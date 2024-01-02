UAE (United Arab Emirates) vs AFG (Afghanistan) Match Prediction UAE 7 % Chance of Winning AFG 93 % Place a bet Melbet 1.15 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.168 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Batery 1.16 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Nobody would have expected this at the beginning but currently, the three-match series between the United Arab Emirates and Afghanistan are locked at 1-1. After winning the second game, the home side will be confident when they take on each other at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah, on January 2, 2024, at 7:30 PM IST.

United Arab Emirates vs Afghanistan Chance of Winning

After the kind of thrashing they suffered at the hands of Afghanistan in the first T20 of the series, there was hardly any hope from the United Arab Emirates side, but things changed quite dramatically in the second game. Muhammad Waseem and Aryan Lakra were at their absolute best, and that stunned Afghanistan big-time.

On the other hand, Afghanistan are too good a side to be worried about the things that affected them in the last game. While they could do better collectively as a batting unit, there have been a lot more lacunae that need to be corrected. Afghanistan will want to correct them in the upcoming game.

UAE’s chance of winning is 7%

AFG’s chance of winning is 93%

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United Arab Emirates vs Afghanistan Betting Tips

Four players from Afghanistan - Naveen-ul-Haq and Fazalhaq Farooqi, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, and Ibrahim Zadran - will do well in the match against the United Arab Emirates. They play it really well when the wicket is as slow and low as the Sharjah wicket - further making sure that other Afghanistan players are there to bolster the strength. Don’t miss out on Mohammed Waseem as well, for the batter has been at the top of his game for a while.

Match Prediction Best Odds United Arab Emirates Opening Partnership Over 18.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Afghanistan Opening Partnership Over 24.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Afghanistan 1.56 Bet on Parimatch

United Arab Emirates vs Afghanistan Match Toss Prediction

Since January 2023, Sharjah Cricket Stadium hosted 20 T20I matches, with chasing teams winning 11 times. Batting first yielded an average of 158 runs but securing victories hinged on setting a more competitive first innings score of around 181. This statistic underscores the advantage that chasing teams have enjoyed at this venue.

Weather Report

In the Emirates, December and January stand out as prime months for cricket, boasting ideal conditions. Accuweather.com predicts no rain and only a minimal 7% cloud cover, guaranteeing uninterrupted and perfect playing weather throughout the entirety of the match.

United Arab Emirates Player List

Muhammad Waseem (c), Khalid Shah, Vriitya Aravind, Tanish Suri (wk), Basil Hameed, Samal Udawaththa, Ali Naseer, Aayan Afzal Khan, Nilansh Keswani, Muhammad Jawadullah, Junaid Siddique, Akif Raja, Omid Rahman, Dhruv Parashar

Predicted Playing XI

Waseem Muhammad Batter Khalid Shah Batter Vriitya Aravind Batter Tanish Suri Batter Basil Hameed Wicket-keeper Samal Udawaththa All-rounder Ali Naseer All-rounder Aayan Afzal Khan Bowler Nilansh Keswani Bowler Muhammad Jawadullah Bowler Junaid Siddique Bowler

United Arab Emirates Team Form

The United Arab Emirates have won five of their last seven matches, which indicates a strong sense of form coming into the last home encounter against Afghanistan. After beating them in the last game, they have been riding high on confidence - which will grow further from here.

Afghanistan Player List

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Qais Ahmad, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Rahmat Shah, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Darwish Rasooli, Mohammad Ishaq, Sediqullah Atal, Mohammad Saleem Safi, Sharafuddin Ashraf

Predicted Playing XI

Rahmanullah Gurbaz Wicket-keeper Hazratullah Zazai Batter Ibrahim Zadran Batter Azmatullah Omarzai Batter Mohammad Nabi Batter Najibullah Zadran All-rounder Karim Janat All-rounder Qais Ahmad Bowler Noor Ahmad Bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi Bowler Naveen-ul-Haq Bowler

Afghanistan Team Form

Afghanistan will aim to do well in the upcoming game as they had done in 2023. By winning seven wins in their last 11 completed matches, including three victories against a formidable Pakistani team, Afghanistan underline the impact of the side that require them to be at the top of their game.

United Arab Emirates vs Afghanistan Head-To-Head

Afghanistan and the United Arab Emirates have played each other 11 times in T20Is, with the former securing eight wins as compared to the home side’s three wins.

United Arab Emirates vs Afghanistan Betting Odds

Afghanistan to score above 49.5 runs in the powerplay @ 1.87 (Parimatch)

Despite Sharjah being the country's smallest cricket ground, Afghanistan struggled, only reaching 45 runs, an unusual occurrence for them in the first T20I. In the next game, UAE made 55 runs in the first scores, which stays in line with the trend of teams surpassing 55 runs in the initial six overs when batting at this venue.

United Arab Emirates vs Afghanistan T20i Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah United Arab Emirates Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 5.56 Bet Now! Afghanistan Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.168 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.16 Bet Now!

United Arab Emirates vs Afghanistan Best Batters

Waseem Muhammad to be United Arab Emirates’ best batter (Parimatch)

In 2023, Waseem Muhammad dominated T20I cricket, leading the charts with an outstanding 865 runs at an average of 43. Despite a quiet start in the series' first game, his consistent brilliance shone through when he scored 53 off 32 balls in the very next game. With six impressive half-centuries, he is poised to take the remarkable form forward.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz to be Afghanistan’s best batter (Parimatch)

Rahmanullah Gurbaz boasts an impressive tally of 3627 runs in the shortest format of cricket, supported by two centuries and 22 half-centuries. Adding to the promise, Gurbaz notched a century in the first game of the series, signaling a strong start.

United Arab Emirates vs Afghanistan Best Bowlers

Zahoor Khan to be United Arab Emirates’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Averaging 20.1 with 26 wickets was quite the feat for Zahoor Khan, especially with a strike rate of 17.2. That kind of consistency in delivering key breakthroughs must have been invaluable for his team in crucial matches. His ability to take wickets consistently in pivotal moments undoubtedly makes him a valuable asset for his team.

Fazalhaq Farooqi to be Afghanistan's best bowler (Parimatch)

Fazalhaq Farooqi has been retained by Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL and there is a reason why. The Afghanistan pacer has picked 64 T20 wickets at an average of 22.46 with an economy rate of 6.67. By picking two wickets early in the game, he broke UAE’s back in the last game and in all probability, that will continue.