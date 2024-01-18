SRI (Sri Lanka) vs ZIM (Zimbabwe) Match Prediction SRI 77 % Chance of Winning ZIM 23 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.30 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.32 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.317 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Sri Lanka takes on Zimbabwe in the final T20 game of the three game bilateral series at the R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. The game is scheduled to be played on Jan 18 at 7:00 PM IST.

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Chance of Winning

Zimbabwe headed into this series as a massive underdog as they were outclassed in the ODI series by Sri Lanka heading into this series. Zimbabwe fought hard in the first game as the match went to the wire. Sri Lanka won the game in the final ball with three wickets to spare. In the second match, Zimbabwe opted to bowl first as they struck early, Sri Lanka were 27/4 but managed to post 173 runs on the scoreboard. Zimbabwe managed to chase down the target in the final over as they registered their maiden win in T20 format against Sri Lanka. With the series tied at 1-1 this upcoming game would be a great battle for the neutrals.As per our calculations, Sri Lanka is favourite in the upcoming game.

Sri Lanka’s chances of winning - 77%

Zimbabwe’s chances of winning - 23%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Pathum Nissanka has had a horrendous 2023 as in six T20 matches, Nissanka has scored 83 runs with an average of 13.83 which is pretty underwhelming for an opener. His struggles have continued in this series as Nissanka has failed to show up in the first two matches as he scored mere 2 and 1 which makes us believe he would struggle to score well in the upcoming game.

Tinashe Kamunhukamwe has struggled to score runs in recent games. Kamunhukamwe had a horrific tour to Ireland as he failed to show up in all three T20 games. In three matches, Kamunhukamwe scored in binary numbers 1,0 and 1. Even though he scored 26 off 18 balls in the first game, in the last game he scored 12 runs which makes us believe Kamunhukamwe would struggle to score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Sri Lanka Opening Partnership Over 21.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Zimbabwe Opening Partnership Over 16.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Sri Lanka 1.69 Bet on Parimatch

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has seen teams chase targets with ease as the chasing team has a better chance of winning at the venue. Both games in this series have been won by the chasing side which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 29C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 24C.

Sri Lanka News & Player List

Sri Lanka Player List

Wanindu Hasaranga (captain), Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis (wicketkeeper), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kusal Janith Perera (wicketkeeper), Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kamindu Mendis, Pathum Nissanka (subject to fitness), Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara, Akila Dananjaya

Predicted Playing XI

Pathum Nissanka Batter Kusal Janith Perera Batter Dhananjaya de Silva Batter Dasun Shanaka Batter Kusal Mendis Wicket-keeper Angelo Mathews All-rounder Charith Asalanka Batter Wanindu Hasaranga Bowler Maheesh Theekshana Bowler Dilshan Madushanka Bowler Matheesha Pathirana Bowler

Sri Lanka Team Form

Sri Lanka headed into this series after a dominant ODI series against Zimbabwe. They won the first game and took the series lead but Zimbabwe won the last game and levelled the series 1-1.

Zimbabwe News & Player List

Zimbabwe Player List

Sikandar Raza (capt), Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Craig Ervine, Joylord Gumbie, Luke Jongwe, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Clive Madande, Wellington Masakadza, Carl Mumba, Tony Munyonga, Blessing Muzarabani, Ainsley Ndlovu, Richard Ngarava, Milton Shumba

Predicted Playing XI

Sikandar Raza Batter Tinashe Kamunhukamwe Batter Brian Bennett Batter Tony Munyonga Batter Clive Madande Wicket-keeper Ryan Burl All-rounder Carl Mumba All-rounder Luke Jongwe All-rounder Wellington Masakadza All-rounder Richard Ngarava Bowler Blessing Muzarabani Bowler

Zimbabwe Team Form

Zimbabwe have struggled in the T20 format in the recent past. They managed to upset the odds in the last game as they beat Sri Lanka with four wickets to spare.

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Head to Head

Sri Lanka have dominated Zimbabwe in T20 cricket. In the last game, Zimbabwe registered their maiden T20 win against Sri Lanka as they tied the series 1-1 which makes this final game an intriguing proposition for the neutrals.

Head to Head

Sri Lanka: 4

Zimbabwe: 1

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Betting Odds

Zimbabwe to have a better opening partnership than Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe go head to head one last time in this series with the series tied at 1-1. In the last game Zimbabwe registered their maiden win against Sri Lanka in T20 cricket as this series has been far more competitive than we all imagined especially after the ODI series where Sri Lanka dominated the proceedings. Zimbabwe openers have outperformed Sri Lanka openers in the first two matches. In the two games thus far Zimbabwe has managed an opening partnership of 37 and 22 and in both matches they managed to have a better opening stand than Sri Lanka. The form of Sri Lanka openers has been a big worry as they haven’t had a good start in T20 format for a while which makes us believe Zimbabwe would have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe T20i R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo Sri Lanka Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.30 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.32 Bet Now! Zimbabwe Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 3.635 Bet Now!

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Top Team Batters

Angelo Matthews to be Sri Lanka’s top batter

Angelo Matthews made a comeback in T20 cricket and have been exceptional in both games thus far. In the first game, Matthews scored 46 off 38 balls as Sri Lanka won a close game and in the second game once against Matthews scored 66 off 51 balls which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sikander Raza to be Zimbabwe’s top batter

Even though Sikender Raza did not have a good outing in the last game, we are still going to stick with him as he has had a phenomenal year in T20 format as with 515 runs he was the leading run scorer for Zimbabwe in 2023 and in the first game he scored a brilliant half century which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Top Team Bowlers

Maheesh Theekshana to be Sri Lanka’s top bowler

Maheesh Theekshana was once again excellent in the last game as he ended up with bowling figures of 2/25 and was the top wicket taker for Sri Lanka in the last game. So far in this series Theekshana has ended up with four wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Blessing Muzarabani to be Zimbabwe’s top bowler

Blessing Muzarabani has been exceptional for Zimbabwe thus far. He has been one of the most consistent bowlers for Zimbabwe in T20 format. In the two games thus far, Muzarabani ended up with 2/33 and 2/36, in the last game, he was the top wicket taker for Zimbabwe which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.