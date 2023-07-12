SRI (Sri Lanka Women) vs NEW (New Zealand Women) Match Prediction SRI 16 % Chance of Winning NEW 84 % Bet Now! Sri Lanka Women will take on New Zealand in the second T20I of the three-match series at the P Sara Oval, Colombo on Wednesday, July 12. Sri Lanka Women won the preceding 3-match ODI series by a 2-1 margin. However, New Zealand have bounced back with a 5-wicket and an 8-wicket win to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the T20Is series.

Sri Lanka Women vs New Zealand Women Chance of Winning

Just as per our expectations New Zealand Women have romped past Sri Lanka Women and already secure the 3-T20I series with an unassailable 2-0 lead. A 3-0 whitewash is very well on the cards.

Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu was always the only hope for a Sri Lanka Women but she has failed in both the outings scoring 0 and 2 in the two matches of the series so far. In the first match, she got out for a golden duck while in the second match the 33-year-old scored 2 off eight balls.

Sri Lanka could post only 106/9 in 20 overs in the first match. In the second match, they managed 118/6 in 20 overs. Vishmi Gunaratne (26) was the only batter from the team who scored over 20 runs in the first match. In the second match Hasini Perera who scored 33 off 36 balls was their highest run-scorer.

New Zealand were also not rampant in the chase but like we predicted, their better exposure to the T20 format of the game kept them afloat for a comfortable win in both the matches.

The likes of Suzie Bates and Melie Kerr held their ground for 44 (47) and 34 (28) respectively to take their team to a 5-wicket win with seven balls to spare in the first match. In the second match they registered an 8-wicket win with eight balls to spare.

Suzie Bates again scored a fifty and Melie Kerr stayed unbeaten on 33 off 33. The New Zealand bowling attack consisting Lea Tahuhu, Eden Carsen, Leigh Kasperek and Melie Kerr expected to do the perfect job for New Zealand Women once again.

SL-W chances of winning - 16%

NZ-W chances of winning - 84%

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Sri Lanka Women vs New Zealand Women Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Harshitha Madavi scored 12 runs in the first match and 23 in the second match. The Sri Lankan number three got starts but failed to convert them into big scores. With nothing to lose in the last T20I, the 25-year-old southpaw would be expected to come all guns blazing.

The highly experienced New Zealand Women captain Sophie Devine has played a total of 121 T20I matches and scored 2974 runs at an average of 28.87 and a strike rate of 121.09. Once she gets going, stopping her could be a tedious task for Sri Lanka Women. In her last outing, she remained unbeaten on five off five.

Sri Lanka Women vs New Zealand Women Match Toss Prediction

In the first match here at P Sara Oval in Colombo, New Zealand won the toss and elected to field first. They followed the pursuit in the second ODI and they won on both occasions. The team winning the toss can opt to bat first once again.

Weather Report

No rain forecast in Colombo on Wednesday. The precipitation would be around 20 percent and the humidity will go up to 79 percent with a high temperature of 30 degree celsius. The wind speed will be close to 19 km/h.

Sri Lanka Women Player List

Sri Lanka Women Squad

Chamari Athapaththu (captain), Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Anushka Sanjeewani (wicketkeeper), Oshadi Ranasinghe, Kawya Karvindi, Sugandika Kumari, Inoka Ranaweera, Udeshika Prabodhani, Hansima Karunaratne, Inoshi Fernando, Imesha Dulani, Hasini Perera

SL-W Predicted XI

Chamari Athapaththu (Cap) Batter Vishmi Gunaratne Batter Harshitha Samarawickrama Batter Nilakshi de Silva All-rounder Kavisha Dilhari All-rounder Anushka Sanjeewan (WK) WK-Batter Hasini Perera Batter Oshadi Ranasinghe Bowler Sugandika Kumari Bowler Inoka Ranaweera Bowler Udeshika Prabodhani Bowler

Sri Lanka Women Team Form

Sri Lanka Women entered the series on the back of two wins against Bangladesh in May. However, they have now lost two back-to-back matches against New Zealand. Their last five T20I matches have seen them lose three and win two games.

