Sri Lanka vs West Indies
T20i
Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla
Sri Lanka vs West Indies Best Batters
Kamindu Mendid to be Sri Lanka’s best batter (Batery)
Kamindu Mendis has taken to international cricket like a duck to water. The Sri Lankan batter has accumulated 331 runs at an average of 22.06 and a strike rate of 123.50 with two fifties to his name. Already known for his supernatural form in Test cricket, Mendis scored a half century in the last game, ensuring a classic takedown.
Shai Hope to be West Indies’ best batter (Batery)
Shai Hope has 3194 runs at an average of 27.49 at a strike rate of 131.23 in his T20 career. He has slowly become a very reliable batter in the shortest format of the game, which recently translated into a successful Caribbean Premier League season in which he scored 391 runs at an average of 30.07 with three fifties to his name. So trust him to do well.
Sri Lanka vs West Indies Best Bowlers
Wanindu Hasaranga to be Sri Lanka’s best bowler (Batery)
Wanindu Hasaranga is a superstar in the shortest format of the game, having taken 277 wickets at an average of 16.92 at an economy rate of 6.91. He has eight four-wicket hauls and three five-wicket hauls in the format, making him the most important player for Sri Lanka in white-ball format.
Alzarri Joseph to be West Indies’s best bowler (Batery)
Joseph is such a bright performer in the shortest format of the game, having taken 155 wickets at an average of 24.36 at a strike rate of 17.1 with five four-wicket hauls and two five-wicket hauls. With such a record to his name, there’s nothing that Joseph wouldn’t be able to do in the upcoming clash.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Sri Lanka
SL to win @ 1.72 (Batery)
WI to win @ 2.13 (Batery)
Batery