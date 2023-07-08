SRI (Sri Lanka Women) vs NEW (New Zealand Women) Match Prediction SRI 20 % Chance of Winning NEW 80 % Bet Now! Sri Lanka Women will take on New Zealand in the first T20I of the three-match series at the P Sara Oval, Colombo on Saturday, July 8. Sri Lanka Women won the preceding 3-match ODI series by a 2-1 margin. The two sides last played a T20I match against each other in February this year.

Sri Lanka Women vs New Zealand Women Chance of Winning

New Zealand Women have won each of their 10 T20I matches against Sri Lanka Women and they will enter the match as the favourites once again. The New Zealand T20I team looks extremely power-packed with the likes of Sophie Devine, Suzie Bates, Amelia Kerr and Lea Tahuhu featuring in it.

The players have a vast experience of playing in the shortest format of the game. Having featured in the Women's Hundred as well, the New Zealand stars are expected to make light works of their Sri Lankan counterparts.

New Zealand might have lost the ODI series but rain played a major role in both the wins of Sri Lanka. Also, it should be noted that Sri Lanka Women again showed their heavy reliance on their captain Chamari Athapaththu. She hit a hundred to help her team win the first ODI. The side lost the second ODI by a 111-run margin as Athapaththu got out for a golden duck in the second innings. Sri Lanka Women won the rain-marred third ODI after another hundred from Athapaththu.

However, T20I cricket would not give Sri Lanka Women or Athapaththu that breathing space. The Sri Lanka Women team does not at all have the firepower which New Zealand have in T20I cricket and a win for the hosts is very unlikely.

SL-W chances of winning - 20%

NZ-W chances of winning - 80%

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Sri Lanka Women vs New Zealand Women Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Kavisha Dilhari was the second-highest run-scorer for Sri Lanka Women in recently-concluded ODI series and eyes will be on her again. The 22-year-old got to bat in just one match as she scored 84 runs off 98 balls. Overall, she has played 35 T20I matches and scored just 204 runs. With momentum and confidence on her side, she could emerge as a surprise package from the Sri Lanka Women squad.

The highly experienced New Zealand Women captain Sophie Devine has played a total of 119 T20I matches and scored 2969 runs at an average of 29.10 and a strike rate of 121.23. Once she gets going, stopping her could be a tedious task for Sri Lanka Women.

Sri Lanka Women vs New Zealand Women Match Toss Prediction

Winning the toss and opting to bat first was the trend in the ODI series and the same could be expected in the first T20I as well. In the last women's T20I match at the venue, Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat against Bangladesh Women. They won the match by 44 runs.

Weather Report

Rain can play spoilsport once again. The precipitation level in Colombo on Saturday would be close to 60 percent and humidity as high as 79 percent. The maximum temperature would go up to 30 degree celsius. The wind speed expected is 16 km/h.

Sri Lanka Women Player List

Sri Lanka Women Squad

Chamari Athapaththu (captain), Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Anushka Sanjeewani (wicketkeeper), Oshadi Ranasinghe, Kawya Karvindi, Sugandika Kumari, Inoka Ranaweera, Udeshika Prabodhani, Hansima Karunaratne, Inoshi Fernando, Imesha Dulani, Hasini Perera

SL-W Predicted XI

Chamari Athapaththu (Cap) Batter Vishmi Gunaratne Batter Harshitha Samarawickrama Batter Nilakshi de Silva All-rounder Kavisha Dilhari Bowler Anushka Sanjeewan (WK) WK-Batter Oshadi Ranasinghe All-rounder Sugandika Kumari Bowler Inoka Ranaweera Bowler Kawya Kavindi Bowler Udeshika Prabodhani Bowler

Sri Lanka Women Team Form

Sri Lanka Women will enter the match on the back of two wins against Bangladesh in May. They lost three consecutive matches including two against New Zealand prior to that.

New Zealand Women Player List

New Zealand Women Squad

Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Bernadine Bezuidenhout (wk), Eden Carson, Isabella Gaze (wk), Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Fran Jonas, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Molly Penfold, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu

NZ-W Predicted XI

Suzie Bates Batter Bernadine Bezuidenhout WK-Batter Melie Kerr All-rounder Sophie Devine (Cap) All-rounder Maddy Green Batter Georgia Plimmer All-rounder Brooke Halliday All-rounder Hannah Rowe Bowler Lea Tahuhu Bowler Eden Carson Bowler Fran Jonas Bowler

New Zealand Women Team Form

New Zealand Women will also enter the match on the back of two consecutive wins. They defeated Sri Lanka Women by 102 runs in their last match at the T20 World Cup in February 2023. The last five matches have seen New Zealand Women lose two and win three.

Sri Lanka Women vs New Zealand Women Head to Head

Sri Lanka Women have never defeated New Zealand Women in a T20I match.

Matches:10

Sri Lanka Women Won:0

New Zealand Women won:10

Sri Lanka Women vs New Zealand Women Betting Odds

New Zealand Women opening partnership to be over 19.5

The New Zealand Women opening pair of Suzie Bates and Bernadine Bezuidenhout failed to click in the ODI series but we are backing the duo to score over 19.5 runs this time. The ODI series saw them forge 17, 7 and 7-run partnership. Having already played three matches in Sri Lankan condition and the change in format are expected to help Bates and Bezuidenhout give a blazing start to their team.

In their last outing together during New Zealand's last T20I outing which incidentally came against Sri Lanka in February this year, the two batter partnered together to score 46 runs off just 29 balls. In their second-last match together they forged a 19-run partnership. In the third last match, New Zealand's first wicket fell before Bates and Bezuidenhout opened their account. However, there are high chances that the pair will score over 19 runs together for the first wicket.

Sri Lanka Women vs New Zealand Women Top Team Batter

Chamari Athapaththu to be Sri Lanka Women's top batter

Sri Lanka Women captain Chamari Athapaththu is in red-hot form. She smashed two hundred in the preceding 3-match ODI series. Sri Lanka won the match on both the occasions. Athapaththu scored 19 off 21 balls when she last played against New Zealand Women. In the ten matches against New Zealand Women, the southpaw has scored 215 runs at an average of 21.50. Overall, she has played 113 matches and scored 2402 runs at an average of 22.03.

Suzie Bates to be New Zealand Women's top batter

New Zealand Women's opener Suzie Bates is one of the legends of the game and her records prove that. The 35-year-old has played a total of 143 T20I matches and scored 3820 runs at an average of 29.61 and a strike rate of 109.70. In 10 matches against Sri Lanka, Bates has scored 356 runs at an average of 39.55.

Sri Lanka Women vs New Zealand Women Top bowler

Oshadi Ranasinghe to be Sri Lana Women's top bowler

With four scalps to his name, Oshadi Ranasinghe finished as the leading wicket-taker for Sri Lanka Women in the preceding T20I series. Eyes will be on the 37-year-old off-spinner once again. Ranasinghe has played 64 T20I matches till date and picked 58 wickets at an average of 22.79.

Lea Tahuhu to be New Zealand Women's top bowler

Right-arm pacer Lea Tahuhu was the leading wicket-taker in the preceding ODI series. The 32-year-old picked five wickets in three matches at an average of 17.20 and an economy rate of 4.77. She is expected to be the key bowler for the visitors in the T20I series as well. Tahuhu has played 75 T20I matches and picked 72 wickets at an average of 19.33 and an economy rate of 5.98.