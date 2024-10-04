UAE (United Arab Emirates) vs USA (United States) Match Prediction USA 58 % Chance of Winning UAE 42 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.70 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.73 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.704 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR United Arab Emirates take on USA in the fifth game of the T20 Tri-Series at the Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek. The game is scheduled to be played on Oct 04 at 05:30 PM IST.

United Arab Emirates vs United States Chance of Winning

The United States have had a brilliant run in this tournament as they have two wins in two matches. USA have had a phenomenal 2024 thus far as they qualified for the Super Eight in the T20 World Cup. Both games so far have been close matches, in the last game USA beat Namibia by 13 runs.

Much like their opponents, United Arab Emirates have had a decent start to the tournament as they have won two of the three games thus far. Their only loss came against United States who won the game by 15 runs. As per our calculations, USA are favourites in the upcoming game.

United Arab Emirates’ chances of winning - 42%

United States’ chances of winning - 58%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

United Arab Emirates vs United States Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Nitish Kumar has struggled for consistency in this calendar year, he has scored 239 runs in 12 matches with an average of 21.45. The numbers look slightly inflated as it includes a half century. We believe Kumar will score low in the upcoming game.

Muhammad Wasim has been brilliant in the T20 format for UAE. So far in this calendar year, Wasim has scored 308 runs and is the leading run scorer for his side in 2024 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

United Arab Emirates vs United States Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first, the last three of the four matches have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 30C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 9C.

United Arab Emirates News & Player List

United Arab Emirates Player List

Alishan Sharafu, Muhammad Waseem (c), Asif Khan, Basil Hameed, Vishnu Sukumaran, Syed Haider Shah (wk), Ali Naseer, Aayan Afzal Khan, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Jawadullah, Muhammad Farooq, Rahul Chopra, Omid Rahman, Aryansh Sharma, Rahul Bhatia

Predicted Playing XI

Alishan Sharafu Batter Muhammad Waseem Batter Vishnu Sukumaran Batter Asif Khan All-rounder Syed Haider Shah Wicket-keeper Basil Hameed Batter Ali Naseer All-rounder Aayan Afzal Khan All-rounder Muhammad Farooq Bowler Junaid Siddique Bowler Muhammad Jawadullah Bowler

United Arab Emirates Team Form

UAE have had a solid campaign thus far as they have won two of the three games and are currently at the top of the table.

United States News & Player List

United States Player List

Smit Patel, Andries Gous (wk), Saiteja Mukkamalla, Nitish Kumar, Shayan Jahangir, Harmeet Singh, Jasdeep Singh (c), Nosthush Kenjige, Abhishek Paradkar, Ayan Desai, Juanoy Drysdale, Monank Patel, Milind Kumar, Yasir Mohammad, Utkarsh Srivastava

Predicted Playing XI

Saiteja Mukkamalla Batter Smit Patel Batter Nitish Kumar Batter Harmeet Singh All-rounder Andries Gous Wicket-keeper Shayan Jahangir Batter Jasdeep Singh All-rounder Abhishek Paradkar All-rounder Nosthush Kenjige Bowler Juanoy Drysdale Bowler Ayan Desai Bowler

United States Team Form

United States have been perfect thus far as they have two wins in two games. A win in this fixture would seal a series win.

United Arab Emirates vs United States Head to Head

United States and United Arab Emirates have gone head to head thrice thus far and both teams have managed to share the spoils.

Head to Head

United Arab Emirates: 1

United States: 1

United Arab Emirates vs United States Betting Odds

United States to have a better opening partnership than United Arab Emirates

United States and United Arab Emirates go head to head in an important game as a win for either side would be favourites to win the series which makes this a potential four pointer. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and it was a close game but USA managed to win the game by 15 runs. USA ended up having a 62 runs opening stand and had a better opening partnership on the day. In both matches thus far USA have had a better opening stand which makes us believe their openers would once again dominate especially in the powerplay and UAE would concede a bigger opening stand in the upcoming game.

United Arab Emirates vs United States T20i Wanderers Cricket Ground, null USA Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.70 Bet now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.73 Bet now! United Arab Emirates Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.156 Bet now!

United Arab Emirates vs United States Top Batters

Alishan Sharafu to be United Arab Emirates’ top batter

Even though Alishan Sharafu did not have a great game in the last outing, we are going to stick with him as he was outstanding in the first two matches where he scored 73 and 21 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Andries Gous to be United States’ top batter

Andries Gous was sensational in the last game against Namibia as he scored 81 off 50 balls as USA won the game. With 526 runs, he has been pretty consistent in this calendar year which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

United Arab Emirates vs United States Top Bowlers

Ali Naseer to be United Arab Emirates’ top bowler

Ali Naseer bowled well in the last game and was unlucky not to bag wickets in the game. In the first two matches, Naseer bagged six wickets and has been the best bowler for UAE thus far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Harmeet Singh to be United States’ top bowler

Harmeet Singh did not have a great outing in the last game, regardless we are going to stick with him as he has been the most consistent bowler for USA thus far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.