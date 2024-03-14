UAE (United Arab Emirates) vs SCO (Scotland) Match Prediction UAE 45 % Chance of Winning SCO 55 % Bet Now! Coming on the back of a win, Scotland will take on hosts United Arab Emirates in the final T20I of their tour on March 14. The game, much like the other two games of the series, will be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The game is slated to start at 9:00 PM IST.

United Arab Emirates vs Scotland Chance of Winning

The result of Scotland’s tour of the United Arab Emirates will go down to the final T20I after the visitors pulled off a nine run win in Dubai. The hosts came into the series having suffered a series loss against Afghanistan but a spirited performance would have kept the morale high in the dressing room. They seemed to have left their problems behind as they secured a comfortable eight wicket win in the first T20I. However, in an uncharacteristically low scoring game, the visitors fought back with a win of their own by a margin of nine runs.

Having not played any T20I cricket since July 2023, Scotland looked rusty in the first game. A George Munsey 75 helped the Europeans post a competitive score of 147 but the bowlers seemed to struggle as UAE chased the target down in just 17.4 overs. In the second game, while the batters struggled to even put up a par score, it was the bowlers who came to Scotland’s rescue. Defending a score of 121, Jack Jarvis’ 3/21 paved the way for a Scotland win. Heading into the decider, Scotland would be pretty confident of pulling off another win to seal the series.

Scotland's chance of winning: 55%

United Arab Emirates' chance of winning: 45%

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United Arab Emirates vs Scotland Betting Tips

Scotland to score under 18.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85 @ Parimatch)

Scotland have accounted for a combined five runs for the opening partnership in the opening two games. While Monsey did put up an impressive score of 75 in the first match, Ollie Hairs has not managed to get off the mark. In the four matches that he has played away from home in the shortest format of the game, Hairs averages an abysmal 6.50 runs. With him likely to open the innings again, we would advise to go under on the opening partnership for a nice return.

Match Prediction Best Odds Highest opening partnership: Scotland 1.81 Bet on Parimatch Mohammad Waseem total runs Over 22.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Total wickets Under 13.5 runs 1.83 Bet on Parimatch

United Arab Emirates vs Scotland Toss Prediction

The Dubai International Cricket Stadium has a way of providing a balanced pitch for both the batters and the bowlers. While pacers can get some movement with the new ball, the spinners can generate more than enough turn to trouble the batters. In the two games thus far, United Arab Emirates won the toss on both occasions and have opted to bowl first. While they failed to chase down a relatively low target in the second game, you can be sure that the captain that wins the toss will opt to bat second in Dubai.

Weather Report

The weather in Dubai for the final game of the series is one that players can only dream of. With some cloud cover, the players will enjoy a maximum temperature of 24°C at the start of the game. The temperature will reduce as the match progresses giving the players ideal match conditions.

United Arab Emirates Player List

Muhammad Waseem (c), Alishan Sharafu, Asif Khan, Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Khalid Shah, Mayank Chowdary, Rahul Chopra, Sagar Kalyan, Samal Udawaththa, Aayan Khan, Ali Naseer, Aryan Lakra, Basil Hameed, Dhruv Parashar, Muhammad Zuhaib, Ashwanth Valthapa, Tanish Suri, Vriitya Aravind, Akif Raja, Ayman Ahamed, Hazrat Luqman, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Jawadullah, Nilansh Keswani, Omid Rahman, Rahul Bhatia, Sanchit Sharma, Zahoor Khan

Predicted Playing XI

Muhammad Waseem (C) Batter Tanish Suri Wicket-keeper Alishan Sharafu Batter Aryan Lakra Batter Rahul Chopra Batter Aayan Khan All-rounder Basil Hameed All-rounder Hazrat Luqman Bowler Akif Raja Bowler Zuhab Zubair Bowler Junaid Siddique Bowler

United Arab Emirates Team Form

UAE ended last year by beating a good Afghanistan side on the last day of 2023 to level the three match series. However, despite putting up a tough fight in the final T20I, Afghanistan came out on top with four wickets to spare. The hosts got off to a good start with a win in the first game of the ongoing series but were pegged back by a brilliant bowling unit in the second T20I.

Scotland Player List

Richie Berrington (c), Ollie Hairs, George Munsey, Andrew Umeed, Michael Leask, Brandon McMullen, Jack Jarvis, Matthew Cross, Bradley Currie, James Dickinson, Chris Greaves, Gavin Main, Safyaan Sharif, Christopher Sole, Mark Watt

Predicted Playing XI

George Munsey Batter Ollie Hairs Batter Brandon McMullen Batter Richie Berrington (C) Batter Matthew Cross Wicket-keeper Michael Leask All-rounder Mark Watt All-rounder Chris Greaves Bowler Safyaan Sharif Bowler Jack Jarvis All-rounder Gavin Main Bowler

Scotland Team Form

Scotland had come into the series after a long break from T20I cricket. They had sealed a place in the T20I World Cup by securing the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Europe Region Qualifier. Having been handed a loss in the first T20I, the team rallied back to level the series in the second one.

United Arab Emirates vs Scotland Head-to-Head Record

Scotland and the United Arab Emirates have gone head to head five times in T20I cricket. While the current series is level at one win a piece, it is the Scots who hold the upper hand by the smallest of margins of 3-2.

Scotland Won: 3

United Arab Emirates Won: 2

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

United Arab Emirates vs Scotland Betting Odds

In the first game of the series, Scotland got off to a good start and looked well placed to score big on a batting friendly track in Dubai. George Munsey’s 49-ball 75 set the stage for some fireworks down the order but after he was dismissed with Scotland on 134/6 with over three overs to go, the visitors only added 13 runs to the total. Muhammad Waseem and Tanish Suri led the way with an 80-run opening stand that set the stage for an easy UAE win. Even though Suri was dismissed Waseem played an unbeaten innings of 68 runs to guide the team to a win.

Junaid Siddique led the charge for the hosts in the second T20I has he scalped a couple of powerplay wickets to leave the visitors reeling at 47/4 after the first six overs. Matthew Cross (35) and Jack Jarvis (20) helped consolidate the innings before James Dickinson (15) helped take the side over 120. In reply, the UAE batters crumbled like a house of cards with the scorecard reading 25/4 at the end of the powerplay. Despite Alishan Sharafu (35) putting up some level of resistance, Scotland were able to level the series with an eight run win.

United Arab Emirates vs Scotland Top Batters

Mohammad Waseem to be the top batter for United Arab Emirates

Mohammad Waseem has enjoyed a good year so far after impressing in the 2024 ILT20. He continued his good form into international cricket as well with an unbeaten 68 in the first game. With the entire team struggling in the second T20I, all eyes will be on Waseem in the decider in Dubai.

George Munsey to be the top batter for Scotland

There was no one else who was even going to get a shout out after what George Munsey did in the first game. His 49-ball 75 laid the foundation for a big score but the lower order struggled after his dismissal leaving the team a good 20 runs short.

United Arab Emirates vs Scotland Top Bowlers

Junaid Siddique to be the top bowler for United Arab Emirates

Junaid Siddique is in the form of his life right now. After claiming four wickets in the first game of the series, he matched that number in the second game as well. Scotland don’t seem to have an answer for the 31-year old at the moment which makes him our top pick for the UAE bowlers.

Jack Jarvis to be the top bowler for Scotland

Jarvis is the only Scotland player to take a wicket in each game of the series so far. In the second game he led the charge for the team in blue with three wickets as they managed to defend a low score. He is the best of the lot that Scotland have to offer and our top pick from the visitor’s bowling contingent.