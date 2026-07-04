USA (United States of America) vs CND (Canada) Match Prediction

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Canada and the United States of America will meet in a five match T20I series of the Canada tour of the USA. The first T20I will be hosted at Prairie View Cricket Complex on April 7. The match will commence from 8:30 PM IST.

United States of America vs Canada Chance of Winning

Corey Anderson, the former New Zealand cricketer, has earned a spot in the USA's squad for their upcoming clash against Canada, starting April 7. This marks Anderson's debut inclusion in the USA squad, while Unmukt Chand, former India Under-19 captain, has missed out. As co-hosts of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, both teams will engage in five T20Is as part of their preparation for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, beginning on June 1.

Since 2023, Canadians have been allowed to participate as domestics in Minor League Cricket, thanks to a collaboration between MLC and Cricket Canada aimed at boosting talent in MiLC and providing Canadian cricketers access to a quality domestic T20 setup. Canada currently holds the 20th spot in the ICC T20 Men’s rankings. Their qualification for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup came after defeating hosts Bermuda by 39 runs in October, securing victory in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Americas Region Final. This marks Canada's first qualification after eight previous unsuccessful attempts, with this year's tournament expanded to include 20 teams.

United States of America' chance of winning: 45%

Canada' chance of winning: 55%

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United States of America vs Canada Betting Tips

Canada to score high before 1st dismissal ( @Parimatch)

Canada grabbed a splendid victory in the T20 World Cup America Region Qualifiers 2023/24. Their batters looked in form and accumulated a lot of runs in the games they featured in. The openers, Aaron Johnson and Navneet Dhaliwal opened for the team in the competition. They posted the scores of 59, 38, 4 & 28 runs before their first dismissal in the last four games in the format. They have a solid combination in the opening position. The last time they collided with the USA in 2021, the opening partnership lasted for 33 runs in the game. That stated, Canada will fancy their chances to raise a good number of runs for their first wicket in the first T20I.

United States of America vs Canada Toss Prediction

The surface here will be good for batting and there will be help for pacers throughout the game. Both teams will prefer chasing at this venue and the average score is around 150.

Weather Report

The rainy clouds are lurking over Prairie view and might spoil the fun for all cricket enthusiasts on the match-day. The temperature will peak at 29 degree Celsius on the day of the game.

United States of America Player List

Monank Patel (c), Aaron Jones (vc), Andries Gous, Corey Anderson, Gajanand Singh, Harmeet Singh, Jessy Singh, Milind Kumar, Nisarg Patel, Nitish Kumar, Noshtush Kenjige, Saurabh Netravalkar, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Steven Taylor, Usman Rafiq.

Predicted Playing XI

Nitish Kumar Batter Aaron Jones Batter Steven Taylor Batter Monank Patel (c) Wicket-keeper Gajanand Singh Batter Corey Anderson All-rounder Nisarg Patel All-rounder Saurabh Netravalkar Bowler Usman Rafiq Bowler Shadley van Schalkwyk All-rounder Harmeet Singh Bowler

United States of America Team Form

The United States of America played their last T20I back in 2022. They lost three of their last five matches in the format. Corey Anderson will strengthen the team but they will have to fight hard in the series opener.

Canada Player List

-Squad yet to be announced-

Predicted Playing XI

Canada Team Form

Canada have won four of their last five games. The remaining match got abandoned. They won the T20 World Cup America Region Qualifiers and will contest in the group stage of the upcoming big event. They have a good momentum and will come in strong in the first game.

United States of America vs Canada Head-to-Head Record

In their only three meetings between the sides, Canada leads the tally by 2-1 against the United States of America.

United States of America Won: 1

Canada Won: 2

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

United States of America vs Canada Betting Odds

The United States of America played their last game back in 2022 against Papua New Guinea. PNG were restricted to 97 runs while they lost all their wickets. The USA bowlers did quite well. Rusty Theron, Nisarg Patel and Vatsal Vaghela picked 2 wickets each in the game. However, the team lacked majorly in the batting department. The team bundled out at 92, losing the game by 5 runs. Vatsal Vaghela scored the highest, 29 runs, from the side. USA have a weak batting order but things might change since the entry of Corey Anderson in their squad. His experience will be crucial against Canada in the series opener.

Canada played their last T20I when they met Bermuda in the finals of the T20 World Cup America Region Qualifiers. Batting first, Canada smashed 132 with the loss of 4 wickets in 18 overs (duration reduced due to bad weather). Navneet Dhaliwal was the top scorer with 45 runs in the game. The victory came very easy to them as their bowlers bundled out Bermuda at 93 to win the game by 39 runs. Jeremy Gordon and Kaleem Sana stood out with the ball as they picked 3 wickets each in the game.

United States of America vs Canada Top Batters

Navneet Dhaliwal to be Canada’s Best Batter

Navneet Dhaliwal is a reliable batter within the ranks of Canada. He has an average of 39.27 in the format and will be expected to bat fiercely in the next game. He scored 45 runs in his last T20I outing.

Steven Taylor to be United States of America’ Best Batter

Steven Taylor is a terrific top order batsmen from the United States of America. He has scored 568 runs in 16 T20I innings at an average of 43.69. He scored 101*, 58, 46, 26 & 2 runs in his last six games.

United States of America vs Canada Top Bowlers

Kaleem Sana to be Canada’s Best Bowler

Kaleem Sana was the top bowler from Canada in the T20 World Cup Qualifiers. He picked 15 wickets in 5 games and maintained an economy rate of 3.66 in the tournament. He picked 3 wickets in his last T20I and will go in as the best bowling pick from Canada.

Saurabh Netravalkar to be United States of America’ Best Bowler

Saurabh Netravalkar performed very well in Major League Cricket last year. The bowler will be at it again in the upcoming series against Canada.