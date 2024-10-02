UAE (United Arab Emirates) vs NAM (Namibia) Match Prediction
UAE
42%
Chance of Winning
NAM
58%
T20i
Wanderers Cricket Ground
Facts:
- With six wickets, Ali Naseer is the leading wicket taker for UAE in this series.
- With 316 runs, Gerhard Erasmus is the leading run scorer for Namibia in this calendar year.
United Arab Emirates vs Namibia Chance of Winning
Namibia headed into this tournament after three straight losses in the T20 World Cup and have failed to find their footing thus far. In the opening game against UAE they were dominated in every department as they lost the match by 40 runs. In the last game they were beaten by the United States by 13 runs.
Unlike their opponents, United Arab Emirates have faltered in this series and have one win in two games thus far. They lost the last game against the United States who were brilliant on the day. USA won the game by 15 runs. As per our calculations, Namibia are favourites in the upcoming game.
- United Arab Emirates’ chances of winning - 42%
- Namibia’ chances of winning - 58%
United Arab Emirates vs Namibia Prediction & Betting Tips 2024
Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton has had a solid campaign thus far as he scored 25 off18 balls in the opening game against United Arab Emirates and then in the last game he scored 34 off 19 balls against USA which makes us believe Loftie-Eaton would score well in the upcoming game.
Muhammad Wasim has been brilliant in the T20 format for UAE. So far in this calendar year, Wasim has scored 296 runs and is the leading run scorer for his side. In the last game against Namibia, Wasim scored 89 off 50 balls which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
United Arab Emirates Opening Partnership Over 22.5
Namibia opening partnership Over 16.5
Best Opening Partnership: United Arab Emirates
United Arab Emirates vs Namibia Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first, the last three matches have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 27C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 9C.
United Arab Emirates News & Player List
United Arab Emirates Player List
Alishan Sharafu, Muhammad Waseem (c), Asif Khan, Basil Hameed, Vishnu Sukumaran, Syed Haider Shah (wk), Ali Naseer, Aayan Afzal Khan, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Jawadullah, Muhammad Farooq, Rahul Chopra, Omid Rahman, Aryansh Sharma, Rahul Bhatia
Predicted Playing XI
|
Alishan Sharafu
|
Batter
|
Muhammad Waseem
|
Batter
|
Vishnu Sukumaran
|
Batter
|
Asif Khan
|
All-rounder
|
Syed Haider Shah
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Basil Hameed
|
Batter
|
Ali Naseer
|
All-rounder
|
Aayan Afzal Khan
|
All-rounder
|
Muhammad Farooq
|
Bowler
|
Junaid Siddique
|
Bowler
|
Muhammad Jawadullah
|
Bowler
United Arab Emirates Team Form
UAE had a brilliant start to the tournament as they beat Namibia by 40 runs but were beaten by the US in the last game.
Namibia News & Player List
Namibia Player List
JJ Smit, Malan Kruger, Dylan Leicher, JP Kotze (wk), Jan Frylinck, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus (c), Jan de Villiers, Bernard Scholtz, Jack Brassell, Tangeni Lungameni, Zane Green, Ben Shikongo, Shaun Fouche, Alexander Volschenk, Peter-Daniel Blignaut, Jan Balt
Predicted Playing XI
|
Jan Frylinck
|
Batter
|
Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton
|
Batter
|
JJ Smit
|
Batter
|
Gerhard Erasmus
|
All-rounder
|
JP Kotze
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Jan de Villiers
|
Batter
|
Malan Kruger
|
All-rounder
|
Dylan Leicher
|
All-rounder
|
Bernard Scholtz
|
Bowler
|
Jack Brassell
|
Bowler
|
Tangeni Lungameni
|
Bowler
Namibia Team Form
Namibia head into this game after five straight defeats which includes two losses in this series and are currently third on the table.
United Arab Emirates vs Namibia Head to Head
Namibia and United Arab Emirates have gone head to head thrice thus far and UAE have had an upper hand with two wins thus far.
Head to Head
United Arab Emirates: 2
Namibia: 1
United Arab Emirates vs Namibia Betting Odds
Namibia to have a better opening partnership than United Arab Emirates
Namibia and United Arab Emirates go head to head with both sides needing maximum points to stay in contention as USA have a perfect record thus far and both sides have dropped points. Both teams went head to head in the opening game and it turned out to be a spectacle as Namibia and UAE both scored over 200 runs and UAE won the match by 40 runs. UAE also had a better opening stand on the day. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact in both games thus far Namibia has conceded a bigger opening stand which makes us believe UAE would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
United Arab Emirates vs Namibia
T20i
Wanderers Cricket Ground, null
United Arab Emirates vs Namibia Top Batters
Alishan Sharafu to be United Arab Emirates’ top batter
Alishan Sharafu has had a brilliant tournament thus far, in the opening game against Namibia, he scored 73 off 33 balls and then continued his momentum in the last game where he scored 21 off 12 balls which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Gerhard Erasmus to be Namibia’ top batter
Gerhard Erasmus has been the most consistent player for Namibia in this calendar year. So far this year, he has scored 316 runs in nine matches and in the last game scored 70 off 46 balls which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
United Arab Emirates vs Namibia Top Bowlers
Ali Naseer to be United Arab Emirates’ top bowler
Ali Naseer bowled a sensational spell in the last game against United States as he bagged four wickets and had the best bowling figures in the game. In the opening game against Namibia he bagged two wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Gerhard Erasmus to be Namibia’ top bowler
Gerhard Erasmus has been brilliant thus far with the bat and with the ball as he is the leading wicket taker for Namibia in this series and in the last game against UAE he bagged two wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Namibia
- United Arab Emirates to win @ 2.15 (PariMatch)
- Namibia to win @ 1.70 (PariMatch)
Parimatch