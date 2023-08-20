UAE (United Arab Emirates) vs NEW (New Zealand) Match Prediction UAE 20 % Chance of Winning NEW 80 % Bet Now! The United Arab Emirates stunned New Zealand in the second game to level the series. It's a quick turnaround as the two teams now face off in the third and final T20I at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, August 20. The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

United Arab Emirates vs New Zealand Chance of Winning

New Zealand were shell shocked in the second game as the United Arab Emirates won by seven wickets and leveled the series. The UAE were lucky for the second time in a row to win the toss and bowl first.

Muhammad Jawadullah removed the in-form Tim Seifert Aayan Afzal Khan picked three scalps to reduce the visitors to 38/4 in 6.2 overs. New Zealand were in big trouble at 65/5 in 11.3 overs when Mark Chapman and Jimmy Neesham joined hands. They added a 53-run stand for the sixth wicket to bring the team back in the game. Chapman scored 63 off 46 but they could only post 142 on the board.

Chasing the target, the hosts lost their last game's half centurion Aryansh Sharma for a three-ball duck. Captain Muhammad Waseem stepped up and hammered 55 off 29 to put his team in a strong position. Asif Khan then blasted an unbeaten 48 off 29 to seal the victory.

Earlier in the series, the Black Caps held onto a 19-run victory. Tim Seifert top-scored with 55 off 34 before the lower order made crucial contributions as they posted 155. The UAE's Aryansh Sharma smashed an excellent 60 off just 43 to keep the hopes alive for his team. However, Tim Southee starred for the visitors with 5 for 25 while Mitchell Santner and Jimmy Neesham bagged two wickets each.

Talking about the third T20I, the Black Caps remain favourites as the two sides' chances of winning heading into the game read as follows.

United Arab Emirates chance of winning @ 20%

New Zealand chance of winning @ 80%

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United Arab Emirates vs New Zealand Betting Tips

Jimmy Neesham is an experienced campaigner and has done well in the series. He made 25 in the first game and followed it up with 21. He also picked two wickets in the first game. Back him to score over 26.5 player performance points.

Vriitya Aravind looked good in the previous game, scoring 25 off 21 before he chopped on. He has 688 runs in T20I cricket at 30 average and 118 strike rate with four fifties. Bet on him to score over 18.5 runs in the match.

United Arab Emirates vs New Zealand Toss Prediction

Dubai International Cricket Stadium is a venue where batting first can be tricky as batters don't quite know how the pitch will behave. The dew factor also makes chasing an easier task. The UAE won the toss in the first two matches and understandably fielded first. We predict New Zealand to win the toss and bowl first.

Weather Report

The forecast suggests Dubai should witness clear weather on Sunday evening with no threat of rain. It will be hot with the temperature ranging in the mid 30 degrees. Humidity is likely to be around 55% while the wind gusts blow at 30 kmph.

United Arab Emirates Player List

United Arab Emirates squad:Muhammad Waseem(c), Vriitya Aravind(w), Zahoor Khan, Asif Khan, Aryansh Sharma, Ansh Tandon, Basil Hameed, Ali Naseer, Aayan Afzal Khan, Muhammad Jawadullah, Junaid Siddique, Sanchit Sharma, Jash Giyanani, Ethan DSouza, Mohammed Faraazuddin, Lovepreet Singh

Predicted Playing XI

Muhammad Waseem (captain) Batter Vriitya Aravind Wicketkeeper Aryansh Sharma Wicketkeeper Basil Hameed Batter Asif Khan Batter Ansh Tandon Batter Ali Naseer All-Rounder Mohammed Faraazuddin All-Rounder Aayan Afzal Khan Bowler Muhammad Jawadullah Bowler Zahoor Khan Bowler

United Arab Emirates Recent Form

The UAE came close in the first game against New Zealand but lost by 19 runs. They went one step further and registered a convincing victory in the second game by seven wickets. Their previous T20 assignment was against Afghanistan earlier this year, where they went down by 2-1 after losing the series decider.

New Zealand Player List

New Zealand squad: Tim Southee (c), Mitchell Santner, Jimmy Neesham, Adi Ashok, Chad Bowes, Mark Chapman, Dane Cleaver, Jacob Duffy, Dean Foxcroft, Kyle Jamieson, Ben Lister, Cole McConchie, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Seifert, Will Young

Predicted Playing XI

Tim Seifert Wicketkeeper Chad Bowes Batter Will Young Batter Mark Chapman All-Rounder Jimmy Neesham All-Rounder Mitchell Santner All-Rounder Cole McConchie All-Rounder Rachin Ravindra All-Rounder Kyle Jamieson Bowler Tim Southee (captain) Bowler Ben Lister Bowler

New Zealand Recent Form

New Zealand batters have struggled to fire on these slow pitches and that cost them the second game. They had to scrape to a win in the first game as well. Their previous T20 series was against Pakistan earlier this year, where they managed to draw the series away from home.

United Arab Emirates vs New Zealand Head-to-Head Record

These two sides have only faced each other twice in the T20I format. New Zealand won the first game by 9 runs while the UAE claimed the second by seven wickets.

Total encounters - 2

United Arab Emirates won - 1

New Zealand won - 1

United Arab Emirates vs New Zealand Betting Odds

New Zealand to score under 48.5 runs in the first six overs

The visitors had a decent powerplay in the opening game, scoring 51/2 but were reduced to 37/3 in the second game. They struggled to adjust on a gripping surface and we expect a similar pitch in this game. Bet on New Zealand to score under 48.5 runs in the first six overs.

The UAE to hit most sixes in the match

The UAE batters are adept at playing on their home turf. The likes of Muhammad Waseem, Aryansh Sharma, Vriitya Aravind, Basil Hameed and Asif Khan can hit big sixes. The hosts hit six sixes in the last game compared to five by New Zealand. Bet on the UAE to hit the most sixes in the match.

United Arab Emirates vs New Zealand Top Team Batter

Muhammad Waseem to be United Arab Emirates’ best batter

Muhammad Waseem made up for his golden duck in the first game with a superb 55 off 29 in the second. He has 997 runs from 25 international T20s at a strike rate of 146 while averaging 41. Waseem has smashed two hundreds and eight fifties at this level. Back him to be the United Arab Emirates' top batter.

Mark Chapman to be New Zealand’s best batter

Mark Chapman has been exceptional for the Black Caps in the shorter format in recent times. He has scored 417 runs in the last 10 games, averaging 83 at a strike rate of 152. The left-hand batter is coming off a superb 46-ball 63 in the previous game. Back Chapman to be the top batter for New Zealand.

United Arab Emirates vs New Zealand Top Team Bowlers

Aayan Afzal Khan to be United Arab Emirates’ best bowler

The Dubai pitch offered a good amount of spin in the second game and Aayan Afzal Khan made the most of it. The left arm spinner picked 3 for 20 in his four overs. Aayan has 12 wickets from his last seven T20 outings with best figures of 4/21. Bet on him to be the United Arab Emirates' top bowler.





Mitchell Santner to be New Zealand’s best bowler

The experienced left arm spinner picked 2 for 22 in the first game of the series and 1 for 26 in the second. Santner has 173 wickets in his overall T20 career, at an excellent economy of 7.01 with two four-wicket hauls. Bet on Santner to be the best bowler for New Zealand.