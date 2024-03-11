UAE (United Arab Emirates) vs SCO (Scotland) Match Prediction
UAE
39%
Chance of Winning
SCO
61%
T20i
Dubai International Cricket Stadium
Facts:
- Scotland leads their tally against the United Arab Emirates by 2-1 in T20 cricket.
- Scotland won five successive T20 matches prior to this fixture while UAE only edged out two wins out of their last five T20 fixtures.
United Arab Emirates vs Scotland Chances of Winning
The United Arab Emirates were in a horrid state during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 where they failed to win a single match in three fixtures. Their T20I series against Afghanistan prior to that was just as disappointing as they kicked off the tournament with a 72-run defeat at the hands of their rival. They salvaged a 11-run victory in the second match which led them to the tie-breaking clash. UAE fumbled once more and allowed Afghanistan to bring home a four-wicket win and a 2-1 series victory.
Scotland have been in significantly better shape and managed to edge out a victory over UAE during the World Cup League 2. Previously, they competed in the T20 World Cup Europe Region Qualifier where they bested all six teams that stood in their way. Their performance in the T20 format looks quite promising at the moment.
- United Arab Emirates chance of winning - 39%
- Scotland chance of winning - 61%
United Arab Emirates vs Scotland Betting Tips
United Arab Emirates to score under 19.5 runs before first dismissal @ 1.85 (Parimatch)
The United Arab Emirates’ openers were rotational during their previous series where Muhammad Waseem was their mainstay and his partner fluctuated between Vriitya Aravind and Tanish Suri. In the first two matches of the series, the team secured opening partnerships of seven runs and two runs. It was only in their last encounter against Canada where they managed to set up a convincing stand of 57 runs. In addition to that, Scotland was able to restrict UAE’s scoring quite well and the former’s bowling attack will be expected to exhibit similar vigor in the following match.
Match Prediction Best Odds
United Arab Emirates Opening Partnership Over 19.5
Scotland Opening Partnership Over 19.5
Higher Opening Partnership: Scotland
United Arab Emirates vs Scotland Toss Prediction
The trifecta of the United Arab Emirates, Scotland and Canada faced each other at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium prior to this series during which the chasing side emerged victorious in four out of five matches. The pitch tends to assist batsmen and allows them to score big, especially after the initial few overs of a match. It is known to favor teams fielding first and the toss winner of the next game will want to chase down the target.
Weather Report
The nighttime weather at Dubai is predicted to reach 21 degrees Celsius and there is absolutely no chance of rainfall (Weather25.com).
United Arab Emirates Player List
Muhammad Waseem (c), Alishan Sharafu, Asif Khan, Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Khalid Shah, Mayank Chowdary, Rahul Chopra, Sagar Kalyan, Samal Udawaththa, Aayan Khan, Ali Naseer, Aryan Lakra, Basil Hameed, Dhruv Parashar, Muhammad Zuhaib, Ashwanth Valthapa, Tanish Suri, Vriitya Aravind, Akif Raja, Ayman Ahamed, Hazrat Luqman, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Jawadullah, Nilansh Keswani, Omid Rahman, Rahul Bhatia, Sanchit Sharma, Zahoor Khan.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Muhammad Waseem (C)
|
Batter
|
Vriitya Aravind
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Alishan Sharafu
|
Batter
|
Asif Khan
|
Batter
|
Rahul Chopra
|
Batter
|
Aayan Khan
|
All-rounder
|
Basil Hameed
|
All-rounder
|
Muhammad Jawadullah
|
Bowler
|
Rahul Bhatia
|
Bowler
|
Zahoor Khan
|
Bowler
|
Junaid Siddique
|
Bowler
United Arab Emirates Team Form
UAE has got their work cut out for them in the next game, especially since they have shown signs of struggle on home soil in the past.
Scotland Player List
Richie Berrington (c), Ollie Hairs, George Munsey, Andrew Umeed, Michael Leask, Brandon McMullen, Jack Jarvis, Matthew Cross, Bradley Currie, James Dickinson, Chris Greaves, Gavin Main, Safyaan Sharif, Christopher Sole, Mark Watt.
Predicted Playing XI
|
George Munsey
|
Batter
|
Andrew Umeed
|
Batter
|
Brandon McMullen
|
Batter
|
Richie Berrington (C)
|
Batter
|
Matthew Cross
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Michael Leask
|
All-rounder
|
Mark Watt
|
All-rounder
|
Chris Greaves
|
Bowler
|
Safyaan Sharif
|
Bowler
|
James Dickinson
|
Bowler
|
Bradley Currie
|
Bowler
Scotland Team Form
Scotland are in much better form than UAE and their performances in the T20 format are testament to the team’s superiority.
United Arab Emirates vs Scotland Head-to-Head
United Arab Emirates and Scotland have met on three occasions in the T20I format where the latter won twice.
T20 Head-to-Head Record
Total - 3
United Arab Emirates - 1
Scotland - 2
United Arab Emirates vs Scotland Betting Odds
Scotland to have a better opening partnership than United Arab Emirates @ 1.90 (Parimatch)
United Arab Emirates’ openers played their part well in just one of their matches in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2, where Vriitya Aravind and Muhammad Waseem scored 57 runs against Canada. In the remaining two matches, however, they were dismissed cheaply as they set up opening stands of two runs and seven runs. Scotland’s openers performed significantly better in their outings during the same series, given that they secured partnerships of 61, 42 and 22 runs. Scotland are on track to establish a more competitive first wicket partnership than UAE in the next game.
United Arab Emirates vs Scotland
T20i
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
United Arab Emirates vs Scotland Best Batters
Muhammad Waseem to be United Arab Emirates’ Best Batter
Muhammad Waseem was dismissed for a single run in their last encounter against Scotland during the Cricket World Cup League 2. However, in the remaining two matches against Canada, he scored 49 runs in the first match and 42 runs in the following match. He accumulated a total of 92 runs in three innings, making him the top choice to be their leading batter.
George Munsey to be Scotland’s Best Batter
George Munsey was brilliant in the Cricket World Cup League 2 wherein he amassed 141 runs. In the three matches he played, he managed to score 36, 37 and 68 runs. He has been in great form and will be expected to be their standout batter.
United Arab Emirates vs Scotland Best Bowlers
Aayan Khan to be United Arab Emirates’ Best Bowler
Aayan Khan was the leading wicket-taker of the team during the Cricket World Cup League 2, having captured five wickets in three innings. He was their top bowler in two out of three matches in the series which puts him in a good position to emerge as their premier bowler.
Bradley Currie to be Scotland’s Best Bowler
Bradley Currie led Scotland’s bowling attack in the Cricket World Cup League 2 with four wickets in three innings. He was also highly economical during the series as he achieved an overall economy rate of 3.20. He is expected to display his wicket-taking prowess in the next game as well.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Scotland
- United Arab Emirates to win @ 2.22 (Parimatch)
- Scotland to win @ 1.65 (Parimatch)
Parimatch