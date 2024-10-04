UAE (United Arab Emirates) vs USA (United States) Match Prediction
USA
58%
Chance of Winning
UAE
42%
T20i
Wanderers Cricket Ground
Facts:
- With six wickets, Ali Naseer is the leading wicket taker for UAE in this series.
- With 526 runs, Andries Gous is the leading run scorer for United States in this calendar year.
United Arab Emirates vs United States Chance of Winning
The United States have had a brilliant run in this tournament as they have two wins in two matches. USA have had a phenomenal 2024 thus far as they qualified for the Super Eight in the T20 World Cup. Both games so far have been close matches, in the last game USA beat Namibia by 13 runs.
Much like their opponents, United Arab Emirates have had a decent start to the tournament as they have won two of the three games thus far. Their only loss came against United States who won the game by 15 runs. As per our calculations, USA are favourites in the upcoming game.
- United Arab Emirates’ chances of winning - 42%
- United States’ chances of winning - 58%
United Arab Emirates vs United States Prediction & Betting Tips 2024
Nitish Kumar has struggled for consistency in this calendar year, he has scored 239 runs in 12 matches with an average of 21.45. The numbers look slightly inflated as it includes a half century. We believe Kumar will score low in the upcoming game.
Muhammad Wasim has been brilliant in the T20 format for UAE. So far in this calendar year, Wasim has scored 308 runs and is the leading run scorer for his side in 2024 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
United Arab Emirates vs United States Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first, the last three of the four matches have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 30C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 9C.
United Arab Emirates News & Player List
United Arab Emirates Player List
Alishan Sharafu, Muhammad Waseem (c), Asif Khan, Basil Hameed, Vishnu Sukumaran, Syed Haider Shah (wk), Ali Naseer, Aayan Afzal Khan, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Jawadullah, Muhammad Farooq, Rahul Chopra, Omid Rahman, Aryansh Sharma, Rahul Bhatia
Predicted Playing XI
|
Alishan Sharafu
|
Batter
|
Muhammad Waseem
|
Batter
|
Vishnu Sukumaran
|
Batter
|
Asif Khan
|
All-rounder
|
Syed Haider Shah
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Basil Hameed
|
Batter
|
Ali Naseer
|
All-rounder
|
Aayan Afzal Khan
|
All-rounder
|
Muhammad Farooq
|
Bowler
|
Junaid Siddique
|
Bowler
|
Muhammad Jawadullah
|
Bowler
United Arab Emirates Team Form
UAE have had a solid campaign thus far as they have won two of the three games and are currently at the top of the table.
United States News & Player List
United States Player List
Smit Patel, Andries Gous (wk), Saiteja Mukkamalla, Nitish Kumar, Shayan Jahangir, Harmeet Singh, Jasdeep Singh (c), Nosthush Kenjige, Abhishek Paradkar, Ayan Desai, Juanoy Drysdale, Monank Patel, Milind Kumar, Yasir Mohammad, Utkarsh Srivastava
Predicted Playing XI
|
Saiteja Mukkamalla
|
Batter
|
Smit Patel
|
Batter
|
Nitish Kumar
|
Batter
|
Harmeet Singh
|
All-rounder
|
Andries Gous
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Shayan Jahangir
|
Batter
|
Jasdeep Singh
|
All-rounder
|
Abhishek Paradkar
|
All-rounder
|
Nosthush Kenjige
|
Bowler
|
Juanoy Drysdale
|
Bowler
|
Ayan Desai
|
Bowler
United States Team Form
United States have been perfect thus far as they have two wins in two games. A win in this fixture would seal a series win.
United Arab Emirates vs United States Head to Head
United States and United Arab Emirates have gone head to head thrice thus far and both teams have managed to share the spoils.
Head to Head
United Arab Emirates: 1
United States: 1
United Arab Emirates vs United States Betting Odds
United States to have a better opening partnership than United Arab Emirates
United States and United Arab Emirates go head to head in an important game as a win for either side would be favourites to win the series which makes this a potential four pointer. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and it was a close game but USA managed to win the game by 15 runs. USA ended up having a 62 runs opening stand and had a better opening partnership on the day. In both matches thus far USA have had a better opening stand which makes us believe their openers would once again dominate especially in the powerplay and UAE would concede a bigger opening stand in the upcoming game.
United Arab Emirates vs United States
T20i
Wanderers Cricket Ground, null
United Arab Emirates vs United States Top Batters
Alishan Sharafu to be United Arab Emirates’ top batter
Even though Alishan Sharafu did not have a great game in the last outing, we are going to stick with him as he was outstanding in the first two matches where he scored 73 and 21 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Andries Gous to be United States’ top batter
Andries Gous was sensational in the last game against Namibia as he scored 81 off 50 balls as USA won the game. With 526 runs, he has been pretty consistent in this calendar year which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
United Arab Emirates vs United States Top Bowlers
Ali Naseer to be United Arab Emirates’ top bowler
Ali Naseer bowled well in the last game and was unlucky not to bag wickets in the game. In the first two matches, Naseer bagged six wickets and has been the best bowler for UAE thus far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Harmeet Singh to be United States’ top bowler
Harmeet Singh did not have a great outing in the last game, regardless we are going to stick with him as he has been the most consistent bowler for USA thus far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
United States
- United Arab Emirates to win @ 2.15 (PariMatch)
- United States to win @ 1.70 (PariMatch)
Parimatch