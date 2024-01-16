SRI (Sri Lanka) vs ZIM (Zimbabwe) Match Prediction SRI 80 % Chance of Winning ZIM 20 % Place a bet Melbet 1.18 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.264 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1xBet 1.25 Bet Welcome bonus: 100% up to INR 20,000 Sri Lanka takes on Zimbabwe in the second T20 game of the three game bilateral series at the R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. The game is scheduled to be played on Jan 16 at 7:00 PM IST.

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Chance of Winning

Zimbabwe headed into this series with odds stacked against them as Sri Lanka regardless of their form have been a dominant outfit at home. In the last game Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bowl first. Zimbabwe got off to a good start as the openers registered 37 runs opening stand but Zimbabwe failed to capitalise and scored 143 runs in 20 overs. Sikander Raza was the star of the show as he scored 62 off 42 balls.Sri Lanka lost three wickets in powerplay but managed to get over the line in the final ball as they won the game with three wickets to spare. As per our calculations, Sri Lanka is favourite in the upcoming game.

Sri Lanka’s chances of winning - 80%

Zimbabwe’s chances of winning - 20%

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Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Pathum Nissanka has had a horrendous 2023 as in six T20 matches, Nissanka has scored 83 runs with an average of 13.83 which is pretty underwhelming for an opener. As expected he had an underwhelming start to the series as he scored mere two runs in the first game which makes us believe he would struggle to score well in the upcoming game.

Tinashe Kamunhukamwe has struggled to score runs in recent games. Kamunhukamwe had a horrific tour to Ireland as he failed to show up in all three T20 games in the series. In three matches, Kamunhukamwe scored in binary numbers 1,0 and 1. Even though he scored 26 off 18 balls we believe he would struggle to score well in the upcoming game against a quality bowling attack.

Match Prediction Best Odds Zimbabwe to win 3.95 Bet on Parimatch Sri Lanka to win 1.26 Bet on 1xBet Zimbabwe to win 4.00 Bet on Dafabet

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has seen teams chase targets with ease as the chasing team has a better chance of winning at the venue. Last three games at the venue have been won by the chasing side which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 29C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 24C.

Sri Lanka News & Player List

Sri Lanka Player List

Wanindu Hasaranga (captain), Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis (wicketkeeper), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kusal Janith Perera (wicketkeeper), Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kamindu Mendis, Pathum Nissanka (subject to fitness), Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara, Akila Dananjaya

Predicted Playing XI

Pathum Nissanka Batter Kusal Janith Perera Batter Dhananjaya de Silva Batter Dasun Shanaka Batter Kusal Mendis Wicket-keeper Angelo Mathews All-rounder Charith Asalanka Batter Wanindu Hasaranga Bowler Maheesh Theekshana Bowler Dilshan Madushanka Bowler Matheesha Pathirana Bowler

Sri Lanka Team Form

Sri Lanka have lost the last two bilateral series against India and New Zealand. But they kickstarter 2024 with a win against Zimbabwe in the opening game.

Zimbabwe News & Player List

Zimbabwe Player List

Sikandar Raza (capt), Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Craig Ervine, Joylord Gumbie, Luke Jongwe, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Clive Madande, Wellington Masakadza, Carl Mumba, Tony Munyonga, Blessing Muzarabani, Ainsley Ndlovu, Richard Ngarava, Milton Shumba

Predicted Playing XI

Sikandar Raza Batter Tinashe Kamunhukamwe Batter Brian Bennett Batter Tony Munyonga Batter Clive Madande Wicket-keeper Ryan Burl All-rounder Carl Mumba All-rounder Luke Jongwe All-rounder Wellington Masakadza All-rounder Richard Ngarava Bowler Blessing Muzarabani Bowler

Zimbabwe Team Form

Zimbabwe have nine wins in 17 games in 2023. Zimbabwe lost the opening game against Sri Lanka as they trail the series 1-0.

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Head to Head

Sri Lanka are unbeaten against Zimbabwe in T20 cricket. Both sides have squared off four times in this format and Sri Lanka have won every single time. Sri Lanka won the last game and are 1-0 in the three game bilateral series.

Head to Head

Sri Lanka: 4

Zimbabwe: 0

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Betting Odds

Sri Lanka to have a better opening partnership than Zimbabwe

Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe went toe to toe in the first game and even though Sri Lanka remains a far better outfit on paper, both sides looked evenly matched in the first game. The form of Sri Lanka openers have been a cause of concern as Pathum Nissanka have had an underwhelming campaign In T20 throughout 2023. In the previous game, Zimbabwe openers managed to provide a stable start as they constituted an opening partnership of 37 runs in five overs in what looked like a tricky pitch to bat on. Nissanka once again failed to show up for Sri Lanka as Sri Lanka lost early wickets and could only manage an opening stand of two runs in the game. Even though we believe Sri Lanka would eventually win the game, we believe Zimbabwe would have a better opening partnership in the game.

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Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Top Team Batters

Kusal Mendis to be Sri Lanka’s top batter

We are going to stick with Kusal Mendis once again as he got off to a good start in the first game against Zimbabwe but failed to convert it into a big score. Mendis has been a shining light in what has been a dismal performance by Sri Lanka in T20 format in 2023 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sikander Raza to be Zimbabwe’s top batter

Sikender Raza has had a phenomenal year in T20 format as with 515 runs he was the leading run scorer for Zimbabwe in 2023 which includes six half centuries. Raza showcased his class in the opening game as he scored 62 off 42 balls which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Top Team Bowlers

Maheesh Theekshana to be Sri Lanka’s top bowler

Maheesh Theekshana continued his brilliant form at home as he was sensational in the opening game. Theekshana ended the game with bowling figures of 2/16 and was the best bowler for Sri Lanka in the game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sikander Raza to be Zimbabwe’s top bowler

Looking at the wicket, it seems like it would suit the spinners in the upcoming game. Sikander Raza was the stand out player for Zimbabwe as his contribution with ball and bat was immense. In the last game he ended up with 3/13 in four overs which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.