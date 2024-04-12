USA (United States of America) vs CND (Canada) Match Prediction USA 55 % Chance of Winning CND 45 % Place a bet Melbet 1.49 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.543 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1xBet 1.541 Bet Welcome bonus: 100% up to INR 20,000 Canada and the United States of America will meet in the 4th T20I of the Canada tour of the USA 2024. The game will be played at Prairie View Cricket Complex on April 12, 2024. The match will commence from 8:30 PM IST.

United States of America vs Canada Chance of Winning

The third T20I match was called off due to inclement weather, maintaining the United States of America's two-game lead in the series. Holding a 2-0 advantage, the USA is poised to secure a series win in the upcoming match, which serves as valuable preparation ahead of their co-hosting duties for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024. Monank Patel and the team aim for a clean sweep, eager to showcase another dominant performance on the field.

Ranked 20th in the ICC T20 Men’s rankings, Canada earned their spot in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup through a victory against Bermuda in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Americas Region Final. However, they have struggled in the current series, losing both initial games. Despite being down 0-2, Canada hopes to rally in the next match, though they face a formidable challenge in overturning the deficit against the USA. Nonetheless, the team possesses talent and remains determined to make an impact, striving to avoid a series defeat.

United States of America' chance of winning: 55%

Canada' chance of winning: 45%

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United States of America vs Canada Betting Tips

USA to score high before 1st dismissal

The USA secured a 31-run victory over Canada in the second T20I, largely thanks to their strong batting performance. Monank Patel and Steven Taylor, the openers, have been key contributors with impressive T20I batting averages of 22.64 and 42.93 respectively. In the last game, they set the tone by putting up 47 runs in the opening partnership, and in the second game, they smashed a remarkable 104 runs together. Patel scored 68 runs while Taylor contributed 54. Canada's bowlers have struggled in the series, conceding many runs in the first T20I. Consequently, the USA is expected to post a high score before the first dismissal in the upcoming game.

United States of America vs Canada Toss Prediction

Prairie View Cricket Complex is a little on the slower side. It’s known whether the same strip will be used, but if it is, another low-scoring encounter can be on the cards. The ball will grip a little and batters can’t just swing through the line. Seamers who bowl cutters and slower ones will get more help here. We reckon the team winning the toss is likely to field in the third game too.

Weather Report

The weather in Houston will be cloudy for most part of the game. However, unlike the third T20I, this day will be perfect for a game of cricket. The fans will be ecstatic to see which side comes out on top.

United States of America Player List

Monank Patel (c), Aaron Jones (vc), Andries Gous, Corey Anderson, Gajanand Singh, Harmeet Singh, Jessy Singh, Milind Kumar, Nisarg Patel, Nitish Kumar, Noshtush Kenjige, Saurabh Netravalkar, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Steven Taylor, Usman Rafiq.

Predicted Playing XI

Andries Gous Batter Aaron Jones Batter Steven Taylor Batter Monank Patel (c) Wicket-keeper Nisarg Patel All-rounder Milind Kumar All-rounder Jessy Singh All-rounder Saurabh Netravalkar Bowler Nosthush Kenjige Bowler Shadley van Schalkwyk All-rounder Harmeet Singh Bowler

United States of America Team Form

The United States of America played an incredible innings of 230 runs in the last game. It was an impressive total that led them to win the game and lead the series by 2-0. The batters look in good form. The bowlers will look to tighten their deliveries to prevent conceding many runs.

Canada Player List

Saad bin Zafar (c), Ajayveer Hundal, Dilon Heyliger, Dilpreet Singh, Harsh Thaker, Ishwarjot Singh, Jeremy Gordon, Navneet Dhaliwal, Nikhil Dutta, Nicholas Kirton, Pargat Singh, Sahib Malhotra, Shahid Ahmadzai, Shreyas Mova (wk), Srimantha Wijeyeratne (wk), Uday Bhagwan, Aaron Johnson, Udaybir Walia, Yuvraj Samra.

Predicted Playing XI

Saad bin Zafar (c) Bowler Dillon Heyliger Bowler Harsh Thaker All-rounder Navneet Dhaliwal Batter Nicholas Kirton All-rounder Srimantha Wijeyeratne Wicket-keeper Aaron Johnson Batter Parveen Kumar Bowler Pargat Singh Batter Rishiv Joshi Bowler Uday Bhagwan Bowler

Canada Team Form

Canada have won two of their last five T20I outings. They lost the first two games of the current series. The batters put up a brave fight in the last game. But their bowling needs to improve going into the next game.

United States of America vs Canada Head-to-Head Record

In their only six meetings between the sides, USA leads the tally by 3-2.

United States of America Won: 3

Canada Won: 2

No Result/ Abandoned: 1

United States of America vs Canada Betting Odds

In the second T20I, USA batted first and they posted a huge total of 230 for 3 in 20 overs. Steven Taylor and Monank Patel started off very well. They struck 54 and 68 runs respectively. Andries Gous once again played the attacker's role and smashed 57 runs off just 35 balls to take USA to a massive total of 230. Canada did not get much success in the bowling department. During the chase, Aaron Johnson gave a thrilling start to the visitors. He scored 74 off 40 balls in the game but did not receive any support from the other batters in the game. At the end, Canada were all out at 199, losing the game by 31 runs. All the USA bowlers picked at least a wicket in the last game. Netravalkar, Harmeet Singh and Schalkwyk picked 2 wickets each. The USA are clearly a better side between the two. They have a much defined batting order whereas Canada lacks structure. They batted well in the last game but the bowlers were reckless in the game and could not be compensated for in the match.

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United States of America vs Canada Top Batters

Aaron Johnson to be Canada’s Best Batter

Aaron Johnson is a terrific batter from Canada. He has an experience of 14 T20I innings where he scored 679 runs at an average of 56.68. His figures were pretty evident in the last game where he struck 74 off 40 balls. He will come in as the best batter from Canada.

Monank Patel to be United States of America’ Best Batter

Monank Patel has looked comfortable in the first two games. He secured 50 & 68 runs in the last two games. On both occasions, he was the top scorer of the team. That said, you should expect another thrilling performance from Patel in the next T20I.

United States of America vs Canada Top Bowlers

Dillon Heyliger to be Canada’s Best Bowler

Dillon Heyliger is a talented bowler within the ranks of the Canadian squad. He picked 2 wickets for 30 runs in the first game. He did not get any success in the last game but will be responsible for timely dismissals in the next game.

Saurabh Netravalkar to be United States of America’ Best Bowler

Saurabh Netravalkar is the top bowler from the USA. He has picked 4 wickets in two games so far. He took 2 wickets for 35 runs in the last game.