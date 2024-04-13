USA (United States of America) vs CND (Canada) Match Prediction USA 66 % Chance of Winning CND 34 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.52 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.57 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.535 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR The United States of America and Canada will take on each other one final time in Canada’s tour of the USA. Their fifth outing of the series is going to be played at Prairie View Cricket Complex on April 13, 2024, with the action kicking off at 8:30 P.M IST.

United States of America vs Canada Chances of Winning

The United States of America were expected to reign supreme from the start of the series and they have not disappointed at all. It was clear from the first match that the victory was theirs for the taking as they limited Canada to 132 runs and chased it down with six wickets still in hand.

The second match of the series was the most intense one since the USA unleashed their prowess and posted a daunting total of 230 runs on the board for the loss of just three wickets. This was made possible by Steven Taylor, Monank Patel and Aaron Jones who contributed 54, 68 and 57 runs to the tally, respectively. Canada’s bowling attack was too weak to fend off the opposition and put the pressure of a massive chase on the batters. Canada’s batting order fought back with the help of opener Aaron Johnson who scored 74 runs and the rest of the team made spotty contributions. However, they still lost by 31 runs.

After the third match was abandoned, the United States of America sealed the series victory in the previous outing where they secured a total of 159 runs. Canada was on the hunt and it seemed to be going in their favor but their chances were crushed as the time pressure got to them. The USA edged out a 14-run victory to seal the deal.

United States of America chances of winning - 66%

Canada chances of winning - 34%

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United States of America vs Canada Betting Tips

The United States of America to score over 20.5 runs before first dismissal @ 1.85 (Parimatch)

After two destructive opening partnerships for the United States of America in the first two fixtures of the series, their previous encounter was a bit of an outlier. For the first time in the series, Monank Patel did not deliver as expected and it consequently led to the collapse of the opening wicket early in the innings. After first wicket stands of 47 runs and 104 runs, getting dismissed after posting just 16 runs on the board is highly uncharacteristic for the host nation. However, they will be relied upon to bounce back in the final match.

Match Prediction Best Odds United States of America Opening Partnership Over 20.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Canada Opening Partnership Over 19.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: United States of America 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

United States of America vs Canada Toss Prediction

The pitch has produced several outcomes so far in the series but despite that, it appears to be a bowling track. The batters take time to settle in, although it is not impossible for them to set a big total. The average first innings score in the series is 173 but the toss winning team will want to go with fielding first, especially since that has been the strategy in all three matches so far.

Weather Report

The weather at Houston is anticipated to be partly cloudy with temperatures reaching 28 degrees Celsius. There is absolutely no possibility of precipitation.

United States of America Player List

Monank Patel (c), Aaron Jones, Gajanand Singh, Nitish Kumar, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Steven Taylor, Corey Anderson, Harmeet Singh, Juanoy Drysdale, Milind Kumar, Nisarg Patel, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Andries Gous, Shayan Jahangir, Jessy Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Saurabh Netravalkar, Usman Rafiq.

Predicted Playing XI

Steven Taylor All-rounder Monank Patel (C) Wicket-keeper Aaron Jones Batter Milind Kumar Batter Corey Anderson Batter Jessy Singh All-rounder Shadley van Schalkwyk Bowler Harmeet Singh Bowler Nisarg Patel Bowler Nosthush Kenjige Bowler Saurabh Netravalkar Bowler

United States of America Team Form

The United States of America have been in brilliant form and there is absolutely nothing that has stood in their way during this series. They have put their best foot forward and the results they yielded speak volumes.

Canada Player List

Saad Bin Zafar (c), Aaron Johnson, Navneet Dhaliwal, Nicholas Kirton, Pargat Singh, Dilpreet Bajwa, Harsh Thaker, Nikhil Dutta, Shreyas Movva, Srimantha Wijeyeratne, Ammar Khalid, Dillon Heyliger, Parveen Kumar, Rishiv Joshi, Uday Bhagwan.

Predicted Playing XI

Aaron Johnson Batter Dilpreet Bajwa Batter Pargat Singh Batter Nicholas Kirton Batter Harsh Thaker All-rounder Shreyas Movva Wicket-keeper Saad Bin Zafar (C) Bowler Dillon Heyliger Bowler Nikhil Dutta Bowler Rishiv Joshi Bowler Uday Bhagwan Bowler

Canada Team Form

Canada have failed to pose any kind of threat to the USA in the series and were sent packing in every single fixture. They have been in dismal form and there is nothing that will redeem them at this point in the competition.

United States of America vs Canada Head-to-Head

The sides have met seven times in the past with the United States of America maintaining an edge over Canada with four victories. Canada has beaten the USA twice while one of their matches was abandoned.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 7

United States of America - 4

Canada - 2

Abandoned - 1

United States of America vs Canada Betting Odds

United States of America to have a better opening partnership than Canada @ 1.85 (Parimatch)

The United States of America have consistently outperformed Canada’s opening wicket in every match of the series by far. The first match between the sides showed that the former are much better equipped to deliver a compelling opening partnership since Steven Taylor and skipper Monank Patel made their mark with a 47-run partnership as against Aaron Johnson and Srimantha Wijeyeratne who opened Canada’s batting with 16 runs on the board. The second match saw the USA pull further away in the lead, having added 104 runs to the first wicket while Canada stayed at a lowly 17 runs. The opening order of both teams were finally level pegging in the last match but the USA still edged out with a better opening stand as they scored 16 runs while Canada’s openers settled for 15 runs.

United States of America vs Canada T20i Prairie View Cricket Complex, Prairie View USA Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.52 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.57 Bet Now! Canada Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.507 Bet Now!

United States of America vs Canada Best Batters

Steven Taylor to be United States of America’s Best Batter

Steven Taylor is the second highest run scorer for the United States of America at the moment, trailing behind the skipper with 115 runs in three innings. The opener scored 39 runs against Canada in their previous meeting with a strike rate of 162.50. He will be the top pick for the next game as well.

Aaron Johnson to be Canada’s Best Batter

Aaron Johnson leads the run charts for Canada as he has garnered 91 runs in three innings so far. He came into his own during the second match of the series where he scored 74 runs and earned a strike rate of 185.00. Although he was bowled out rather quickly during the previous encounter, he will be expected to pick up the slack and perform well for his team.

United States of America vs Canada Best Bowlers

Harmeet Singh to be the United States of America’s Best Bowler

Harmeet Singh leads the bowling attack for the United States of America, having bagged six wickets in three innings. In the last match versus Canada, he picked up a four-wicket haul in his four-over spell where he conceded just 18 runs and achieved an economy rate of 4.50. He will be responsible for more wickets in the upcoming match.

Dillon Heyliger to be Canada’s Best Bowler

Dillon Heyliger is the leading wicket-taker for Canada with four wickets under his belt in three innings. He was the top bowler for the team last time around as he claimed two wickets against the United States of America in four overs, allowed 22 runs and ended up with an economy rate of 5.50. He will be the leading choice for the next match, too.