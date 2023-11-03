UAE (United Arab Emirates) vs NEP (Nepal) Match Prediction UAE 55 % Chance of Winning NEP 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.90 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 2.69 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.8 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR The United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Nepal will go head to head in the semifinals of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier Final 2023. The two teams will meet at Mulpani Cricket Ground on Friday, November 3rd, with the match scheduled to start at 10:45 AM IST.

UAE vs Nepal Chance Winning

The stakes are as high as they get for these teams as the two finalists of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier Final will earn the right to participate in the marquee tournament next year.

The UAE secured the top spot in Group B of the regional qualifier final, winning three out of three games. They are coming off a 22-run victory over Hong Kong on Thursday at the same venue. Captain Muhammad Waseem struck 46 off 24 at the top of the order while Alishan Sharafu made 34 off 24. Basil Hameed smashed 51 in 29 deliveries to power the total to 176. Defending the target, Ali Naseer and Zahoor Khan bagged two scalps each as they held off the opponents comfortably.

Nepal finished second in Group A behind Oman, winning two of their three games. They secured their semi finals berth with victories in the first two games but lost the third group game to Oman by five runs. Sompal Kami was the pick of the bowlers for them, taking 2 for 16 in four overs while Sandeep Lamichhane bagged 2 for 30. Karan KC snared three wickets but conceded 43 runs. Chasing 146, Nepal lost 8 for just 85 in 15.4 overs. Bibek Yadav gave a tough fight with his 39 off 24 but was dismissed when 7 were needed off three.

Both teams are coming into this game on the back of good form and there is not much to separate the two. Check out the two teams' chances of winning this semi final on Friday.

UAE’s chance of winning: 55%

Nepal's chance of winning: 45%

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UAE vs Nepal Betting Tips

The UAE skipper Muhammad Waseem has been in pretty good touch. He has scored 45, 12, 33 and 46 in his previous four games. Back him to score over 15.5 runs in the match.

Nepal batter Kushal Malla has a pretty good record in the shorter format. He has 582 runs in T20 internationals at an average of 34 while striking at 178. Betting on him to score over 12.5 runs in this game would be wise.

Match Prediction Best Odds Nepal Opening Partnership Over 17.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch UAE Opening Partnership Over 25.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: UAE 1.63 Bet on Parimatch

UAE vs Nepal Toss Prediction

Nepal's two wins in the tournament came while chasing and they opted to bat second in the previous game as well. The UAE's first two wins have also come while chasing. The pitches at Mulpani Cricket Ground favour the team batting second. Expect the team winning the toss to choose to bowl first in this match.

Weather Report

The weather forecast for Malpuni, Kathmandu looks clear on Friday morning. It is expected to be hazy with no little to no threat of rain. The temperature is expected to be around 22 degree Celsius with wind gusts blowing at 15 kmph.

UAE Players List

Muhammad Waseem (c), Khalid Shah, Vriitya Aravind (wk), Aryansh Sharma, Karthik Meiyappan, Sanchit Sharma, Muhammad Jawadullah, Asif Khan, Alishan Sharafu, Basil Hameed, Ali Naseer, Aayan Afzal Khan, Nilansh Keswani, Junaid Siddique, Zahoor Khan

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Khalid Shah Batter Muhammad Waseem (c) All-rounder Asif Khan Batter Ali Naseer All-rounder Alishan Sharafu Batter Vriitya Aravind Wicket-keeper Basil Hameed All-rounder Aayan Afzal Khan Bowler Nilansh Keswani Bowler Junaid Siddique Bowler Zahoor Khan Bowler

UAE Recent Form

The UAE recently defeated Nepal in the final of a tri-series. They then beat Bahrain by five wickets in their first group game in this competition. They chased down 89 versus Kuwait by five wickets to spare before registering a 22-run win over Hong Kong.

Nepal Player List

Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Kushal Malla, Rohit Paudel (c), Binod Bhandari, Dipendra Singh Airee, Lalit Rajbanshi, Pratis GC, Sundeep Jora, Bibek Yadav, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Abinash Bohara

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Kushal Bhurtel Batter Aasif Sheikh Wicketkeeper Kushal Malla All-rounder Rohit Paudel (c) All-rounder Sundeep Jora Batter Bibek Yadav Batter Abinash Bohara All-rounder Gulsan Jha Bowler Sandeep Lamichhane Bowler Sompal Kami Bowler Karan KC Bowler

Nepal Recent Form

Nepal began this tournament with a strong eight-wicket win over Singapore and followed it up with a six-wicket victory over Malaysia. In their third group game, they suffered a narrow loss to Oman by five runs.

UAE vs Nepal Head-to-Head Record

Nepal and UAE have faced each other in eight T20 matches. The scoreline is tied with both the UAE and Nepal winning four games each.

UAE vs Nepal Betting Odds

UAE to score most fours in the match

The UAE have a better batting line-up on paper with Muhammad Waseem, Ali Nasser, Khalid Shah, Asif Khan and Basil Hameed in pretty good form. Nepal's batting can be vulnerable against a quality bowling unit. Betting on the UAE to hit most fours in the match seems like a good bet.

United Arab Emirates vs Nepal T20i Mulpani Cricket Stadium, Kathmandu United Arab Emirates Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.90 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 2.69 Bet Now! Nepal Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.365 Bet Now!

UAE vs Nepal Top Batters

Muhammad Waseem to be the top batter for UAE

Muhammad Waseem has a terrific record in T20I cricket, having scored over 1500 runs at an average of 40 while striking at 152. He has smashed two centuries and 11 half centuries at this level. The UAE captain has been in good form, scoring 33 and 46 in the last two innings. You can bet on Waseem to be the UAE's top batter.

Kushal Bhurtel to be the top batter for Nepal

Kushal Bhurtel has a fantastic record in the shorter format. He has scored 873 runs in T20 internationals at an average of nearly 38 while striking at a good rate of 132. He has registered seven fifties and a hundred at this level. You can bet on him to be the top batter for Nepal.

UAE vs Nepal Top Bowlers

Zahoor Khan to be the top bowler for UAE

Zahoor Khan has claimed 2 for 13 and 2 for 30 in his full quota of overs in the last two games. He has been a key bowler for his side in T20 cricket, having picked 72 wickets from 56 games at an economy of 6.80 and strike rate of 16.9. Back him to be the top bowler for the UAE in this match.

Abinash Bohara to be the top bowler for Nepal

Abinash Bohara has been in great form with the ball, picking 12 wickets in the last five T20 outings. He claimed 4 for 27 against Malaysia and followed it up with 1 for 18 off four overs in the previous game. You can back him to be the top bowler for Nepal.