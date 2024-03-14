UAE (United Arab Emirates) vs SCO (Scotland) Match Prediction UAE 55 % Chance of Winning SCO 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 2.10 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 2.15 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 2.255 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR The United Arab Emirates will take on Scotland in the second T20I of the Scotland tour of UAE. The game will be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on March 13. The game will begin at 9:00 PM IST.

United Arab Emirates vs Scotland Chance of Winning

The United Arab Emirates recently lost a series against Afghanistan, and the team is looking to bounce back. The United Arab Emirates has had a poor run during recent games, winning only once in the last five games before coming into this series. However, the team came through and won the first T20I to take a 1-0 lead in the series. They must use the home advantage and play aggressively to seal the series in their favour.

Scotland is coming into this format after a long time, and it showed in the first game of this series. The team kept losing wickets and settled for a low total. Scotland have gained some confidence playing in Europe for a while but UAE will present a tougher challenge, especially after the first loss. They must make full use of the range of their players and strike back to win the next game.

Scotland's chance of winning: 45%

United Arab Emirates' chance of winning: 55%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

United Arab Emirates vs Scotland Betting Tips

United Arab Emirates to score over 19.5 runs 1st dismissal (1.85 @ Parimatch)

The United Arab Emirates have presented a strong batting front in the past few games. Before entering this series, UAE posted 29, 46, 2, 72 & 15 runs before their first dismissal. Mohammad Waseem has been extremely promising with the bat. Coming into this series against Scotland, Mohammad Waseem and Tanish Suri opened for the team. Waseem and Suri average at 40.50 & 25.00 respectively in the format. Together, they smashed 80 runs before Suri lost his wicket. Waseem went on to score 68 runs and remained unbeaten in the game. They managed to score past the target on several occasions and will look to do the same in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Highest opening partnership: UAE 1.90 Bet on Parimatch Highest individual score Over 65.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Total wickets Over 12.5 runs 1.75 Bet on Parimatch

United Arab Emirates vs Scotland Toss Prediction

The pitch at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium provides a fair playing field for both batsmen and bowlers. Fast bowlers can exploit substantial swing, particularly with the new ball in the early stages of the match. Conversely, spinners may encounter difficulties in obtaining a secure grip due to the consistently even surface. Nevertheless, as the game progresses, batters are likely to gain an advantage, especially beyond the initial overs. Given these conditions, teams winning the coin toss may find it strategic to opt for bowling first at this venue.

Weather Report

You can expect clear skies for this contest. With a maximum temperature of 26.0°C, there is no chance of rain during the matches.

United Arab Emirates Player List

Muhammad Waseem (c), Alishan Sharafu, Asif Khan, Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Khalid Shah, Mayank Chowdary, Rahul Chopra, Sagar Kalyan, Samal Udawaththa, Aayan Khan, Ali Naseer, Aryan Lakra, Basil Hameed, Dhruv Parashar, Muhammad Zuhaib, Ashwanth Valthapa, Tanish Suri, Vriitya Aravind, Akif Raja, Ayman Ahamed, Hazrat Luqman, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Jawadullah, Nilansh Keswani, Omid Rahman, Rahul Bhatia, Sanchit Sharma, Zahoor Khan

Predicted Playing XI

Muhammad Waseem (C) Batter Tanish Suri Wicket-keeper Alishan Sharafu Batter Aryan Lakra Batter Rahul Chopra Batter Aayan Khan All-rounder Basil Hameed All-rounder Hazrat Luqman Bowler Akif Raja Bowler Zuhab Zubair Bowler Junaid Siddique Bowler

United Arab Emirates Team Form

UAE has had a tough time in the international ring lately but they came strong into this series, clenching a 1-0 lead. They won the last game by 8 wickets and dominated the affair. Their batters and bowlers look in form and sync. They will be expected to keep the same momentum coming into this game.

Scotland Player List

Richie Berrington (c), Ollie Hairs, George Munsey, Andrew Umeed, Michael Leask, Brandon McMullen, Jack Jarvis, Matthew Cross, Bradley Currie, James Dickinson, Chris Greaves, Gavin Main, Safyaan Sharif, Christopher Sole, Mark Watt

Predicted Playing XI

George Munsey Batter Ollie Hairs Batter Brandon McMullen Batter Richie Berrington (C) Batter Matthew Cross Wicket-keeper Michael Leask All-rounder Mark Watt All-rounder Chris Greaves Bowler Safyaan Sharif Bowler Jack Jarvis All-rounder Gavin Main Bowler

Scotland Team Form

Scotland were in great shape until they met the UAE in the first T20I. They lost the game by a huge margin. However, the team will look to bounce back and make it an exciting contest.

United Arab Emirates vs Scotland Head-to-Head Record

Scotland and the United Arab Emirates have met each other in 4 T20Is. The tally is tied at 2-2.

Scotland Won: 2

United Arab Emirates Won: 2

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

United Arab Emirates vs Scotland Betting Odds

In the first T20I of the series, Scotland went in to bat first and scored 147 for the loss of 8 wickets. George Munsey scored 75 runs off 49 balls in the game while the other batters went out cheaply. UAE were tremendous with their bowling. Junaid Siddique picked 4 wickets whereas Basil Hameed and Aayan Afzal Khan picked 2 wickets each. UAE comfortably chased down the target with 8 wickets and 14 balls to spare. Mohammad Waseem played an unbeaten innings of 68 runs.

George Munsey and Ollie Hairs will look to deliver a good start as we expect excellent batting conditions. They have an experienced middle order, and the team will need partnerships between Matthew Cross, Richie Berrington, and Brandon McMullen. Michael Leask and Chris Greaves are good hitters, and they strengthen this batting lineup. Gavin Main and Mark Watt form a strong pair, and the team will need early wickets from the pair.

Muhammad Waseem and Tanish Suri must deliver a good start in this game, as the Scottish side has a strong bowling attack. They will need a good show from Aryan Lakra, Rahul Chopra and Alishan Sharafu in the middle order. Junaid Siddique and Aayan Afzal Khan will look to keep the scoring rate under check.

United Arab Emirates vs Scotland T20i Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai United Arab Emirates Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.10 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 2.15 Bet Now! Scotland Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.603 Bet Now!

United Arab Emirates vs Scotland Top Batters

Mohammad Waseem to be the top batter for United Arab Emirates

Mohammad Waseem is in excellent form. He featured in the ILT20 2024 and was one of the top scorers of the tournament. He averages pretty high in the format and scored an unbeaten 68 in the last game against Scotland.

George Munsey to be the top batter for Scotland

George Munsey was the only batter that stood tall in the last game against the UAE. He scored 75 off 49 balls in the last game. He will be expected to score high in the next game.

United Arab Emirates vs Scotland Top Bowlers

Junaid Siddique to be the top bowler for United Arab Emirates

Junaid Siddique is in top form and picked 4 wickets in the last game. He will be expected to keep up with his quality bowling.

Mark Watt to be the top bowler for Scotland

Mark Watt will pose a threat to the UAE. He picked 12 wickets in his last 10 games. He will be expected to bowl well in the next game.