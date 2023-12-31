UAE (United Arab Emirates) vs AFG (Afghanistan) Match Prediction UAE 6 % Chance of Winning AFG 94 % Place a bet Melbet 1.126 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.126 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Batery 1.10 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Riding on a century from Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Afghanistan secured a 70-run win against the United Arab Emirates in the first T20I of the three-match series and will be aiming to take an unassailable lead in the series when they take on the same opposition at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah, on December 31, 2023 (Sunday), at 7:30 PM IST. The United Arab Emirates have named a very young squad; hence, the pedigree is in question.

United Arab Emirates vs Afghanistan Chance of Winning

The United Arab Emirates side are always going to find it difficult to beat the Afghanistan side, but they surely would want to alter things around in a more responsible way. Led by Muhammad Waseem, they have some talented players in the form of Khalid Shah, Vriitya Aravind, Samal Udawaththa, and Tanish Suri.

However, could that be enough to beat Afghanistan? Surely not. The Ibrahim Zadran-led side have some of the best players in the world - five IPL players in their side, no less - with them having a strong base to capitalize on the proceedings. Even though the likes of Rashid Khan is not there, they have some of the best players in the world, who could challenge any team in the world on their day.

UAE’s chance of winning is 6%

AFG’s chance of winning is 94%

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United Arab Emirates vs Afghanistan Betting Tips

Even though the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) have taken a harsh stance against the likes of Naveen-ul-Haq and Fazalhaq Farooqi, trust them to come good in the upcoming encounter. While I can’t not bet on Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran also stands a beacon of hope in the entire parade. So tread your path accordingly.

United Arab Emirates vs Afghanistan Match Toss Prediction

Since January 2023, Sharjah Cricket Stadium has witness 19 T20I matches, favoring chasing teams with 10 victories. Teams batting first averaged 157, but to clinch wins, an average first innings score of about 181 becomes pivotal at this venue for a competitive advantage.

Weather Report

The Emirates shines for cricket during December and January, offering ideal conditions. Accuweather.com forecasts zero rain and a mere 7% cloud cover, ensuring perfect playing weather throughout the match.

United Arab Emirates Player List

Muhammad Waseem (c), Khalid Shah, Vriitya Aravind, Tanish Suri (wk), Basil Hameed, Samal Udawaththa, Ali Naseer, Aayan Afzal Khan, Nilansh Keswani, Muhammad Jawadullah, Junaid Siddique, Akif Raja, Omid Rahman, Dhruv Parashar

Predicted Playing XI

Waseem Muhammad Batter Khalid Shah Batter Vriitya Aravind Batter Tanish Suri Batter Basil Hameed Wicket-keeper Samal Udawaththa All-rounder Ali Naseer All-rounder Aayan Afzal Khan Bowler Nilansh Keswani Bowler Muhammad Jawadullah Bowler Junaid Siddique Bowler

United Arab Emirates Team Form

The United Arab Emirates have won four of their last six matches, which indicate a strong sense of form coming into the home encounter against Afghanistan. However, most of their wins have come against smaller teams, with no base to stand on. Against an in-form Afghanistan side, they may find it extremely difficult to operate.

Afghanistan Player List

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Qais Ahmad, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Rahmat Shah, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Darwish Rasooli, Mohammad Ishaq, Sediqullah Atal, Mohammad Saleem Safi, Sharafuddin Ashraf

Predicted Playing XI

Rahmanullah Gurbaz Wicket-keeper Hazratullah Zazai Batter Ibrahim Zadran Batter Azmatullah Omarzai Batter Mohammad Nabi Batter Najibullah Zadran All-rounder Karim Janat All-rounder Qais Ahmad Bowler Noor Ahmad Bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi Bowler Naveen-ul-Haq Bowler

Afghanistan Team Form

Afghanistan's dominance shines through with seven wins in their last ten completed matches, including three victories against a formidable Pakistani team. As they showed in the first game of the series, one can be sure that things will be more in their favour going into the second game of the series.

United Arab Emirates vs Afghanistan Head-To-Head

Afghanistan and the United Arab Emirates have played each other 10 times in T20Is, with the former securing eight wins as compared to the home side’s two wins.

United Arab Emirates vs Afghanistan Betting Odds

Afghanistan to score above 49.5 runs in the powerplay @ 1.87 (Parimatch)

In the first match, the Sharjaha Cricket Stadium wasn’t as fast as it used to be. Despite being the smallest cricket ground of the country, Afghanistan could only muster 45 runs but that’s not the case normally. Teams manage to score over 55 runs in the first six overs of batting at the venue and we are very confident that the likes of Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Hazratullah Zazai will help Afghanistan achieve that.

United Arab Emirates vs Afghanistan T20i Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah United Arab Emirates Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 5.53 Bet Now! Afghanistan Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.126 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.10 Bet Now!

United Arab Emirates vs Afghanistan Best Batters

Waseem Muhammad to be United Arab Emirates’ best batter (Parimatch)

Waseem Muhammad tops the charts for most T20I runs in 2023, amassing an impressive 810 runs at an average of 40. His consistent performance, marked by six half-centuries, was a tell-all, even though he failed to contribute much in the first game of the series.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz to be Afghanistan’s best batter (Parimatch)

Rahmanullah Gurbaz has 3606 runs in the shortest format of the game, with two centuries and 22 half-centuries backing the sojourn. That he is a talented batter has never been in doubt - what makes it even more promising is the fact that Gurbaz has scored a century in the first game of the series. He is sure to carry that form forward.

United Arab Emirates vs Afghanistan Best Bowlers

Zahoor Khan to be United Arab Emirates’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Zahoor Khan has taken 26 wickets at an average of 20.1 in 2023, which made him the most successful bowler of the year for his country. Whenever the stakes are higher, Zahoor has somehow made it a habit to pick wickets, which is very much understandable from his strike rate of 17.2.

Fazalhaq Farooqi to be Afghanistan's best bowler (Parimatch)

Fazalhaq Farooqi has been retained by Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL and there is a reason why. The Afghanistan pacer has picked 64 T20 wickets at an average of 22.46 with an economy rate of 6.67. By picking two wickets early in the game, he broke UAE’s back in the last game and in all probability, that will continue.