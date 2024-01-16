SRI (Sri Lanka) vs ZIM (Zimbabwe) Match Prediction
SRI
80%
Chance of Winning
ZIM
20%
T20i
R. Premadasa Stadium
Facts:
- Sri Lanka has one win in last seven T20 matches in 2023.
- With 515 runs, Sikander Raza was the leading run scorer for Zimbabwe in T20 format in 2023.
Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Chance of Winning
Zimbabwe headed into this series with odds stacked against them as Sri Lanka regardless of their form have been a dominant outfit at home. In the last game Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bowl first. Zimbabwe got off to a good start as the openers registered 37 runs opening stand but Zimbabwe failed to capitalise and scored 143 runs in 20 overs. Sikander Raza was the star of the show as he scored 62 off 42 balls.Sri Lanka lost three wickets in powerplay but managed to get over the line in the final ball as they won the game with three wickets to spare. As per our calculations, Sri Lanka is favourite in the upcoming game.
- Sri Lanka’s chances of winning - 80%
- Zimbabwe’s chances of winning - 20%
Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
Pathum Nissanka has had a horrendous 2023 as in six T20 matches, Nissanka has scored 83 runs with an average of 13.83 which is pretty underwhelming for an opener. As expected he had an underwhelming start to the series as he scored mere two runs in the first game which makes us believe he would struggle to score well in the upcoming game.
Tinashe Kamunhukamwe has struggled to score runs in recent games. Kamunhukamwe had a horrific tour to Ireland as he failed to show up in all three T20 games in the series. In three matches, Kamunhukamwe scored in binary numbers 1,0 and 1. Even though he scored 26 off 18 balls we believe he would struggle to score well in the upcoming game against a quality bowling attack.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Zimbabwe to win
Sri Lanka to win
Zimbabwe to win
Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has seen teams chase targets with ease as the chasing team has a better chance of winning at the venue. Last three games at the venue have been won by the chasing side which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first at the venue.
Weather Report
With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 29C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 24C.
Sri Lanka News & Player List
Sri Lanka Player List
Wanindu Hasaranga (captain), Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis (wicketkeeper), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kusal Janith Perera (wicketkeeper), Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kamindu Mendis, Pathum Nissanka (subject to fitness), Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara, Akila Dananjaya
Predicted Playing XI
|
Pathum Nissanka
|
Batter
|
Kusal Janith Perera
|
Batter
|
Dhananjaya de Silva
|
Batter
|
Dasun Shanaka
|
Batter
|
Kusal Mendis
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Angelo Mathews
|
All-rounder
|
Charith Asalanka
|
Batter
|
Wanindu Hasaranga
|
Bowler
|
Maheesh Theekshana
|
Bowler
|
Dilshan Madushanka
|
Bowler
|
Matheesha Pathirana
|
Bowler
Sri Lanka Team Form
Sri Lanka have lost the last two bilateral series against India and New Zealand. But they kickstarter 2024 with a win against Zimbabwe in the opening game.
Zimbabwe News & Player List
Zimbabwe Player List
Sikandar Raza (capt), Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Craig Ervine, Joylord Gumbie, Luke Jongwe, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Clive Madande, Wellington Masakadza, Carl Mumba, Tony Munyonga, Blessing Muzarabani, Ainsley Ndlovu, Richard Ngarava, Milton Shumba
Predicted Playing XI
|
Sikandar Raza
|
Batter
|
Tinashe Kamunhukamwe
|
Batter
|
Brian Bennett
|
Batter
|
Tony Munyonga
|
Batter
|
Clive Madande
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Ryan Burl
|
All-rounder
|
Carl Mumba
|
All-rounder
|
Luke Jongwe
|
All-rounder
|
Wellington Masakadza
|
All-rounder
|
Richard Ngarava
|
Bowler
|
Blessing Muzarabani
|
Bowler
Zimbabwe Team Form
Zimbabwe have nine wins in 17 games in 2023. Zimbabwe lost the opening game against Sri Lanka as they trail the series 1-0.
Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Head to Head
Sri Lanka are unbeaten against Zimbabwe in T20 cricket. Both sides have squared off four times in this format and Sri Lanka have won every single time. Sri Lanka won the last game and are 1-0 in the three game bilateral series.
Head to Head
Sri Lanka: 4
Zimbabwe: 0
Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Betting Odds
Sri Lanka to have a better opening partnership than Zimbabwe
Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe went toe to toe in the first game and even though Sri Lanka remains a far better outfit on paper, both sides looked evenly matched in the first game. The form of Sri Lanka openers have been a cause of concern as Pathum Nissanka have had an underwhelming campaign In T20 throughout 2023. In the previous game, Zimbabwe openers managed to provide a stable start as they constituted an opening partnership of 37 runs in five overs in what looked like a tricky pitch to bat on. Nissanka once again failed to show up for Sri Lanka as Sri Lanka lost early wickets and could only manage an opening stand of two runs in the game. Even though we believe Sri Lanka would eventually win the game, we believe Zimbabwe would have a better opening partnership in the game.
Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe
T20i
R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Top Team Batters
Kusal Mendis to be Sri Lanka’s top batter
We are going to stick with Kusal Mendis once again as he got off to a good start in the first game against Zimbabwe but failed to convert it into a big score. Mendis has been a shining light in what has been a dismal performance by Sri Lanka in T20 format in 2023 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Sikander Raza to be Zimbabwe’s top batter
Sikender Raza has had a phenomenal year in T20 format as with 515 runs he was the leading run scorer for Zimbabwe in 2023 which includes six half centuries. Raza showcased his class in the opening game as he scored 62 off 42 balls which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Top Team Bowlers
Maheesh Theekshana to be Sri Lanka’s top bowler
Maheesh Theekshana continued his brilliant form at home as he was sensational in the opening game. Theekshana ended the game with bowling figures of 2/16 and was the best bowler for Sri Lanka in the game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Sikander Raza to be Zimbabwe’s top bowler
Looking at the wicket, it seems like it would suit the spinners in the upcoming game. Sikander Raza was the stand out player for Zimbabwe as his contribution with ball and bat was immense. In the last game he ended up with 3/13 in four overs which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Sri Lanka
- Sri Lanka to win @ 1.25 (1XBet)
- Zimbabwe to win @ 3.95 (1XBet)
1xBet