USA (United States of America) vs CND (Canada) Match Prediction
USA
61%
Chance of Winning
CND
39%
T20i
Prairie View Cricket Complex
Facts:
- The tally is tied at 2-2 between USA and Canada in T20Is.
- In the last T20I, USA won the game by 6 wickets and have a 1-0 lead in the current series.
United States of America vs Canada Chance of Winning
Corey Anderson, the former New Zealand cricketer, has earned a spot in the USA's squad. USA played a T20I after a long time and were able to assert dominance in the first game of the tour. They won the match and lead the series currently by 1-0. As co-hosts of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, this will be a great practice before the event begins. Monank Patel's side returns to this format after two years, having played their last T20 game in July 2022. His inclusion played in his favour as he was able to score a lot of runs in the last game. With the same momentum, USA will go in strong in the next game.
Canada currently holds the 20th spot in the ICC T20 Men’s rankings. Their qualification for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup came after defeating hosts Bermuda by 39 runs in October, securing victory in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Americas Region Final. This marks Canada's first qualification after eight previous unsuccessful attempts, with this year's tournament expanded to include 20 teams. The side has a strong batting lineup, but the team's bowling attack is weak. Canada could not cash in their momentum in the first game of the series and lost the match by 6 wickets. The team will look to return after the first loss.
United States of America' chance of winning: 61%
Canada' chance of winning: 39%
United States of America vs Canada Betting Tips
USA to score high before 1st dismissal ( @Parimatch)
USA are coming on the back of a 6-wicket victory against Canada in the 1st T20I. They would be pretty confident ahead of the 2nd T20I. Their openers were fantastic in the game and scored 47 runs before losing their first wicket in the game. Monank Patel and Steven Taylor opened for the side. Patel scored 50 runs whereas Taylor could score 22 runs in the game. Canada bowlers are looking inefficient in the series and have leaked many runs in the first T20I. That said, USA are most likely to score high before their first dismissal in the first game.
United States of America vs Canada Toss Prediction
The surface here will be good for batting and there will be help for pacers throughout the game. Both teams will prefer chasing at this venue and the average score is around 150.
Weather Report
The rainy clouds are lurking over Prairie view and might spoil the fun for all cricket enthusiasts on the match-day. The temperature will peak at 29 degree Celsius on the day of the game.
United States of America Player List
Monank Patel (c), Aaron Jones (vc), Andries Gous, Corey Anderson, Gajanand Singh, Harmeet Singh, Jessy Singh, Milind Kumar, Nisarg Patel, Nitish Kumar, Noshtush Kenjige, Saurabh Netravalkar, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Steven Taylor, Usman Rafiq.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Andries Gous
|
Batter
|
Aaron Jones
|
Batter
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Steven Taylor
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Batter
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Monank Patel (c)
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Wicket-keeper
|
Gajanand Singh
|
Batter
|
Corey Anderson
|
All-rounder
|
Jessy Singh
|
All-rounder
|
Saurabh Netravalkar
|
Bowler
|
Nosthush Kenjige
|
Bowler
|
Shadley van Schalkwyk
|
All-rounder
|
Harmeet Singh
|
Bowler
United States of America Team Form
The United States of America played their last T20I back in 2022. The team make a strong return in the format with a win in the first T20I of the current series. The bowling order was very impressive in the first game.
Canada Player List
Saad bin Zafar (c), Ajayveer Hundal, Dilon Heyliger, Dilpreet Singh, Harsh Thaker, Ishwarjot Singh, Jeremy Gordon, Navneet Dhaliwal, Nikhil Dutta, Nicholas Kirton, Pargat Singh, Sahib Malhotra, Shahid Ahmadzai, Shreyas Mova (wk), Srimantha Wijeyeratne (wk), Uday Bhagwan, Aaron Johnson, Udaybir Walia, Yuvraj Samra.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Saad bin Zafar (c)
|
Bowler
|
Dillon Heyliger
|
Bowler
|
Harsh Thaker
|
All-rounder
|
Navneet Dhaliwal
|
Batter
|
Nicholas Kirton
|
All-rounder
|
Srimantha Wijeyeratne
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Aaron Johnson
|
Batter
|
Pargat Singh
|
Batter
|
Dilpreet Bajwa
|
Batter
|
Rishiv Joshi
|
Bowler
|
Uday Bhagwan
|
Bowler
Canada Team Form
Canada have won three of their last five games. Despite a good momentum, they could not prevent a loss against USA in the first T20I of the current season. The batters performed poorly in the game and could score a low total.
United States of America vs Canada Head-to-Head Record
In their only four meetings between the sides, the tally is tied at 2-2 between Canada and USA.
United States of America Won: 2
Canada Won: 2
No Result/ Abandoned: 0
United States of America vs Canada Betting Odds
In the first T20I of the series, the USA won the toss and decided to field first. Their decision went in their favour as Canada faced difficulty in batting at the venue. They lost constant wickets in the game and finally posted the score of 132 runs, before running out of wickets. Saad bin Zafar scored the most runs in the game for Canada, 29 runs. Nosthush Kenjige picked 3 wickets for the USA while Shadley van Schalkwyk and Saurabh Netravalkar returned with 2 wickets each. During the chase, Monank Patel and Adries Gous smashed 50 each in their innings and managed to push the team towards the victory as they surpassed the target with 6 wickets in hand. Dillon Heyliger was the top bowler from Canada with 2 wickets in the game. USA will continue to bat and bowl fiercely in the next game while Canada will look to level the series and have a fighting chance.
United States of America vs Canada
T20i
Prairie View Cricket Complex, Prairie View
United States of America vs Canada Top Batters
Navneet Dhaliwal to be Canada’s Best Batter
Navneet Dhaliwal is a reliable batter within the ranks of Canada. He has an average of 39.27 in the format and will be expected to bat fiercely in the next game. He scored no runs in his last T20I outing but will return in the next game.
Andries Gous to be United States of America’ Best Batter
Andries Gous has a lot of experience in the domestic ring where he averages over 30 in the 20 over format. He played his first T20I in the last game where he scored 50 off 35 balls in the game. He will be expected to bat well in the next game too.
United States of America vs Canada Top Bowlers
Dillon Heyliger to be Canada’s Best Bowler
Dillon Heyliger is a talented bowler within the ranks of the Canadian squad. He picked 2 wickets for 30 runs in the last game. He will be responsible for timely dismissals in the next game from Canada.
Nosthush Kenjige to be United States of America’ Best Bowler
Nosthush Kenjige bowled a very economical spell in the last game, maintaining an economy of 5.25 in the game. In addition to that, he picked 3 wickets in the game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
United States of America
USA to win @ 1.65 (Parimatch)
Canada to win @ 2.22 (Parimatch)
Parimatch