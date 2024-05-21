USA vs Bangladesh Match Prediction
USA
17%
Chance of Winning
BANG
83%
T20i
Prairie View Cricket Complex
Facts:
- Bangladesh and USA have never clashed in the format before.
- Bangladesh is coming from a series win against Zimbabwe by 4-1. USA also won their last series against Canada by 4-0.
USA vs Bangladesh Chance of Winning
The world of cricket is getting closer to the T20 World Cup 2024. However, before the tournament begins, the USA is scheduled to host Bangladesh for a 3-match T20 series and the first fixture is scheduled to take place on Tuesday at the Prairie View Cricket Complex. The United States of America dominated their neighbours in a 5-match T20 series. Canada completely got whipped in the series by 4-0 and it was a big win for America coming into this series.
Bangladesh is travelling to America after winning a 5-match T20 series against Zimbabwe by 4-1. It was a huge confidence booster for the side as they delivered fantastic performance one after another. They will be inclined to start the series with a win and gain confidence for the T20 World Cup. They now eye to win another series against a newly compiled team and the host of the World Cup. Najmul Hasan Shanto will be leading the side in this series.
USA's chance of winning: 17%
Bangladesh' chance of winning: 83%
USA vs Bangladesh Betting Tips
Bangladesh to score over 20.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85@ Parimatch)
Bangladesh played a series against Zimbabwe before entering this series. The team has a good batting order starting with their openers, Tanzid Hasan and Litton Das. The pair secured 5, 41 & 22 runs for their opening partnership in the three games against USA. Soumya Sarkar replaced Litton Das in the fourth game of the series and the pair secured 101 & 9 runs before their first wicket in the next two games. Bangladesh has a capable opening pair and will be expected to bat well against the less experienced bowling side. That said, Bangladesh will be expected to raise an impressive opening partnership in the first T20I against USA.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Most Fours: Bangladesh
Most Sixes: Bangladesh
Highest Individual Score Over 64.5 runs
USA vs Bangladesh Toss Prediction
The pitch at the Prairie View Cricket Complex, Prairie View, Texas is a balanced pitch. Batting first should be the preferred option at the venue, with the team batting first winning 68% of its matches.
Weather Report
You can expect cloudy skies and scattered thunderstorms for this contest. With a maximum temperature of 31.0°C, there is a chance of rain during the match.
USA Player List
Monank Patel (captain), Aaron Jones (vice-Captain), Andries Gous, Corey Anderson, Ali Khan, Harmeet Singh, Jessy Singh, Milind Kumar, Nisarg Patel, Nitish Kumar, Nosthush Kenjige, Saurabh Nethravalkar, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Steven Taylor, Shayan Jahangir
Predicted Playing XI
|
Steven Taylor
|
Batter
|
Aaron Jones
|
Batter
|
Corey Anderson
|
All-rounder
|
Milind Kumar
|
All-rounder
|
Harmeet Singh
|
All-rounder
|
Nosthush Kenjige
|
Bowler
|
Monank Patel (c)
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Andries Gous
|
Batter
|
Jasdeep Singh
|
Bowler
|
Saurabh Netravalkar
|
Bowler
|
Shadley van Schalkwyk
|
All-rounder
USA Team Form
USA are coming from a fantastic series win against Canada by 4-0. The team’s batting order shined in the series and raised very competitive totals in the four games. The bowlers are also capable of doing their job. It will be tougher against Bangladesh in the next game
Bangladesh Player List
Najmul Hossain Shanto (captain), Hasan Mahmud, Litton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Shakib Al Hasan, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah Riyad, Jaker Ali Anik, Tanvir Islam, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib
Predicted Playing XI
|
Tanzid Hasan
|
Batter
|
Mahmudullah
|
All-rounder
|
Rishad Hossain
|
Bowler
|
Shakib Al Hassan
|
All-rounder
|
Najmul Hossain Shanto ©
|
Batter
|
Shoriful Islam
|
Bowler
|
Litton Das
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Taskin Ahmed
|
Bowler
|
Towhid Hridoy
|
Batter
|
Mustafizur Rahman
|
Bowler
|
Mohammad Saifuddin
|
Bowler
Bangladesh Team Form
Bangladesh managed to win their last series by 4-1 against Zimbabwe. Their strength lies with their bowling attack. They have never faced USA in the format and will be looking to start the series with a win.
USA vs Bangladesh Head-to-Head Record
USA and Bangladesh have never contested in the format before. This will be their first clash in the T20Is.
USA Won: 0
Bangladesh Won: 0
No Result/ Abandoned: 0
USA vs Bangladesh Betting Odds
The squad will be under the leadership of Monank Patel. Andries Gous and Nitish Kumar will be the first choice to open the game and Aaron Jones will be expected to come at number 3. Corey Anderson, