SRI (Sri Lanka) vs ZIM (Zimbabwe) Match Prediction
SRI
90%
Chance of Winning
ZIM
10%
T20i
R. Premadasa Stadium
Facts:
- Sri Lanka has one win in last seven T20 matches.
- With 515 runs, Sikander Raza was the leading run scorer for Zimbabwe in T20 format in 2023.
Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Chance of Winning
Sri Lanka head into the series with more questions than answers. They have one win in the T20 format in 2023. They were comprehensively beaten by India and New Zealand in the bilateral series. In the last game they were beaten by Afghanistan, who won the game by eight runs. Even though Sri Lanka possesses more quality than Zimbabwe, this could be a tricky game for the home side.
This series would be a first real test for Zimbabwe as they take on Sri Lanka at their home turf. In the last series, Zimbabwe travelled to Ireland for a three game bilateral series. Zimbabwe won the first game as they beat Ireland with one wicket to spare but lost the next two games and eventually lost the series. As per our calculations, Sri Lanka are firm favourites in this upcoming match.
- Sri Lanka’s chances of winning - 90%
- Zimbabwe’s chances of winning - 10%
Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
Pathum Nissanka has had a horrendous 2023 as in six T20 matches, Nissanka has scored 83 runs with an average of 13.83 which is pretty underwhelming for an opener. In the last series against New Zealand, Nissanka struggled in all three matches which makes us believe he would struggle to score well in the upcoming game.
Tinashe Kamunhukamwe has struggled to score runs in recent games. Kamunhukamwe had a horrific tour to Ireland as he failed to show up in all three T20 games in the series. In three matches, Kamunhukamwe scored in binary numbers 1,0 and 1 which makes us believe he would struggle to score well in the upcoming game against a quality bowling attack.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Zimbabwe to win
Sri Lanka to win
Zimbabwe to win
Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has seen teams chase targets with ease as the chasing team has a better chance of winning at the venue. Last two games at the venue has been won by the chasing side which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first at the venue.
Weather Report
With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 32C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 23C.
Sri Lanka News & Player List
Sri Lanka Player List
Wanindu Hasaranga (captain), Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis (wicketkeeper), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kusal Janith Perera (wicketkeeper), Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kamindu Mendis, Pathum Nissanka (subject to fitness), Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara, Akila Dananjaya
Predicted Playing XI
|
Pathum Nissanka
|
Batter
|
Kusal Janith Perera
|
Batter
|
Dhananjaya de Silva
|
Batter
|
Dasun Shanaka
|
Batter
|
Kusal Mendis
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Angelo Mathews
|
All-rounder
|
Charith Asalanka
|
Batter
|
Wanindu Hasaranga
|
Bowler
|
Maheesh Theekshana
|
Bowler
|
Dilshan Madushanka
|
Bowler
|
Matheesha Pathirana
|
Bowler
Sri Lanka Team Form
Sri Lanka have lost the last two bilateral series against India and New Zealand. The last T20 game was played against Afghanistan where Sri Lanka lost the game.
Zimbabwe News & Player List
Zimbabwe Player List
Sikandar Raza (capt), Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Craig Ervine, Joylord Gumbie, Luke Jongwe, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Clive Madande, Wellington Masakadza, Carl Mumba, Tony Munyonga, Blessing Muzarabani, Ainsley Ndlovu, Richard Ngarava, Milton Shumba
Predicted Playing XI
|
Sikandar Raza
|
Batter
|
Tinashe Kamunhukamwe
|
Batter
|
Brian Bennett
|
Batter
|
Tony Munyonga
|
Batter
|
Clive Madande
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Ryan Burl
|
All-rounder
|
Carl Mumba
|
All-rounder
|
Luke Jongwe
|
All-rounder
|
Wellington Masakadza
|
All-rounder
|
Richard Ngarava
|
Bowler
|
Blessing Muzarabani
|
Bowler
Zimbabwe Team Form
Zimbabwe have nine wins in 17 games in 2023. In the last series against Ireland, Zimbabwe took a series lead after the opening game but lost the next two matches and eventually lost the series 2-1.
Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Head to Head
Sri Lanka are unbeaten against Zimbabwe in T20 cricket. Both sides have squared off three times in this format and Sri Lanka have won every single time. The last T20 game between the two sides was played in 2012.
Head to Head
Sri Lanka: 3
Zimbabwe: 0
Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Betting Odds
Sri Lanka to have a better opening partnership than Zimbabwe
Even though Sri Lanka haven’t been at their best in T20 format, they are a beast at home and are a match to anyone. Even with all the struggles, Sri Lanka are far more superior team than Zimbabwe and possess far more quality in all departments which was pretty evident in the ODI series where Sri Lanka just outplayed Zimbabwe and won the series 2-0. Zimbabwe has struggled to get a stable opening combination which is probably why they struggled to get good starts against Ireland in the three game bilateral series. In all three games, Zimbabwe conceded a better opening stand which makes us believe Sri Lanka would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe
T20i
R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Top Team Batters
Kusal Mendis to be Sri Lanka’s top batter
Even though Sri Lanka haven’t had a great year in the T20 format. Kusal Mendis has been a shining light in what has been a dismal performance thus far. In the last game against New Zealand, Mendis scored a brilliant 73 off 48 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Sikander Raza to be Zimbabwe’s top batter
Sikender Raza has had a phenomenal year in T20 format as with 515 runs he was the leading run scorer for Zimbabwe in 2023 which includes six half centuries. Raza was rested in the Ireland series and is expected to explode against Sri Lanka which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Top Team Bowlers
Maheesh Theekshana to be Sri Lanka’s top bowler
Maheesh Theekshana has been phenomenal for Sri Lanka at home. Even though Theekshana struggled in the T20 format this year, he was terrific in the last game against Zimbabwe as he ended up with seven wickets in the game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Richard Ngarava to be Zimbabwe’s top bowler
Richard Ngarava has been sensational for Zimbabwe in the T20 format. In 2023, he ended up with 26 wickets with an economy of 5.63 which is extraordinary. He played ODI against Sri Lanka prior to this series and in the last game ended up with 5/32 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Sri Lanka
- Sri Lanka to win @ 1.11 (1XBet)
- Zimbabwe to win @ 6.30 (1XBet)
1xBet