UAE (United Arab Emirates) vs NEW (New Zealand) Match Prediction UAE 15 % Chance of Winning NEW 85 % Bet Now! The United Arab Emirates showed great fight in the series opener but New Zealand ended up taking the lead. The second T20I will take place at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Saturday, August 19. The contest is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST.

United Arab Emirates vs New Zealand Chance of Winning

New Zealand and the United Arab Emirates had a close fight in their first ever clash in the shorter format. It was New Zealand who eventually came out on top by 19 runs to go 1-0 up in a three-match series. They will be hoping to seal the series on Saturday evening whereas the hosts would be desperate to keep it alive.

As it happened, the UAE won the toss and opted to field first. They had a great start with Junaid Siddique removing Chad Bowes on the very first delivery. Tim Seifert was outstanding with the bat, scoring 55 off 34 balls. He had a 51-run stand for the second wicket before the Black Caps lost three wickets for just 13 runs. James Neesham added 25 runs while Cole McConchie smashed 31 not-out in 24 balls at the back end. Rachin Ravindra struck a crucial 11-ball 21* to push the total to 155/6. For the UAE, Basil Hameed and Siddique picked two wickets each.

The hosts didn't have a great start to their innings either as Tim Southee had Muhammad Waseem plumbed on the first ball. Aryansh Sharma, on his debut played a superb knock for the UAE. He made 60 off 43 when wickets kept falling at regular intervals and kept the team in the game on his own. They needed 41 off 31 but Aryansh was caught at extra cover and their hopes fell apart. The tail couldn't do much as the Kiwi pacers closed out the game. Southee was the pick of the bowlers, picking 5 for 25 while Santner and Neesham picked two scalps each.

Moving to the second T20I, the Black Caps remain favourites with two teams' chances of winning as follows.

United Arab Emirates chance of winning @ 15%

New Zealand chance of winning @ 85%

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United Arab Emirates vs New Zealand Betting Tips

Mark Chapman was dismissed for 15 in the previous game but remains one of New Zealand's better players. He has 368 runs in his last 11 T20Is at 61 average and 148 strike rate. Back him to score over 18.5 runs in the match.

Vriitya Aravind has done well in T20 internationals, having scored 663 runs at an average of 30 and strike rate of 118. He has four fifties in the format. You can take a punt on him to score over 18.5 runs in the match.

United Arab Emirates vs New Zealand Toss Prediction

Dubai International Cricket Stadium is a venue where batting second can be advantageous due to the dew factor. The UAE won the toss in the first game and bowled first. Expect both teams to look to chase. We predict New Zealand to win the toss and bowl first.

Weather Report

The weather forecast in Dubai looks clear for this fixture on Saturday evening. There is no threat of rain while the temperature will be high, ranging in the mid 30 degrees. There could be around 54% humidity with wind gusts blowing at 33 kmph.

United Arab Emirates Player List

United Arab Emirates squad:Muhammad Waseem(c), Vriitya Aravind(w), Zahoor Khan, Asif Khan, Aryansh Sharma, Ansh Tandon, Basil Hameed, Ali Naseer, Aayan Afzal Khan, Muhammad Jawadullah, Junaid Siddique, Sanchit Sharma, Jash Giyanani, Ethan DSouza, Mohammed Faraazuddin, Lovepreet Singh

Predicted Playing XI

Muhammad Waseem (captain) Batter Vriitya Aravind Wicketkeeper Aryansh Sharma Wicketkeeper Basil Hameed Batter Asif Khan Batter Ansh Tandon Batter Ali Naseer All-Rounder Mohammed Faraazuddin All-Rounder Aayan Afzal Khan Bowler Junaid Siddique Bowler Zahoor Khan Bowler

United Arab Emirates Recent Form

The UAE gave a huge scare to the Black Caps in the last game but ended up losing by 19 runs. Their last T20I assignment before this series was against Afghanistan, which they lost by 2-1 after losing the third and final game.

New Zealand Player List

New Zealand squad: Tim Southee (c), Mitchell Santner, Jimmy Neesham, Adi Ashok, Chad Bowes, Mark Chapman, Dane Cleaver, Jacob Duffy, Dean Foxcroft, Kyle Jamieson, Ben Lister, Cole McConchie, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Seifert, Will Young

Predicted Playing XI

Tim Seifert Wicketkeeper Chad Bowes Batter Dane Cleaver Batter Mark Chapman All-Rounder Jimmy Neesham All-Rounder Mitchell Santner All-Rounder Cole McConchie All-Rounder Rachin Ravindra All-Rounder Kyle Jamieson Bowler Tim Southee (captain) Bowler Ben Lister Bowler

New Zealand Recent Form

New Zealand batters didn't fire collectively in the first game but posted a competitive total. The bowling attack also pulled things back to clinch the victory. Earlier this year, they toured Pakistan for a five-match series. The Black Caps managed to draw the series after being 0-2 down.

United Arab Emirates vs New Zealand Head-to-Head Record

The opening game of this series was the first ever T20I contest between the United Arab Emirates and New Zealand.

Total encounters - 1

United Arab Emirates won - 0

New Zealand won - 1

United Arab Emirates vs New Zealand Betting Odds

New Zealand to score over 48.5 runs in the first six overs

The visitors have a pretty good top four of Tim Seifert, Chad Bowes, Dane Cleaver and Mark Chapman. Dubai produces good pitches for batting and New Zealand batters should do well. They scored 51/2 in the powerplay in the first game. Bet on New Zealand to score over 48.5 runs in the first six overs.

New Zealand to hit most sixes in the match

The Black Caps have a stronger batting line-up on paper, including Tim Seifert, Mark Chapman, Jimmy Neesham and Mitchell Santner. They hit four sixes in the previous game compared to three by the UAE. Bet on New Zealand to hit the most sixes in the match.

United Arab Emirates vs New Zealand Top Team Batter

Muhammad Waseem to be United Arab Emirates’ best batter

Muhammad Waseem was out for a golden duck in the first game but remains a good option to bet on. He has scored 942 runs in international T20s at an average of 40 and strike rate of 144. Wasim had blasted 91 off 50 and 75 off 50 against Afghanistan earlier this year. Bet on Waseem to be the United Arab Emirates' top batter.

Tim Seifert to be New Zealand’s best batter

Tim Seifert expectedly did a great job in the opening match of the series, smashing 55 off 34. He has been in good form in recent times, registering four fifties in the last seven innings. Seifert has 3841 runs in T20 cricket at an average of 27 with two hundreds and 22 fifties. Back Seifert to be the top batter for New Zealand.

United Arab Emirates vs New Zealand Top Team Bowlers

Junaid Siddique to be United Arab Emirates’ best bowler

Junaid Siddique has been in some ridiculous form with the ball, picking 17 wickets in the last six T20 matches. The right arm seamer picked two wickets in the first game of this series. He has taken 38 wickets in T20I cricket, at an economy of 7.53. Bet on Siddique to be the United Arab Emirates' top bowler.

Tim Southee to be New Zealand’s best bowler

The veteran seamer was terrific in the first game, where he picked 5 for 25 in his four overs. He has 289 wickets in the shorter format at an economy of 8.22. He bowls in death overs as well, giving him more opportunities for wickets. You can bet on Southee to be the best bowler for New Zealand.