SRI (Sri Lanka) vs ZIM (Zimbabwe) Match Prediction SRI 90 % Chance of Winning ZIM 10 % Place a bet Melbet 1.14 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.183 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1xBet 1.11 Bet Welcome bonus: 100% up to INR 20,000 Sri Lanka takes on Zimbabwe in the first T20 game of the three game bilateral series at the R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. The game is scheduled to be played on Jan 14 at 7:00 PM IST.

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Chance of Winning

Sri Lanka head into the series with more questions than answers. They have one win in the T20 format in 2023. They were comprehensively beaten by India and New Zealand in the bilateral series. In the last game they were beaten by Afghanistan, who won the game by eight runs. Even though Sri Lanka possesses more quality than Zimbabwe, this could be a tricky game for the home side.

This series would be a first real test for Zimbabwe as they take on Sri Lanka at their home turf. In the last series, Zimbabwe travelled to Ireland for a three game bilateral series. Zimbabwe won the first game as they beat Ireland with one wicket to spare but lost the next two games and eventually lost the series. As per our calculations, Sri Lanka are firm favourites in this upcoming match.

Sri Lanka’s chances of winning - 90%

Zimbabwe’s chances of winning - 10%

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Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Pathum Nissanka has had a horrendous 2023 as in six T20 matches, Nissanka has scored 83 runs with an average of 13.83 which is pretty underwhelming for an opener. In the last series against New Zealand, Nissanka struggled in all three matches which makes us believe he would struggle to score well in the upcoming game.

Tinashe Kamunhukamwe has struggled to score runs in recent games. Kamunhukamwe had a horrific tour to Ireland as he failed to show up in all three T20 games in the series. In three matches, Kamunhukamwe scored in binary numbers 1,0 and 1 which makes us believe he would struggle to score well in the upcoming game against a quality bowling attack.

Match Prediction Best Odds Zimbabwe to win 4.65 Bet on Parimatch Sri Lanka to win 1.11 Bet on 1xBet Zimbabwe to win 6.30 Bet on Melbet

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has seen teams chase targets with ease as the chasing team has a better chance of winning at the venue. Last two games at the venue has been won by the chasing side which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 32C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 23C.

Sri Lanka News & Player List

Sri Lanka Player List

Wanindu Hasaranga (captain), Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis (wicketkeeper), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kusal Janith Perera (wicketkeeper), Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kamindu Mendis, Pathum Nissanka (subject to fitness), Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara, Akila Dananjaya

Predicted Playing XI

Pathum Nissanka Batter Kusal Janith Perera Batter Dhananjaya de Silva Batter Dasun Shanaka Batter Kusal Mendis Wicket-keeper Angelo Mathews All-rounder Charith Asalanka Batter Wanindu Hasaranga Bowler Maheesh Theekshana Bowler Dilshan Madushanka Bowler Matheesha Pathirana Bowler

Sri Lanka Team Form

Sri Lanka have lost the last two bilateral series against India and New Zealand. The last T20 game was played against Afghanistan where Sri Lanka lost the game.

Zimbabwe News & Player List

Zimbabwe Player List

Sikandar Raza (capt), Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Craig Ervine, Joylord Gumbie, Luke Jongwe, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Clive Madande, Wellington Masakadza, Carl Mumba, Tony Munyonga, Blessing Muzarabani, Ainsley Ndlovu, Richard Ngarava, Milton Shumba

Predicted Playing XI

Sikandar Raza Batter Tinashe Kamunhukamwe Batter Brian Bennett Batter Tony Munyonga Batter Clive Madande Wicket-keeper Ryan Burl All-rounder Carl Mumba All-rounder Luke Jongwe All-rounder Wellington Masakadza All-rounder Richard Ngarava Bowler Blessing Muzarabani Bowler

Zimbabwe Team Form

Zimbabwe have nine wins in 17 games in 2023. In the last series against Ireland, Zimbabwe took a series lead after the opening game but lost the next two matches and eventually lost the series 2-1.

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Head to Head

Sri Lanka are unbeaten against Zimbabwe in T20 cricket. Both sides have squared off three times in this format and Sri Lanka have won every single time. The last T20 game between the two sides was played in 2012.

Head to Head

Sri Lanka: 3

Zimbabwe: 0

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Betting Odds

Sri Lanka to have a better opening partnership than Zimbabwe

Even though Sri Lanka haven’t been at their best in T20 format, they are a beast at home and are a match to anyone. Even with all the struggles, Sri Lanka are far more superior team than Zimbabwe and possess far more quality in all departments which was pretty evident in the ODI series where Sri Lanka just outplayed Zimbabwe and won the series 2-0. Zimbabwe has struggled to get a stable opening combination which is probably why they struggled to get good starts against Ireland in the three game bilateral series. In all three games, Zimbabwe conceded a better opening stand which makes us believe Sri Lanka would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Top Team Batters

Kusal Mendis to be Sri Lanka’s top batter

Even though Sri Lanka haven’t had a great year in the T20 format. Kusal Mendis has been a shining light in what has been a dismal performance thus far. In the last game against New Zealand, Mendis scored a brilliant 73 off 48 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sikander Raza to be Zimbabwe’s top batter

Sikender Raza has had a phenomenal year in T20 format as with 515 runs he was the leading run scorer for Zimbabwe in 2023 which includes six half centuries. Raza was rested in the Ireland series and is expected to explode against Sri Lanka which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Top Team Bowlers

Maheesh Theekshana to be Sri Lanka’s top bowler

Maheesh Theekshana has been phenomenal for Sri Lanka at home. Even though Theekshana struggled in the T20 format this year, he was terrific in the last game against Zimbabwe as he ended up with seven wickets in the game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Richard Ngarava to be Zimbabwe’s top bowler

Richard Ngarava has been sensational for Zimbabwe in the T20 format. In 2023, he ended up with 26 wickets with an economy of 5.63 which is extraordinary. He played ODI against Sri Lanka prior to this series and in the last game ended up with 5/32 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.