SRI (Sri Lanka Women) vs WI (West Indies Women) Match Prediction SRI 64 % Chance of Winning WI 36 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.58 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.54 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.61 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Sri Lanka Women and West Indies Women will clash in the third and the final T20I of the West Indies Women tour of Sri Lanka 2024. The game will be played at Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium, Sooriyawewa, Hambantota on June 28. The match will commence from 10:00 AM. Let’s have a look at the details of the game.

Sri Lanka Women vs West Indies Women Chances of Winning

Sri Lanka Women will be very happy with their team after they snatched a 3-0 win in the ODI series. They managed to win the first T20I but in a dramatic fashion, the second game landed in favour of West Indies Women. The series is tied at 1-1 and Sri Lanka women will be looking to win the last game in order to win the series. They have a stellar line-up and should be confident in the next game.

The West Indies Women’s form has taken a dip. After a humiliating loss in the ODI series, the team were unable to perform in the first T20I as well. However, the team bounced back in the last game and won the second T20I. The series now stands at 1-1 and the team will be looking for a win here.

Sri Lanka Women chance of winning - 64%

West Indies Women chance of winning - 36%

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Sri Lanka Women vs West Indies Women Betting Tips

Sri Lanka Women to score high before 1st dismissal (1.85@Parimatch)

Sri Lanka have a decent squad but the team particularly shines in their batting department. Led by Chamari Athapaththu, Sri Lanka managed to win the WODI series against the West Indies before entering the T20I series. They posted 90, 15 & 93 runs before their 1st dismissal in the ODI games. The openers posted 14 & 44 runs before their first dismissal in the two T20Is. Looking at their forms, the duo should manage a good opening partnership in the final T20I of this series. You should also put your money on Sri Lanka women to score high before their 1st dismissal.

Match Prediction Best Odds Sri Lanka Women’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 22.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch West Indies Women’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 24.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership: West Indies Women 1.81 Bet on Parimatch

Sri Lanka Women vs West Indies Women Toss Prediction

Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium, Hambantota, has a flat wicket, and the fast outfield complements it, making life easy for the batters. Fast bowlers have difficulty bowling on this surface, which lacks pace and bounce. Spinners have done well, as the pitch offers sharp turns. We have seen ideal T20 wickets at this venue, where batters can score at will with little for the bowlers. The captain winning the toss in this game would opt to bowl first and chase the score with a target in mind.

Weather Report

The skies over Hambantota will be overcast, and we may see rain disruption. We have seen flat wickets at the venue, and batters can play their strokes freely.

Sri Lanka Women Player List

Chamari Athapaththu (c), Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Vishmi Gunaratne, Hansima Karunaratne, Kawya Kavindi, Achini Kulasuriya, Sugandika Kumari, Sachini Nisansala, Hasini Perera, Udeshika Prabodhani, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Inoka Ranaweera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk)

Predicted Playing XI

Vishmi Gunaratne Batter Chamari Athapaththu (C) All-rounder Hasini Perera Batter Nilakshika Silva Batter Kavisha Dilhari All-rounder Harshitha Samarawickrama Batter Kaushini Nuthyangana Wicket-keeper Ama Kanchara Bowler Sachini Nisansala Bowler Inoshi Priyadharshani Bowler Kawya Kavindi Bowler

Sri Lanka Women Team Form

Sri Lanka Women are a strong squad. They are coming from a loss but the team performed very well with the bat in the last game. They will be looking to deliver another clinical performance in the next game.

West Indies Women Player List

Hayley Matthews (c), Shemaine Campbelle (vc, wk), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Afy Fletcher, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Shabika Gajnabi, Chinelle Henry, Zaida James, Qiana Joseph, Chedean Nation, Karishma Ramharack, Stafanie Taylor, Rashada Williams (wk), Kate Wilmott

Predicted Playing XI

Hayley Matthews (c) All-rounder Qiana Joseph Batter Shemaine Campbelle Wicket-keeper Chedean Nation Batter Stefanie Taylor Batter Afy Fletcher All-rounder Chinelle Henry All-rounder Aaliyah Alleyne All-rounder Zaida James Bowler Karishma Ramharack Bowler Shamilia Connell Bowler

West Indies Women Team Form

The West Indies Women lacked in their bowling attack in the last game. However, the batters managed to surpass the target and bagged a win. They will be looking to deliver a similar performance in the next game.

Sri Lanka Women vs West Indies Women Head-to-Head

Sri Lanka Women and West Indies Women have met 25 times in the format. West Indies Women have won 19 games whereas Sri Lanka Women managed to win 5 fixtures.

T20 Head-to-Head Records

West Indies Women - 19

Sri Lanka Women - 5

No Result/Abandoned - 1

Sri Lanka Women vs West Indies Women Betting Odds

After Sri Lanka women won the first T20I, the West Indies women were furious and wanted to get back at them. In the last game, Sri Lanka Women batted first and scored 89/4 in 15.2 overs before the rain interrupted the game. The umpires shortened the game to 15 overs, giving WI-W a target of 99 runs. West Indies women scored 99/4 in 14.1 overs, winning the game by 6 wickets. Chamari Athapaththu was the top scorer from SL-W with 26 runs whereas Vishmi Gunaratne scored 24 runs in the game. Whereas Hayley Matthews was the top scorer from WI-W with 29 runs in the game. Afy Fletcher was the only successful bowler in the game from WI-W who took 4 wickets for the team. Whereas Athapaththu, Kavisha Dilhari and Sachini Nisansala picked a wicket each for Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka Women vs West Indies Women T20i Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium, null Sri Lanka Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.58 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.54 Bet Now! West Indies Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.35 Bet Now!

Sri Lanka Women vs West Indies Women Best Batters

Chamari Athapaththu to be Sri Lanka Women’s Best Batter

Chamari Athapaththu is in terrific form. She scored 26 runs in the last T20I, highest from the team. She will be looking to play a strong innings in the next game.

Hayley Matthews to be West Indies Women’s Best Batter

Hayley Matthews is a spectacular batter. She is back in the T20Is and leads her team with the bat. She scored 29 runs in the last game, highest from the side. She will be expected to strike hard in the next game.

Sri Lanka Women vs West Indies Women Best Bowlers

Afy Fletcher to be West Indies Women’s Best Bowler

Afy Fletcher is a top bowler from the West Indies. The team is suffering from bad form but Fletcher managed to pick 6 wickets in two games so far. She took 4 wickets for 23 runs in the last game.

Chamari Athapaththu to be Sri Lanka Women’s Best Bowler

Chamari Athapaththu is a terrific bowler and specialises in the 20 over format. She took a wicket for 18 runs in the last game. She will be expected to continue the same form in her next outing.