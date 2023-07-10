SRI (Sri Lanka Women) vs NEW (New Zealand Women) Match Prediction SRI 1 % Chance of Winning NEW 99 % Bet Now! Sri Lanka Women will take on New Zealand in the second T20I of the three-match series at the P Sara Oval, Colombo on Monday, July 10. Sri Lanka Women won the preceding 3-match ODI series by a 2-1 margin. However, New Zealand have bounced back with a 5-wicket win to take a 1-0 lead in the T20Is series.

Sri Lanka Women vs New Zealand Women Chance of Winning

As expected New Zealand defeated Sri Lanka in the first T20I by five wickets. We had predicted that the game would be over for Sri Lanka once New Zealand get rid of their captain Chamari Athapaththu and the same happened as she got put for a golden duck.

Sri Lanka could post only 106/9 in 20 overs. Vishmi Gunaratne (26) was the only batter from the team who scored over 20 runs. New Zealand were also not rampant in the chase but like we predicted, their better exposure to the T20 format of the game kept them afloat.

The likes of Suzie Bates and Melie Kerr held their ground for 44 (47) and 34 (28) respectively to take their team to a 5-wicket win with seven balls to spare. The Sri Lankan bowling unit could not stop the New Zealand batters from chasing the paltry total despite being familiar with the conditions.

Three of the top four bowlers in the team are 37-year-old. One is 36-year-old. The most worrying factor for Sri Lanka Women is that their most experienced and talented batter Chamari Athapaththu also averages a lowly 21.83 in the T20 cricket and has a below-par strike rate of 103.53.

New Zealand Women were in such a comfortable condition with the ball that their key pacer Lea Tahuhu was needed to bowl just two overs only. The talented spin department of Eden Carsen, Leigh Kasperek and Melie Kerr expected to do the job for New Zealand Women once again.

SL-W chances of winning - 1%

NZ-W chances of winning - 99%

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Sri Lanka Women vs New Zealand Women Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Kavisha Dilhari was the second-highest run-scorer for Sri Lanka Women in recently-concluded ODI series and eyes will be on her again. The 22-year-old got to bat in just one match as she scored 84 runs off 98 balls. She scored 10 off nine in the first T20I. Overall, she has played 36 T20I matches and scored 214 runs only.

The highly experienced New Zealand Women captain Sophie Devine has played a total of 120 T20I matches and scored 1925 runs at an average of 28.82 and a strike rate of 121.13. Once she gets going, stopping her could be a tedious task for Sri Lanka Women.

Sri Lanka Women vs New Zealand Women Match Toss Prediction

In the first match here at P Sara Oval in Colombo, New Zealand won the toss and elected to field first. In the last women's T20I match at the venue before the start of the series, Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat against Bangladesh Women. They won the match by 44 runs.

However, the pursuit of winning the toss and bowling first can continue in the next match as well.

Weather Report

The precipitation level in Colombo on Monday would be close to 29 percent and therefore chances of rain would be really low. With a humidity level of 79 percent, the high temperature would go up to 30 degree celsius. The wind speed expected is 16 km/h.

Sri Lanka Women Player List

Sri Lanka Women Squad

Chamari Athapaththu (captain), Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Anushka Sanjeewani (wicketkeeper), Oshadi Ranasinghe, Kawya Karvindi, Sugandika Kumari, Inoka Ranaweera, Udeshika Prabodhani, Hansima Karunaratne, Inoshi Fernando, Imesha Dulani, Hasini Perera

SL-W Predicted XI

Chamari Athapaththu (Cap) Batter Vishmi Gunaratne Batter Harshitha Samarawickrama Batter Nilakshi de Silva All-rounder Kavisha Dilhari Bowler Anushka Sanjeewan (WK) WK-Batter Oshadi Ranasinghe All-rounder Sugandika Kumari Bowler Inoka Ranaweera Bowler Kawya Kavindi Bowler Udeshika Prabodhani Bowler

Sri Lanka Women Team Form

Sri Lanka Women entered the series on the back of two wins against Bangladesh in May. However, they lost to New Zealand by five wickets in the first T20I on Saturday. Their last five T20I matches have seen them win three and win two games.

