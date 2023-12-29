UAE (United Arab Emirates) vs AFG (Afghanistan) Match Prediction UAE 45 % Chance of Winning AFG 55 % Place a bet Melbet 1.92 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.23 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Batery 1.23 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 The United Arab Emirates will host Afghanistan in a three-match T20I series at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah, ahead of hosting the International League T20 in January. The first match of the series will be played on December 29, 2023 (Friday), at 10:30 AM IST.

United Arab Emirates vs Afghanistan Chance of Winning

It is going to be an important year of T20 cricket for all teams involved and the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 is just a few months away. While the United Arab Emirates are hosting the series, they will know that a win here will do a world of good for their confidence, but that will not be easier. Led by Waseem Muhammad, UAE have many stars like Aayan Afzal Khan and Nilansh Keswani, but how much of an impact they can have against a team like Afghanistan is left to interpretation.

On the other hand, Afghanistan are fully equipped. From Rahmanullah Gurbaz to Ibrahim Zadran, from Rahmat Shah to Hashmatullah Shahidi, they have players who could deflect things on their own while integrating a full steam. So we know who are going to have an upper hand in the game.

UAE’s chance of winning is 45%

AFG’s chance of winning is 55%

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United Arab Emirates vs Afghanistan Betting Tips

Rashid Khan knows Sharjah better than any UAE player. A legend of the format, Rashid has so many tricks up his sleeves to flatten the UAE's side. You can also rely on Rahmat Shah to have a party of his own. I am also backing Ibrahim Zadran to have a crazy game of cricket, for her has been one of Afghanistan’s one of most consistent batters across formats.

United Arab Emirates vs Afghanistan Match Toss Prediction

Since January 2023, the Sharjah Cricket Stadium has hosted 18 T20I matches, in which the chasing side have won 10 games. The batting first side have an average total of 149/6 at the venue but to win games here, the average first innings score needs to be somewhere around 176.

Weather Report

There has never been a better time to play cricket in Dubai than December and January - a period in which it has always been easy being out there. According to accuweather.com, there are no chances of rain during the match with a cloud cover of just 13%.

United Arab Emirates Player List

Waseem Muhammad(C), Aayan Khan, Rahul Chopra(WK), Sagar Kalyan, Muhammad Zuhaib, Mayank Chowdary, Ali Naseer, Samal Udawaththa, Muhammad Jawad-Ullah, Ayman Ahamed, Nilansh Keswani, Omid Rahman, Dhruv Parashar, Tanish Suri(WK), Akif Raja, Rahul Bhatia, Zahoor Khan

Predicted Playing XI

Waseem Muhammad Batter Sagar Kalyan Batter Aayan Afzal Khan Batter Samal Udawaththa Batter Rahul Chopra Wicket-keeper Ali Naseer All-rounder Muhammad Zuhaib All-rounder Nilansh Keswani Bowler Zahoor Khan Bowler Raja Akifullah Khan Bowler Muhammad Jawad Ullah Bowler

United Arab Emirates Team Form

The United Arab Emirates have won four of their last five matches, which indicate a strong sense of form coming into the home encounter against Afghanistan. They will be carrying that confidence to have a better game against Afghanistan on Friday.

Afghanistan Player List

Hashmatullah Shahidi (captain), Ikram Alikhil (wicket-keeper), Mohammad Ishaq Rahimi (wicket-keeper), Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Darwish Rasooli, Baheer Shah Mahboob, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Qais Ahmad, Abdul Rahman Rahmani, Farid Ahmad Malik, Yamin Ahmadzai, Bilal Sami, Zia-ur-Rehman Akbar, Najibullah Zadran

Predicted Playing XI

Rahmanullah Gurbaz Wicket-keeper Ibrahim Zadran Batter Rahmat Shah Batter Hashmatullah Shahidi Batter Azmatullah Omarzai Batter Najibullah Zadran All-rounder Rashid Khan All-rounder Naveen-ul-Haq Bowler Noor Ahmad Bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi Bowler Mujeeb Ur Rahman Bowler

Afghanistan Team Form

In the last ten completed matches, Afghanistan has managed to rake out six wins, and three of them have come against a strong Pakistani side. That tells how impactful the performances have been for Afghanistan and no doubt, they are running into the series as the favourites.

United Arab Emirates vs Afghanistan Head-To-Head

Afghanistan and the United Arab Emirates have played each other nine times in T20Is, with the former securing seven wins as compared to the home side’s two wins. The last time both sides met each other was back in February 2023, in which Afghanistan won by six wickets at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

United Arab Emirates vs Afghanistan Betting Odds

Afghanistan to score above 54.5 runs in the powerplay @ 1.87 (Parimatch)

Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran have a reputation for taking the bowlers on in the powerplay overs and the way they have gone about the business is a terrific achievement in itself. As a result, in the last two years, Afghanistan have maintained a run-rate of 9.5 in the first six overs, the third-best in the world after India and New Zealand.

United Arab Emirates vs Afghanistan T20i Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah United Arab Emirates Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.92 Bet Now! Afghanistan Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.23 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.23 Bet Now!

United Arab Emirates vs Afghanistan Best Batters

Waseem Muhammad to be United Arab Emirates’ best batter (Parimatch)

In T20Is, no one has scored more runs than Waseem Muhammad in 2023. With 806 runs at an average of 40.3, the United Arab Emirates batter has ensured that things are more streamlined for him overall. Along the way, he has six half-centuries, which justifies that he has a banger of a career waiting for him. So trust him to do well in the game.

Najibullah Zadran to be Afghanistan’s best batter (Parimatch)

Najibullah Zadran has scored an average of 40.67 and a strike rate of 116.2 in 2023 - which made him the highest run-scorer for the year for Afghanistan. While most of the top-order batters have been able to generate good returns with the bat, Zadran has always been consistent, which makes him such an important member of the set-up.

United Arab Emirates vs Afghanistan Best Bowlers

Zahoor Khan to be United Arab Emirates’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Zahoor Khan has taken 26 wickets at an average of 20.1 in 2023, which made him the most successful bowler of the year for his country. Whenever the stakes are higher, Zahoor has somehow made it a habit to pick wickets, which is very much understandable from his strike rate of 17.2.

Rashid Khan to be Afghanistan's best bowler (Parimatch)

Is there anyone better than Rashid Khan at the moment? His career and records speak for itself. With 556 wickets in the shortest format of the game, Rashid is the second-highest wicket-taker in the format after Dwayne Bravo. In such a magnificent career, Rashid has maintained an incredible average of 18.30 with an economy rate of 6.45. How could you ignore than to build anything of substance?