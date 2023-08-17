UAE (United Arab Emirates) vs NEW (New Zealand) Match Prediction UAE 8 % Chance of Winning NEW 92 % Bet Now! New Zealand are on the tour of the United Arab Emirates for a three-match T20I series starting August 17th. The first T20 international will be hosted at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday, with a scheduled start time of 7:30 PM IST.

United Arab Emirates vs New Zealand Chance of Winning

New Zealand are set to play three T20 internationals against the up and rising cricketing nation that is the United Arab Emirates. The two teams will be facing each other for the first time in this fixture.

The series will offer the UAE a great opportunity to compete against a higher quality side than they are used to. New Zealand, on the other hand, are coming into the series with a second string side and are looking at the tour as a way to try out fringe players. Tim Southee will be leading the side with Kyle Jamieson set to make his long-awaited return to international cricket. They have also handed maiden call-ups to Dean Foxcroft and Adithya Ashok.

Talking about their recent assignments, the UAE last played T20I cricket in February when they hosted Afghanistan at home. They lost the opening game of that series by five wickets but bounced back to claim a dominant nine-wicket win in the second. Muhammad Waseem blasted 91 off just 50 balls as they chased down 138 in 18.2 overs. The series decider saw the UAE post 163 on the back of Muhammad Waseem's 75 off 50 but they ended up losing by six wickets.

New Zealand's last T20I series was a five-match affair against Pakistan away from home in April. They were hammered in the first two games but managed to keep the series alive with a narrow 4-run win in the third game. The fourth match was a washout while the Black Caps clinched the final T20I by six wickets to draw the series. Mark Chapman hit a sensational 104* off 57 as they chased down 194.

Coming to the first T20I, the two teams' chances of winning are as follows.

United Arab Emirates chance of winning @ 8%

New Zealand chance of winning @ 92%

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United Arab Emirates vs New Zealand Betting Tips

New Zealand's Mark Chapman smashed a stunning century in his last T20I. He has scored 353 runs in his last 10 T20I matches at 70 average and 152 strike rate. You can bet on him to score over 22.5 runs in the match.

Muhammad Waseem has lost a bit of form but still had three 22+ scores in the last five innings in the recent Global T20 Canada. You can back him to score over 20.5 runs in the match.

United Arab Emirates vs New Zealand Toss Prediction

Dubai International Cricket Stadium has usually favoured the team batting second with dew playing a big part in evening matches. Both teams are likely to look to chase in this game. We predict the United Arab Emirates to win the toss and bowl first.

Weather Report

The forecast suggests Dubai should witness clear weather on Thursday evening. There's zero chance of precipitation predicted for the day with the temperature ranging in the early to mid 30 degrees. There will be around 47% humidity with wind gusts blowing at 33 kmph.

United Arab Emirates Player List

United Arab Emirates squad:Yet to be announced

Predicted Playing XI

Muhammad Waseem Batter Vriitya Aravind Wicketkeeper Basil Hameed Batter Chundangapoyil Rizwan (captain) Batter Rohan Mustafa All-Rounder Zawar Farid All-Rounder Alishan Sharafu All-Rounder Aayan Afzal Khan All-Rounder Junaid Siddique Bowler Zahoor Khan Bowler Akif Raja Bowler

United Arab Emirates Recent Form

The United Arab Emirates' last T20I assignment saw them lose by 2-1 against Afghanistan. They lost the first game by five wickets before winning the second match by nine wickets. The UAE lost the third game by six wickets to concede the series. Last October, they featured in the first round of the T20 World Cup, finishing at the bottom in Group A with one win and two losses.

New Zealand Player List

New Zealand squad: Tim Southee (c), Mitchell Santner, Jimmy Neesham, Adi Ashok, Chad Bowes, Mark Chapman, Dane Cleaver, Jacob Duffy, Dean Foxcroft, Kyle Jamieson, Ben Lister, Cole McConchie, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Seifert, Will Young

Predicted Playing XI

Tim Seifert Wicketkeeper Chad Bowes Batter Will Young Batter Mark Chapman All-Rounder Dean Foxcroft All-Rounder Jimmy Neesham All-Rounder Mitchell Santner All-Rounder Rachin Ravindra All-Rounder Kyle Jamieson Bowler Tim Southee (c) Bowler Jacob Duffy Bowler

New Zealand Recent Form

New Zealand last played T20 cricket in April when they toured Pakistan. They lost the first game by 88 runs and the second by 38 runs. The Black Caps bounced back to claim the third T20I by four runs but the fourth game ended in a no result. The visitors chased down 195 in the final game to draw the series.

United Arab Emirates vs New Zealand Head-to-Head Record

The United Arab Emirates and New Zealand have not faced each other in T20 international cricket so far.

United Arab Emirates vs New Zealand Betting Odds

New Zealand to hit most sixes in the match

The visitors have a pretty good batting line-up comprising the likes of Tim Seifert, Will Young, Mark Chapman and Jimmy Neesham. They're all good at six-hitting while the UAE will depend on Muhammad Waseem. Bet on New Zealand to hit the most sixes in the match.

New Zealand to score over 46.5 runs in the first six overs

The Black Caps have Tim Seifert, Chad Bowes, Will Young and Mark Chapman in the top four. Dubai is generally a pretty good pitch for batting and these batters should get the side off to a flying start against a weak bowling unit. Bet on New Zealand to score over 46.5 runs in the first six overs.

United Arab Emirates vs New Zealand Top Team Batter

Muhammad Waseem to be United Arab Emirates’ best batter

The destructive opening batter has grabbed eyeballs of world cricket with his performances over the past couple of years. In the last two T20 internationals, he smashed 91 off 50 and 75 off 50 . Waseem has 942 runs from 23 T20 internationals at an average of 43 while striking at 144. Bet on Waseem to be the United Arab Emirates' top batter.

Tim Seifert to be New Zealand’s best batter

Tim Seifert is likely to open the innings in this series and he should do well. The right hander has been in decent form in recent times, scoring three fifties in his last six games in the Lanka Premier League. Seifert has over 3700 runs in the shorter format at an average of 27 and strike rate of 129. Bet on him to be the top batter for New Zealand.

United Arab Emirates vs New Zealand Top Team Bowlers

Zahoor Khan to be United Arab Emirates’ best bowler

Zahoor Khan has been one of the key bowlers for the UAE in their rise. The right arm seamer has taken 51 wickets from 40 T20 internationals, conceding at just 6.7 rpo. His best bowling figures read 4 for 29. Back him to be United Arab Emirates' top bowler.

Mitchell Santner to be New Zealand’s best bowler

The left arm spinner is one of the best in the business. Mitchell Santner should do well against the UAE at this venue. He has 170 wickets in the shorter format at an economy of 7.02. You can bet on Santner to be the best bowler for New Zealand in this game.