New Zealand Women Player List

New Zealand Women Squad

Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Bernadine Bezuidenhout (wk), Eden Carson, Isabella Gaze (wk), Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Fran Jonas, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Molly Penfold, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu

NZ-W Predicted XI

Suzie Bates Batter Bernadine Bezuidenhout WK-Batter Melie Kerr All-rounder Sophie Devine (Cap) All-rounder Maddy Green Batter Georgia Plimmer All-rounder Brooke Halliday All-rounder Hannah Rowe Bowler Lea Tahuhu Bowler Eden Carson Bowler Leigh Kasperek Bowler

New Zealand Women Team Form

New Zealand Women will also enter the match on the back of four consecutive wins. They defeated Sri Lanka Women by eight wickets, five wickets and 102 runs respectively in their last three matches. The last five matches have seen New Zealand Women lose one and win four games.

Sri Lanka Women vs New Zealand Women Head to Head

Sri Lanka Women have never defeated New Zealand Women in a T20I match.

Matches: 12

Sri Lanka Women Won: 0

New Zealand Women won: 12

Sri Lanka Women vs New Zealand Women Betting Odds

New Zealand Women opening partnership to be over 19.5

We backed the New Zealand Women opening pair of Suzie Bates and Bernadine Bezuidenhout to partner for over 19 runs together and they did not disappoint by forging a 48-run partnership in the second T20I. This was on the cards for a while.

The pair failed to win in the ODI series and the first T20I. The ODI series saw them forge 17, 7 and 7-run partnership. In the first T20I, Bates scored 44 off 47 balls but Bezuidenhout got out after scoring four runs in the third over. But in the second T20I, Bezuidenhout scored 24 off 21, while Bates went on to score a fifty (52).

Familiar with the conditions and with confidence also on their side now, New Zealand openers are again expected to cross the 19-run mark today. The Sri Lanka bowling unit does not carry any major threat and it's all up to the New Zealand batters to make the most of the opportunity.

Sri Lanka Women vs New Zealand Women Top Team Batter

Chamari Athapaththu to be Sri Lanka Women's top batter

Sri Lanka Women captain Chamari Athapaththu was in red-hot form during the ODI series. She smashed two hundred in the preceding 3-match ODI series. Sri Lanka won the match on both the occasions. However, she got out for a first-ball duck in the first T20I and managed to score two runs off eight balls in the second T20I. In the 12 matches against New Zealand Women, the southpaw has scored 217 runs at an average of 18.08 and strike rate of 96.44. Overall, she has played 115 matches and scored 2404 runs at an average of 21.65 and a strike rate of 103.26.

Suzie Bates to be New Zealand Women's top batter

New Zealand Women's opener Suzie Bates scored 44 off 47 balls in the first T20I and followed it up with 52 off 33 in the second match to prove why she is one of the legends of the game. The 35-year-old has played a total of 145 T20I matches and scored 3916 runs at an average of 29.89 and a strike rate of 109.32. In 11 matches against Sri Lanka, Bates has scored 452 runs at an average of 41.09. She is the leading run-scorer of the series at the moment.

Sri Lanka Women vs New Zealand Women Top bowler

Oshadi Ranasinghe to be Sri Lana Women's top bowler

With four scalps to his name, Oshadi Ranasinghe finished as the leading wicket-taker for Sri Lanka Women in the preceding ODI series. In the first T20, she bowled four overs for 30 runs but did not take any wicket. She did not play in the second T20I, however, is expected to return for the final T20I. A better performance from the 37-year-old off-spinner is expected. Ranasinghe has played 65 T20I matches till date and picked 58 wickets at an average of 23.31.

Lea Tahuhu to be New Zealand Women's top bowler

Right-arm pacer Lea Tahuhu was the leading wicket-taker in the preceding ODI series. The 32-year-old picked five wickets in three matches at an average of 17.20 and an economy rate of 4.77. In the first T20I, Tahuhu failed to take any wicket but gave away just 13 runs in two overs. However, the second match saw Tahuhu bowl her full quota of four overs and pick four wickets to become the leading wicket-taker in the ongoing T20I series as well.

She would be aiming to end the Sri Lanka tour on a high. Tahuhu has played 77 T20I matches and picked 76 wickets at an average of 18.76 and an economy rate of 5.97.