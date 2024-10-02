UAE (United Arab Emirates) vs NAM (Namibia) Match Prediction UAE 42 % Chance of Winning NAM 58 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.70 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.67 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.678 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR United Arab Emirates take on USA in the fourth game of the T20 Tri-Series at the Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek. The game is scheduled to be played on Oct 02 at 05:30 PM IST.

United Arab Emirates vs Namibia Chance of Winning

Namibia headed into this tournament after three straight losses in the T20 World Cup and have failed to find their footing thus far. In the opening game against UAE they were dominated in every department as they lost the match by 40 runs. In the last game they were beaten by the United States by 13 runs.

Unlike their opponents, United Arab Emirates have faltered in this series and have one win in two games thus far. They lost the last game against the United States who were brilliant on the day. USA won the game by 15 runs. As per our calculations, Namibia are favourites in the upcoming game.

United Arab Emirates’ chances of winning - 42%

Namibia’ chances of winning - 58%

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United Arab Emirates vs Namibia Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton has had a solid campaign thus far as he scored 25 off18 balls in the opening game against United Arab Emirates and then in the last game he scored 34 off 19 balls against USA which makes us believe Loftie-Eaton would score well in the upcoming game.

Muhammad Wasim has been brilliant in the T20 format for UAE. So far in this calendar year, Wasim has scored 296 runs and is the leading run scorer for his side. In the last game against Namibia, Wasim scored 89 off 50 balls which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds United Arab Emirates Opening Partnership Over 22.5 1.83 Bet on Batery Namibia opening partnership Over 16.5 1.83 Bet on Batery Best Opening Partnership: United Arab Emirates 1.62 Bet on Batery

United Arab Emirates vs Namibia Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first, the last three matches have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 27C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 9C.

United Arab Emirates News & Player List

United Arab Emirates Player List

Alishan Sharafu, Muhammad Waseem (c), Asif Khan, Basil Hameed, Vishnu Sukumaran, Syed Haider Shah (wk), Ali Naseer, Aayan Afzal Khan, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Jawadullah, Muhammad Farooq, Rahul Chopra, Omid Rahman, Aryansh Sharma, Rahul Bhatia

Predicted Playing XI

Alishan Sharafu Batter Muhammad Waseem Batter Vishnu Sukumaran Batter Asif Khan All-rounder Syed Haider Shah Wicket-keeper Basil Hameed Batter Ali Naseer All-rounder Aayan Afzal Khan All-rounder Muhammad Farooq Bowler Junaid Siddique Bowler Muhammad Jawadullah Bowler

United Arab Emirates Team Form

UAE had a brilliant start to the tournament as they beat Namibia by 40 runs but were beaten by the US in the last game.

Namibia News & Player List

Namibia Player List

JJ Smit, Malan Kruger, Dylan Leicher, JP Kotze (wk), Jan Frylinck, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus (c), Jan de Villiers, Bernard Scholtz, Jack Brassell, Tangeni Lungameni, Zane Green, Ben Shikongo, Shaun Fouche, Alexander Volschenk, Peter-Daniel Blignaut, Jan Balt

Predicted Playing XI

Jan Frylinck Batter Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton Batter JJ Smit Batter Gerhard Erasmus All-rounder JP Kotze Wicket-keeper Jan de Villiers Batter Malan Kruger All-rounder Dylan Leicher All-rounder Bernard Scholtz Bowler Jack Brassell Bowler Tangeni Lungameni Bowler

Namibia Team Form

Namibia head into this game after five straight defeats which includes two losses in this series and are currently third on the table.

United Arab Emirates vs Namibia Head to Head

Namibia and United Arab Emirates have gone head to head thrice thus far and UAE have had an upper hand with two wins thus far.

Head to Head

United Arab Emirates: 2

Namibia: 1

United Arab Emirates vs Namibia Betting Odds

Namibia to have a better opening partnership than United Arab Emirates

Namibia and United Arab Emirates go head to head with both sides needing maximum points to stay in contention as USA have a perfect record thus far and both sides have dropped points. Both teams went head to head in the opening game and it turned out to be a spectacle as Namibia and UAE both scored over 200 runs and UAE won the match by 40 runs. UAE also had a better opening stand on the day. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact in both games thus far Namibia has conceded a bigger opening stand which makes us believe UAE would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

United Arab Emirates vs Namibia T20i Wanderers Cricket Ground, null United Arab Emirates Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.15 Bet Now! Namibia Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.67 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.678 Bet Now!

United Arab Emirates vs Namibia Top Batters

Alishan Sharafu to be United Arab Emirates’ top batter

Alishan Sharafu has had a brilliant tournament thus far, in the opening game against Namibia, he scored 73 off 33 balls and then continued his momentum in the last game where he scored 21 off 12 balls which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Gerhard Erasmus to be Namibia’ top batter

Gerhard Erasmus has been the most consistent player for Namibia in this calendar year. So far this year, he has scored 316 runs in nine matches and in the last game scored 70 off 46 balls which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

United Arab Emirates vs Namibia Top Bowlers

Ali Naseer to be United Arab Emirates’ top bowler

Ali Naseer bowled a sensational spell in the last game against United States as he bagged four wickets and had the best bowling figures in the game. In the opening game against Namibia he bagged two wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Gerhard Erasmus to be Namibia’ top bowler

Gerhard Erasmus has been brilliant thus far with the bat and with the ball as he is the leading wicket taker for Namibia in this series and in the last game against UAE he bagged two wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.