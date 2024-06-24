SRI (Sri Lanka Women) vs WI (West Indies Women) Match Prediction SRI 64 % Chance of Winning WI 36 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.55 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.65 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.626 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Sri Lanka Women take on West Indies Women in the first T20 match of the three game bilateral series at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium, Hambantota. The game is scheduled to be played on Jun 24 at 11:00 AM IST.

Sri Lanka Women vs West Indies Women Chance of Winning

Sri Lanka Women and West Indies Women go head to head after a disappointing ODI series for the visiting side. Sri Lanka Women dominated the proceedings from the start and ended up as a better team in all departments and won the series 3-0. With Hayley Mathews expected to return in this series, it could turn out to be a big boost for the visitors who have dominated this fixture in the past. Sri Lanka Women would be hoping to continue their brilliant run in T20 cricket as they have won each of the last eight games and are unbeaten in T20 format this year. On the other hand, West Indies too have dominated this format as they have four wins in the last five matches. As per our calculations, Sri Lanka Women are favourites in the upcoming game.

Sri Lanka Women’ chances of winning - 64%

West Indies Women’ chances of winning - 36%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Sri Lanka Women vs West Indies Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Chamari Athapaththu has had a brilliant year thus far as she has scored 306 runs in nine matches with an average of 38.25 which is pretty impressive for a top order batsman. Both sides went head to head in a three game ODI series and Athapaththu scored a brilliant 91 in the last game which makes us believe she would score well in the upcoming game.

Hayley Matthews has been one of the most consistent players with the bat and the ball throughout this year in the T20 format for West Indies Women. In five matches this year she has scored 205 runs with an average of 41 which is brilliant. We believe Matthews will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Sri Lanka Women Opening Partnership Over 21.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch West Indies Women Opening Partnership Over 19.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Sri Lanka Women 1.80 Bet on Parimatch

Sri Lanka Women vs West Indies Women Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has favoured the team bowling first. But three of the last five matches have seen the team batting first win the game which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 31C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 26C.

Sri Lanka Women News & Player List

Sri Lanka Women Player List

Chamari Athapaththu (c), Harshitha Samarawickrama, Vishmi Gunaratne, Nilakshi de Silva, Hasini Perera, Kavisha Dilhari, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Sugandika Kumari, Udeshika Prabodhani, Achini Kulasuriya, Sachini Nisansala, Inoka Ranaweera, Kawya Kavindi, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Hansima Karunaratne, Oshadi Ranasinghe

Predicted Playing XI

Chamari Athapaththu Batter Vishmi Gunaratne Batter Harshitha Samarawickrama Batter Kavisha Dilhari All-rounder Anushka Sanjeewani Wicket-keeper Hasini Perera Batter Nilakshi de Silva Batter Sugandika Kumari Bowler Udeshika Prabodhani Bowler Achini Kulasuriya Bowler Sachini Nisansala Bowler

Sri Lanka Women Team Form

Sri Lanka Women have had a brilliant run in T20 format this year as they have won each of the last eight matches heading into this game.

West Indies Women News & Player List

West Indies Women Player List

Hayley Matthews (c), Shemaine Campbelle, Rashada Williams (wk), Stafanie Taylor, Chedean Nation, Chinelle Henry, Zaida James, Aaliyah Alleyne, Afy Fletcher, Karishma Ramharack, Shamilia Connell, Qiana Joseph, Shabika Gajnabi, Cherry Ann Fraser, Kate Wilmott

Predicted Playing XI

Hayley Matthews Batter Shemaine Campbelle Batter Stafanie Taylor Batter Chedean Nation All-rounder Rashada Williams Wicket-keeper Chinelle Henry All-rounder Aaliyah Alleyne Batter Afy Fletcher All-rounder Zaida James Bowler Karishma Ramharack Bowler Shamilia Connell All-rounder

West Indies Women Team Form

West Indies Women head into this series after a disappointing ODI series against Sri Lanka Women. West Indies have won four of the last five T20 matches heading into this series.

Sri Lanka Women vs West Indies Women Head to Head

West Indies Women have dominated this fixture in the past against Sri Lanka Women as they have 18 wins in 23 games. The last time both sides went head to head in this format was back in 2018.

Head to Head

Sri Lanka Women: 4

West Indies Women: 18

Sri Lanka Women vs West Indies Women Betting Odds

Sri Lanka Women to have a better opening partnership than West Indies Women

West Indies Women and Sri Lanka Women go head to head in what could turn out to be one of the biggest upsets of the season. Historically West Indies Women have dominated this fixture in the past as they have 18 wins in 23 matches. But looking at the outcome of the ODI series between the two sides, it's highly likely we see an upset in this bilateral series. In the last two matches, Sri Lanka managed an opening stand of 93 and 88 and in all three matches they had a better opening partnership than West Indies Women. We believe Sri Lanka Women would end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game and it's a great opportunity to make some quick financial gains.

Sri Lanka Women vs West Indies Women T20i Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium, null Sri Lanka Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.55 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.65 Bet Now! West Indies Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.318 Bet Now!

Sri Lanka Women vs West Indies Women Top Batters

Vishmi Gunaratne to be Sri Lanka Women’ top batter

Vishmi Gunaratne has been playing the best cricket we have seen her play thus far. In the ODI series against West Indies Women, Gunaratne was sensational as she scored 50, 44 and 40 in three matches and has scored second most runs for Sri Lanka Women in T20 format this year which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Hayley Matthews to be West Indies Women’ top batter

With Hayley Matthews available for this series, this would give a big boost to the West Indies Women team who were outplayed in ODI prior to this series. Matthews has been the most consistent performer and with 205 runs she is the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sri Lanka Women vs West Indies Women Top Bowlers

Kavisha Dilhari to be Sri Lanka Women’ top bowler

Kavisha Dilhari had a stunning ODI series against West Indies Women. Even though Dilhari did not play the last game she still ended up with most wickets in the series. She has been pretty consistent in T20 format as well for Sri Lanka Women which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Afy Fletcher to be West Indies Women’ top bowler

Afy Fletcher has been the only positive for West Indies women in the ODI series against Sri Lanka Women as they were outplayed in all three matches. Fletcher did not perform well in the opening game but ended up with 2/31 and 1/36 in the next two matches which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.