New Zealand Women Player List

New Zealand Women Squad

Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Bernadine Bezuidenhout (wk), Eden Carson, Isabella Gaze (wk), Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Fran Jonas, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Molly Penfold, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu

NZ-W Predicted XI

Suzie Bates Batter Bernadine Bezuidenhout WK-Batter Melie Kerr All-rounder Sophie Devine (Cap) All-rounder Maddy Green Batter Georgia Plimmer All-rounder Brooke Halliday All-rounder Hannah Rowe Bowler Lea Tahuhu Bowler Eden Carson Bowler Leigh Kasperek Bowler

New Zealand Women Team Form

New Zealand Women will also enter the match on the back of three consecutive wins. They defeated Sri Lanka Women by five wickets and 102 runs respectively in their last two matches. The last five matches have seen New Zealand Women lose two and win three games.

Sri Lanka Women vs New Zealand Women Head to Head

Sri Lanka Women have never defeated New Zealand Women in a T20I match.

Matches: 11

Sri Lanka Women Won: 0

New Zealand Women won: 11

Sri Lanka Women vs New Zealand Women Betting Odds

New Zealand Women opening partnership to be over 19.5

The New Zealand Women opening pair of Suzie Bates and Bernadine Bezuidenhout failed to click in the ODI series and the first T20I as well but we are backing the duo to score over 19.5 runs this time. The ODI series saw them forge 17, 7 and 7-run partnership.

On Saturday, Bates scored 44 off 47 balls but Bezuidenhout got out after scoring four runs in the third over. Having already played four matches in Sri Lankan condition, the two batters for once are expected to click together in the upcoming match. The Sri Lanka bowling unit does not carry any major threat and it's all up to the New Zealand batters to make the most of the opportunity.

Sri Lanka Women vs New Zealand Women Top Team Batter

Chamari Athapaththu to be Sri Lanka Women's top batter

Sri Lanka Women captain Chamari Athapaththu is in red-hot form. She smashed two hundred in the preceding 3-match ODI series. Sri Lanka won the match on both the occasions. However, she got out for a first-ball duck in the first T20I. In the 11 matches against New Zealand Women, the southpaw has scored 215 runs at an average of 19.54. Overall, she has played 114 matches and scored 2402 runs at an average of 22.03.

Suzie Bates to be New Zealand Women's top batter

New Zealand Women's opener Suzie Bates scored 44 off 47 balls in the first T20I and proved why she is one of the legends of the game. The 35-year-old has played a total of 144 T20I matches and scored 3864 runs at an average of 29.72 and a strike rate of 109.49. In 10 matches against Sri Lanka, Bates has scored 400 runs at an average of 40.

Sri Lanka Women vs New Zealand Women Top bowler

Oshadi Ranasinghe to be Sri Lana Women's top bowler

With four scalps to his name, Oshadi Ranasinghe finished as the leading wicket-taker for Sri Lanka Women in the preceding ODI series. In the first T20, she bowled four overs for 30 runs but did not take any wicket. A better performance from the 37-year-old off-spinner is expected in the second T20I. Ranasinghe has played 65 T20I matches till date and picked 58 wickets at an average of 23.31.

Lea Tahuhu to be New Zealand Women's top bowler

Right-arm pacer Lea Tahuhu was the leading wicket-taker in the preceding ODI series. The 32-year-old picked five wickets in three matches at an average of 17.20 and an economy rate of 4.77. In the first T20I, Tahuhu failed to take any wicket but gave away just 13 runs in two overs. She is expected to be the key bowler for Sri Lanka Women in the second T20I. Tahuhu has played 75 T20I matches and picked 72 wickets at an average of 19.51 and an economy rate of 5.99.