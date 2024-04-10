USA (United States of America) vs CND (Canada) Match Prediction USA 61 % Chance of Winning CND 39 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.65 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.5 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.549 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Canada and the United States of America will meet in the second T20I of the Canada tour of the USA 2024. The game will be played at Prairie View Cricket Complex on April 9. The match will commence from 2:30 AM IST.

United States of America vs Canada Chance of Winning

Corey Anderson, the former New Zealand cricketer, has earned a spot in the USA's squad. USA played a T20I after a long time and were able to assert dominance in the first game of the tour. They won the match and lead the series currently by 1-0. As co-hosts of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, this will be a great practice before the event begins. Monank Patel's side returns to this format after two years, having played their last T20 game in July 2022. His inclusion played in his favour as he was able to score a lot of runs in the last game. With the same momentum, USA will go in strong in the next game.

Canada currently holds the 20th spot in the ICC T20 Men’s rankings. Their qualification for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup came after defeating hosts Bermuda by 39 runs in October, securing victory in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Americas Region Final. This marks Canada's first qualification after eight previous unsuccessful attempts, with this year's tournament expanded to include 20 teams. The side has a strong batting lineup, but the team's bowling attack is weak. Canada could not cash in their momentum in the first game of the series and lost the match by 6 wickets. The team will look to return after the first loss.

United States of America' chance of winning: 61%

Canada' chance of winning: 39%

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United States of America vs Canada Betting Tips

USA to score high before 1st dismissal ( @Parimatch)

USA are coming on the back of a 6-wicket victory against Canada in the 1st T20I. They would be pretty confident ahead of the 2nd T20I. Their openers were fantastic in the game and scored 47 runs before losing their first wicket in the game. Monank Patel and Steven Taylor opened for the side. Patel scored 50 runs whereas Taylor could score 22 runs in the game. Canada bowlers are looking inefficient in the series and have leaked many runs in the first T20I. That said, USA are most likely to score high before their first dismissal in the first game.

United States of America vs Canada Toss Prediction

The surface here will be good for batting and there will be help for pacers throughout the game. Both teams will prefer chasing at this venue and the average score is around 150.

Weather Report

The rainy clouds are lurking over Prairie view and might spoil the fun for all cricket enthusiasts on the match-day. The temperature will peak at 29 degree Celsius on the day of the game.

United States of America Player List

Monank Patel (c), Aaron Jones (vc), Andries Gous, Corey Anderson, Gajanand Singh, Harmeet Singh, Jessy Singh, Milind Kumar, Nisarg Patel, Nitish Kumar, Noshtush Kenjige, Saurabh Netravalkar, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Steven Taylor, Usman Rafiq.

Predicted Playing XI

Andries Gous Batter Aaron Jones Batter Steven Taylor Batter Monank Patel (c) Wicket-keeper Gajanand Singh Batter Corey Anderson All-rounder Jessy Singh All-rounder Saurabh Netravalkar Bowler Nosthush Kenjige Bowler Shadley van Schalkwyk All-rounder Harmeet Singh Bowler

United States of America Team Form

The United States of America played their last T20I back in 2022. The team make a strong return in the format with a win in the first T20I of the current series. The bowling order was very impressive in the first game.

Canada Player List

Saad bin Zafar (c), Ajayveer Hundal, Dilon Heyliger, Dilpreet Singh, Harsh Thaker, Ishwarjot Singh, Jeremy Gordon, Navneet Dhaliwal, Nikhil Dutta, Nicholas Kirton, Pargat Singh, Sahib Malhotra, Shahid Ahmadzai, Shreyas Mova (wk), Srimantha Wijeyeratne (wk), Uday Bhagwan, Aaron Johnson, Udaybir Walia, Yuvraj Samra.

Predicted Playing XI

Saad bin Zafar (c) Bowler Dillon Heyliger Bowler Harsh Thaker All-rounder Navneet Dhaliwal Batter Nicholas Kirton All-rounder Srimantha Wijeyeratne Wicket-keeper Aaron Johnson Batter Pargat Singh Batter Dilpreet Bajwa Batter Rishiv Joshi Bowler Uday Bhagwan Bowler

Canada Team Form

Canada have won three of their last five games. Despite a good momentum, they could not prevent a loss against USA in the first T20I of the current season. The batters performed poorly in the game and could score a low total.

United States of America vs Canada Head-to-Head Record

In their only four meetings between the sides, the tally is tied at 2-2 between Canada and USA.

United States of America Won: 2

Canada Won: 2

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

United States of America vs Canada Betting Odds

In the first T20I of the series, the USA won the toss and decided to field first. Their decision went in their favour as Canada faced difficulty in batting at the venue. They lost constant wickets in the game and finally posted the score of 132 runs, before running out of wickets. Saad bin Zafar scored the most runs in the game for Canada, 29 runs. Nosthush Kenjige picked 3 wickets for the USA while Shadley van Schalkwyk and Saurabh Netravalkar returned with 2 wickets each. During the chase, Monank Patel and Adries Gous smashed 50 each in their innings and managed to push the team towards the victory as they surpassed the target with 6 wickets in hand. Dillon Heyliger was the top bowler from Canada with 2 wickets in the game. USA will continue to bat and bowl fiercely in the next game while Canada will look to level the series and have a fighting chance.

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United States of America vs Canada Top Batters

Navneet Dhaliwal to be Canada’s Best Batter

Navneet Dhaliwal is a reliable batter within the ranks of Canada. He has an average of 39.27 in the format and will be expected to bat fiercely in the next game. He scored no runs in his last T20I outing but will return in the next game.

Andries Gous to be United States of America’ Best Batter

Andries Gous has a lot of experience in the domestic ring where he averages over 30 in the 20 over format. He played his first T20I in the last game where he scored 50 off 35 balls in the game. He will be expected to bat well in the next game too.

United States of America vs Canada Top Bowlers

Dillon Heyliger to be Canada’s Best Bowler

Dillon Heyliger is a talented bowler within the ranks of the Canadian squad. He picked 2 wickets for 30 runs in the last game. He will be responsible for timely dismissals in the next game from Canada.

Nosthush Kenjige to be United States of America’ Best Bowler

Nosthush Kenjige bowled a very economical spell in the last game, maintaining an economy of 5.25 in the game. In addition to that, he picked 3 wickets in the game.