SRI (Sri Lanka Women) vs WI (West Indies Women) Match Prediction
SRI
64%
Chance of Winning
WI
36%
T20i
Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium
Facts:
- With 306 runs, Chamari Athapaththu is the leading run scorer for Sri Lanka Women in T20 format this year.
- With eight wickets, Afy Fletcher is the leading wicket taker for West Indies Women in T20 format this year.
Sri Lanka Women vs West Indies Women Chance of Winning
Sri Lanka Women and West Indies Women go head to head after a disappointing ODI series for the visiting side. Sri Lanka Women dominated the proceedings from the start and ended up as a better team in all departments and won the series 3-0. With Hayley Mathews expected to return in this series, it could turn out to be a big boost for the visitors who have dominated this fixture in the past. Sri Lanka Women would be hoping to continue their brilliant run in T20 cricket as they have won each of the last eight games and are unbeaten in T20 format this year. On the other hand, West Indies too have dominated this format as they have four wins in the last five matches. As per our calculations, Sri Lanka Women are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Sri Lanka Women’ chances of winning - 64%
- West Indies Women’ chances of winning - 36%
Sri Lanka Women vs West Indies Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
Chamari Athapaththu has had a brilliant year thus far as she has scored 306 runs in nine matches with an average of 38.25 which is pretty impressive for a top order batsman. Both sides went head to head in a three game ODI series and Athapaththu scored a brilliant 91 in the last game which makes us believe she would score well in the upcoming game.
Hayley Matthews has been one of the most consistent players with the bat and the ball throughout this year in the T20 format for West Indies Women. In five matches this year she has scored 205 runs with an average of 41 which is brilliant. We believe Matthews will score well in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Sri Lanka Women Opening Partnership Over 21.5
West Indies Women Opening Partnership Over 19.5
Highest Opening Partnership: Sri Lanka Women
Sri Lanka Women vs West Indies Women Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has favoured the team bowling first. But three of the last five matches have seen the team batting first win the game which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first at the venue.
Weather Report
With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 31C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 26C.
Sri Lanka Women News & Player List
Sri Lanka Women Player List
Chamari Athapaththu (c), Harshitha Samarawickrama, Vishmi Gunaratne, Nilakshi de Silva, Hasini Perera, Kavisha Dilhari, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Sugandika Kumari, Udeshika Prabodhani, Achini Kulasuriya, Sachini Nisansala, Inoka Ranaweera, Kawya Kavindi, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Hansima Karunaratne, Oshadi Ranasinghe
Predicted Playing XI
|
Chamari Athapaththu
|
Batter
|
Vishmi Gunaratne
|
Batter
|
Harshitha Samarawickrama
|
Batter
|
Kavisha Dilhari
|
All-rounder
|
Anushka Sanjeewani
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Hasini Perera
|
Batter
|
Nilakshi de Silva
|
Batter
|
Sugandika Kumari
|
Bowler
|
Udeshika Prabodhani
|
Bowler
|
Achini Kulasuriya
|
Bowler
|
Sachini Nisansala
|
Bowler
Sri Lanka Women Team Form
Sri Lanka Women have had a brilliant run in T20 format this year as they have won each of the last eight matches heading into this game.
West Indies Women News & Player List
West Indies Women Player List
Hayley Matthews (c), Shemaine Campbelle, Rashada Williams (wk), Stafanie Taylor, Chedean Nation, Chinelle Henry, Zaida James, Aaliyah Alleyne, Afy Fletcher, Karishma Ramharack, Shamilia Connell, Qiana Joseph, Shabika Gajnabi, Cherry Ann Fraser, Kate Wilmott
Predicted Playing XI
|
Hayley Matthews
|
Batter
|
Shemaine Campbelle
|
Batter
|
Stafanie Taylor
|
Batter
|
Chedean Nation
|
All-rounder
|
Rashada Williams
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Chinelle Henry
|
All-rounder
|
Aaliyah Alleyne
|
Batter
|
Afy Fletcher
|
All-rounder
|
Zaida James
|
Bowler
|
Karishma Ramharack
|
Bowler
|
Shamilia Connell
|
All-rounder
West Indies Women Team Form
West Indies Women head into this series after a disappointing ODI series against Sri Lanka Women. West Indies have won four of the last five T20 matches heading into this series.
Sri Lanka Women vs West Indies Women Head to Head
West Indies Women have dominated this fixture in the past against Sri Lanka Women as they have 18 wins in 23 games. The last time both sides went head to head in this format was back in 2018.
Head to Head
Sri Lanka Women: 4
West Indies Women: 18
Sri Lanka Women vs West Indies Women Betting Odds
Sri Lanka Women to have a better opening partnership than West Indies Women
West Indies Women and Sri Lanka Women go head to head in what could turn out to be one of the biggest upsets of the season. Historically West Indies Women have dominated this fixture in the past as they have 18 wins in 23 matches. But looking at the outcome of the ODI series between the two sides, it's highly likely we see an upset in this bilateral series. In the last two matches, Sri Lanka managed an opening stand of 93 and 88 and in all three matches they had a better opening partnership than West Indies Women. We believe Sri Lanka Women would end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game and it's a great opportunity to make some quick financial gains.
Sri Lanka Women vs West Indies Women
T20i
Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium, null
Sri Lanka Women vs West Indies Women Top Batters
Vishmi Gunaratne to be Sri Lanka Women’ top batter
Vishmi Gunaratne has been playing the best cricket we have seen her play thus far. In the ODI series against West Indies Women, Gunaratne was sensational as she scored 50, 44 and 40 in three matches and has scored second most runs for Sri Lanka Women in T20 format this year which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Hayley Matthews to be West Indies Women’ top batter
With Hayley Matthews available for this series, this would give a big boost to the West Indies Women team who were outplayed in ODI prior to this series. Matthews has been the most consistent performer and with 205 runs she is the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Sri Lanka Women vs West Indies Women Top Bowlers
Kavisha Dilhari to be Sri Lanka Women’ top bowler
Kavisha Dilhari had a stunning ODI series against West Indies Women. Even though Dilhari did not play the last game she still ended up with most wickets in the series. She has been pretty consistent in T20 format as well for Sri Lanka Women which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Afy Fletcher to be West Indies Women’ top bowler
Afy Fletcher has been the only positive for West Indies women in the ODI series against Sri Lanka Women as they were outplayed in all three matches. Fletcher did not perform well in the opening game but ended up with 2/31 and 1/36 in the next two matches which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Sri Lanka Women
- Sri Lanka Women to win @ 1.55 (PariMatch)
- West Indies Women to win @ 2.44 (PariMatch)
Parimatch