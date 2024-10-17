SRI (Sri Lanka) vs WI (West Indies) Match Prediction SRI 61 % Chance of Winning WI 39 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.63 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.6 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.645 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR With the series level at 1-1, Sri Lanka and West Indies will take on each other in the third and final T20I of the series at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla, on October 17, 2024 (Thursday), at 7:00 PM IST. After losing the first game, Sri Lanka made a stunning comeback in the final game, thanks to the performance of Pathum Nissanka and Dunith Wellalage.

Sri Lanka vs West Indies Chance of Winning

Sri Lanka are not necessarily a bad T20 team anymore. With the sudden influx of many talented players, they have become a very potent side. Take the second T20I for example. After the batters provided a decent base, the likes of Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Charith Asalanka, and Wanindu Hasaranga did what any good side would do to win the game. Hence, they are in it for the final T20I and secure a stunning win.

Can the Windies deliver on the promise and ensure things are even? Well, in the second game, only Rovman Powell could muster more than 20 runs with the bat, and think what? He was dismissed for 20. That tells you about the state of Windies batting. However, their bowlers are still in very good shape, and we can expect a fair fight in Dambulla.

SL’s chance of winning is 61%

WI’s chance of winning is 49%

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Sri Lanka vs West Indies Betting Tips

I am extremely hopeful on Pathum Nissanka - Sri Lanka’s man in form - to do well in the upcoming clash. Nissanka is such a powerful hitter of a cricket ball, but more than that he has married consistency at an impeccable level. You can’t sign off the all-round impact of Rovman Powell as well as the batting brilliance of Brandon King. I am not leaving out Wanindu Hasaranga or Maheesh Theekshana - for the impact they bring is beyond comprehension.

Match Prediction Best Odds Highest Opening Partnership: Sri Lanka 1.90 Bet on Parimatch Sri Lanka Team fours 15.5 Under 1.80 Bet on Parimatch

Sri Lanka vs West Indies Match Toss Prediction

The Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium has hosted a total of 18 T20Is, with the batting-first and bowling-first sides winning nine games each. The average batting first score at the venue is 184, whereas the average first innings-winning score is 193. As we understood from the first game, batting here is rather easy.

Weather Report

Luckily there’s no heavy rain prediction in Dambulla on the match day, with the chance of precipitation being around 18%. However, during the daytime, there’s a chance of heavy rain - which may impact playing conditions.

Sri Lanka Player List

Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Kusal Perera, Dinesh Chandimal, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Charith Asalanka(c), Avishka Fernando, Dunith Wellalage, Kamindu Mendis, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Matheesha Pathirana, Binura Fernando, Jeffrey Vandersay, Nuwan Thushara

Predicted Playing XI

Pathum Nissanka Batter Kusal Mendis Wicket-keeper Kusal Perera Batter Kamindu Mendis Batter Charith Asalanka All-rounder Bhanuka Rajapaksa Batter Wanindu Hasaranga All-rounder Chamindu Wickramasinghe Bowler Maheesh Theekshana Bowler Asitha Fernando Bowler Matheesha Pathirana Bowler

Sri Lanka Team Form

Sri Lanka have blown hot and cold in the last few matches, starting from the ICC T20 World Cup, in which they have won five and lost eight matches.

West Indies Player List

Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Shai Hope (wk), Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Rovman Powell (c), Sherfane Rutherford, Shamar Springer, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Andre Fletcher, Alick Athanaze, Fabian Allen, Terrance Hinds

Predicted Playing XI

Evin Lewis Batter Brandon King Batter Shai Hope Wicket-keeper Roston Chase Batter Romario Shepherd All-rounder Rovman Powell Batter Romario Shepherd All-rounder Shamar Springer Bowler Gudakesh Motie Bowler Alzarri Joseph Bowler Shamar Joseph Bowler

West Indies Team Form

West Indies are in spectacular form at the moment, having won 14 of their last 19 encounters. However, in the last game, they were totally off - both with bat and ball - and ended up losing the game by 73 runs.

Sri Lanka vs West Indies Head-To-Head

West Indies and Sri Lanka have played 17 matches against each other, with the latter winning nine games and the former claiming eight wins.

Sri Lanka vs West Indies Betting Odds

Sri Lanka to score over 47.5 runs in the first six overs @ 1.88 (Parimatch)

Pathum Nissanka has held the Sri Lankan batting line-up together with such a conformity mindset that it’s hard to bet against him. He has added that element of strike rate to his approach, which ensured that Sri Lanka crossed the 48-run mark seven out of the last 10 times. That’s such a good record to boast, and hence, we’re hopeful that Sri Lanka will comfortably cross that mark in the next match.

Sri Lanka vs West Indies T20i Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla Sri Lanka Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.63 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.6 Bet Now! West Indies Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.265 Bet Now!

Sri Lanka vs West Indies Best Batters

Pathum Nissanka to be Sri Lanka’s best batter (Parimatch)

Pathum Nissanka is one of the most consistent batters in the format, having scored 3077 in T20s at an average of 27.23 and a strike rate of 123.27. He already has a century and 22 half-centuries in the format, making him such an impactful performer. In T20Is, he has amassed 1483 runs at an average of 28.51, which makes him such a wild batter. Then what’re you worried about?

Shai Hope to be West Indies’ best batter (Parimatch)

Shai Hope has 3196 runs at an average of 27.31 at a strike rate of 131.23 in his T20 career. He has slowly become a very reliable batter in the shortest format of the game, which recently translated into a successful Caribbean Premier League season in which he scored 391 runs at an average of 30.07 with three fifties to his name. So trust him to do well. Even though his performance in the last game wasn’t as good as he would have liked, we can trust him to deliver.

Sri Lanka vs West Indies Best Bowlers

Wanindu Hasaranga to be Sri Lanka’s best bowler (Parimatch)

What Wanindu Hasaranga can do in T20s is not in doubt. He has already taken 279 T20 wickets at an average of 16.91 at an economy rate of 6.91. He has eight four-wicket hauls and three five-wicket hauls in the format - including a solid two-fer in the last game. Then what’re you waiting for? Go ahead and place your bet.

Gudakesh Motie to be West Indies’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Gudakesh Motie has progressed like a king in the shortest format of the game, having taken 75 wickets at an average of 21.56 and a strike rate of 17.8 in the format. With the Sri Lankan wickets supporting spinners, there’s a good reason to believe that Motie will be one of the most important cards for the Caribbean side in the upcoming clash.