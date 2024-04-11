USA (United States of America) vs CND (Canada) Match Prediction USA 55 % Chance of Winning CND 45 % Place a bet Melbet 1.59 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.551 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Batery 1.62 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Canada and the United States of America will meet in the third T20I of the Canada tour of the USA 2024. The game will be played at Prairie View Cricket Complex on April 11, 2024. The match will commence from 1:30 AM IST.

United States of America vs Canada Chance of Winning

The United States of America maintained their momentum in the current series and won the second game as well. With a comfortable lead of 2-0 in the series, USA will now jump into the third game to seal the series in their favour. As co-hosts of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, this will be a great practice before the event begins. Monank Patel and co. will now look for a white wash and deliver another smashing performance.

Canada currently holds the 20th spot in the ICC T20 Men’s rankings. Their qualification for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup came after defeating hosts Bermuda by 39 runs in October, securing victory in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Americas Region Final. However, the side failed to impress in the current series where they lost the initial two games already. They are 0-2 behind in the series and do not possess enough artillery to get back at USA as observed from the first two games. Nevertheless, the team has some promising players and will be looking to make an impact in the next game to prevent the series loss.

United States of America' chance of winning: 55%

Canada' chance of winning: 45%

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United States of America vs Canada Betting Tips

USA to score high before 1st dismissal

USA are coming on the back of a 31-run victory against Canada in the last T20I. A lot has to be credited to their batting order, especially their openers who carried out incredible innings in the last game. Monank Patel and Steven Taylor open for the side and average at 22.64 & 42.93 in their respective T20I batting averages. The pair posted 47 runs in the first game before the first dismissal. The openers returned in the second game to smash 104 runs in the opening partnership. Patel scored 68 runs whereas Taylor smashed 54 runs in the game. Canada bowlers are looking inefficient in the series and have leaked many runs in the first T20I. That said, USA are most likely to score high before their first dismissal in the first game.

United States of America vs Canada Toss Prediction

Prairie View Cricket Complex is a little on the slower side. It’s known whether the same strip will be used, but if it is, another low-scoring encounter can be on the cards. The ball will grip a little and batters can’t just swing through the line. Seamers who bowl cutters and slower ones will get more help here. We reckon the team winning the toss is likely to field in the third game too.

Weather Report

The weather in Houston will be cloudy for most part of the game. A couple of morning showers and a heavy thunderstorm are expected, which could hamper the game.

United States of America Player List

Monank Patel (c), Aaron Jones (vc), Andries Gous, Corey Anderson, Gajanand Singh, Harmeet Singh, Jessy Singh, Milind Kumar, Nisarg Patel, Nitish Kumar, Noshtush Kenjige, Saurabh Netravalkar, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Steven Taylor, Usman Rafiq.

Predicted Playing XI

Andries Gous Batter Aaron Jones Batter Steven Taylor Batter Monank Patel (c) Wicket-keeper Nisarg Patel All-rounder Milind Kumar All-rounder Jessy Singh All-rounder Saurabh Netravalkar Bowler Nosthush Kenjige Bowler Shadley van Schalkwyk All-rounder Harmeet Singh Bowler

United States of America Team Form

The United States of America played an incredible innings of 230 runs in the last game. It was an impressive total that led them to win the game and lead the series by 2-0. The batters look in good form. The bowlers will look to tighten their deliveries to prevent conceding many runs.

Canada Player List

Saad bin Zafar (c), Ajayveer Hundal, Dilon Heyliger, Dilpreet Singh, Harsh Thaker, Ishwarjot Singh, Jeremy Gordon, Navneet Dhaliwal, Nikhil Dutta, Nicholas Kirton, Pargat Singh, Sahib Malhotra, Shahid Ahmadzai, Shreyas Mova (wk), Srimantha Wijeyeratne (wk), Uday Bhagwan, Aaron Johnson, Udaybir Walia, Yuvraj Samra.

Predicted Playing XI

Saad bin Zafar (c) Bowler Dillon Heyliger Bowler Harsh Thaker All-rounder Navneet Dhaliwal Batter Nicholas Kirton All-rounder Srimantha Wijeyeratne Wicket-keeper Aaron Johnson Batter Parveen Kumar Bowler Pargat Singh Batter Rishiv Joshi Bowler Uday Bhagwan Bowler

Canada Team Form

Canada have won two of their last five T20I outings. They lost the first two games of the current series. The batters put up a brave fight in the last game. But their bowling needs to improve going into the next game.

United States of America vs Canada Head-to-Head Record

In their only five meetings between the sides, USA leads the tally by 3-2.

United States of America Won: 3

Canada Won: 2

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

United States of America vs Canada Betting Odds

In the second T20I, USA batted first and they posted a huge total of 230 for 3 in 20 overs. Steven Taylor and Monank Patel started off very well. They struck 54 and 68 runs respectively. Andries Gous once again played the attacker's role and smashed 57 runs off just 35 balls to take USA to a massive total of 230. Canada did not get much success in the bowling department. During the chase, Aaron Johnson gave a thrilling start to the visitors. He scored 74 off 40 balls in the game but did not receive any support from the other batters in the game. At the end, Canada were all out at 199, losing the game by 31 runs. All the USA bowlers picked at least a wicket in the last game. Netravalkar, Harmeet Singh and Schalkwyk picked 2 wickets each.

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United States of America vs Canada Top Batters

Aaron Johnson to be Canada’s Best Batter

Aaron Johnson is a terrific batter from Canada. He has an experience of 14 T20I innings where he scored 679 runs at an average of 56.68. His figures were pretty evident in the last game where he struck 74 off 40 balls. He will come in as the best batter from Canada.

Monank Patel to be United States of America’ Best Batter

Monank Patel has looked comfortable in the first two games. He secured 50 & 68 runs in the last two games. On both occasions, he was the top scorer of the team. That said, you should expect another thrilling performance from Patel in the next T20I.

United States of America vs Canada Top Bowlers

Dillon Heyliger to be Canada’s Best Bowler

Dillon Heyliger is a talented bowler within the ranks of the Canadian squad. He picked 2 wickets for 30 runs in the first game. He did not get any success in the last game but will be responsible for timely dismissals in the next game.

Saurabh Netravalkar to be United States of America’ Best Bowler

Saurabh Netravalkar is the top bowler from the USA. He has picked 4 wickets in two games so far. He took 2 wickets for 35 runs in the last game.