UAE (United Arab Emirates) vs SCO (Scotland) Match Prediction UAE 39 % Chance of Winning SCO 61 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.65 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.49 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.595 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR The United Arab Emirates and Scotland are poised to take on each other in the first match of their T20I series as part of Scotland’s Tour of United Arab Emirates on March 11, 2024. They will meet at Dubai International Cricket Stadium at 9:30 P.M IST.

United Arab Emirates vs Scotland Chances of Winning

The United Arab Emirates were in a horrid state during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 where they failed to win a single match in three fixtures. Their T20I series against Afghanistan prior to that was just as disappointing as they kicked off the tournament with a 72-run defeat at the hands of their rival. They salvaged a 11-run victory in the second match which led them to the tie-breaking clash. UAE fumbled once more and allowed Afghanistan to bring home a four-wicket win and a 2-1 series victory.

Scotland have been in significantly better shape and managed to edge out a victory over UAE during the World Cup League 2. Previously, they competed in the T20 World Cup Europe Region Qualifier where they bested all six teams that stood in their way. Their performance in the T20 format looks quite promising at the moment.

United Arab Emirates chance of winning - 39%

Scotland chance of winning - 61%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

United Arab Emirates vs Scotland Betting Tips

United Arab Emirates to score under 19.5 runs before first dismissal @ 1.85 (Parimatch)

The United Arab Emirates’ openers were rotational during their previous series where Muhammad Waseem was their mainstay and his partner fluctuated between Vriitya Aravind and Tanish Suri. In the first two matches of the series, the team secured opening partnerships of seven runs and two runs. It was only in their last encounter against Canada where they managed to set up a convincing stand of 57 runs. In addition to that, Scotland was able to restrict UAE’s scoring quite well and the former’s bowling attack will be expected to exhibit similar vigor in the following match.

Match Prediction Best Odds United Arab Emirates Opening Partnership Over 19.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Scotland Opening Partnership Over 19.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Scotland 1.90 Bet on Parimatch

United Arab Emirates vs Scotland Toss Prediction

The trifecta of the United Arab Emirates, Scotland and Canada faced each other at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium prior to this series during which the chasing side emerged victorious in four out of five matches. The pitch tends to assist batsmen and allows them to score big, especially after the initial few overs of a match. It is known to favor teams fielding first and the toss winner of the next game will want to chase down the target.

Weather Report

The nighttime weather at Dubai is predicted to reach 21 degrees Celsius and there is absolutely no chance of rainfall (Weather25.com).

United Arab Emirates Player List

Muhammad Waseem (c), Alishan Sharafu, Asif Khan, Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Khalid Shah, Mayank Chowdary, Rahul Chopra, Sagar Kalyan, Samal Udawaththa, Aayan Khan, Ali Naseer, Aryan Lakra, Basil Hameed, Dhruv Parashar, Muhammad Zuhaib, Ashwanth Valthapa, Tanish Suri, Vriitya Aravind, Akif Raja, Ayman Ahamed, Hazrat Luqman, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Jawadullah, Nilansh Keswani, Omid Rahman, Rahul Bhatia, Sanchit Sharma, Zahoor Khan.

Predicted Playing XI

Muhammad Waseem (C) Batter Vriitya Aravind Wicket-keeper Alishan Sharafu Batter Asif Khan Batter Rahul Chopra Batter Aayan Khan All-rounder Basil Hameed All-rounder Muhammad Jawadullah Bowler Rahul Bhatia Bowler Zahoor Khan Bowler Junaid Siddique Bowler

United Arab Emirates Team Form

UAE has got their work cut out for them in the next game, especially since they have shown signs of struggle on home soil in the past.

Scotland Player List

Richie Berrington (c), Ollie Hairs, George Munsey, Andrew Umeed, Michael Leask, Brandon McMullen, Jack Jarvis, Matthew Cross, Bradley Currie, James Dickinson, Chris Greaves, Gavin Main, Safyaan Sharif, Christopher Sole, Mark Watt.

Predicted Playing XI

George Munsey Batter Andrew Umeed Batter Brandon McMullen Batter Richie Berrington (C) Batter Matthew Cross Wicket-keeper Michael Leask All-rounder Mark Watt All-rounder Chris Greaves Bowler Safyaan Sharif Bowler James Dickinson Bowler Bradley Currie Bowler

Scotland Team Form

Scotland are in much better form than UAE and their performances in the T20 format are testament to the team’s superiority.

United Arab Emirates vs Scotland Head-to-Head

United Arab Emirates and Scotland have met on three occasions in the T20I format where the latter won twice.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 3

United Arab Emirates - 1

Scotland - 2

United Arab Emirates vs Scotland Betting Odds

Scotland to have a better opening partnership than United Arab Emirates @ 1.90 (Parimatch)

United Arab Emirates’ openers played their part well in just one of their matches in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2, where Vriitya Aravind and Muhammad Waseem scored 57 runs against Canada. In the remaining two matches, however, they were dismissed cheaply as they set up opening stands of two runs and seven runs. Scotland’s openers performed significantly better in their outings during the same series, given that they secured partnerships of 61, 42 and 22 runs. Scotland are on track to establish a more competitive first wicket partnership than UAE in the next game.

United Arab Emirates vs Scotland T20i Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai United Arab Emirates Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.22 Bet Now! Scotland Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.49 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.595 Bet Now!

United Arab Emirates vs Scotland Best Batters

Muhammad Waseem to be United Arab Emirates’ Best Batter

Muhammad Waseem was dismissed for a single run in their last encounter against Scotland during the Cricket World Cup League 2. However, in the remaining two matches against Canada, he scored 49 runs in the first match and 42 runs in the following match. He accumulated a total of 92 runs in three innings, making him the top choice to be their leading batter.

George Munsey to be Scotland’s Best Batter

George Munsey was brilliant in the Cricket World Cup League 2 wherein he amassed 141 runs. In the three matches he played, he managed to score 36, 37 and 68 runs. He has been in great form and will be expected to be their standout batter.

United Arab Emirates vs Scotland Best Bowlers

Aayan Khan to be United Arab Emirates’ Best Bowler

Aayan Khan was the leading wicket-taker of the team during the Cricket World Cup League 2, having captured five wickets in three innings. He was their top bowler in two out of three matches in the series which puts him in a good position to emerge as their premier bowler.

Bradley Currie to be Scotland’s Best Bowler

Bradley Currie led Scotland’s bowling attack in the Cricket World Cup League 2 with four wickets in three innings. He was also highly economical during the series as he achieved an overall economy rate of 3.20. He is expected to display his wicket-taking prowess in the next game as well.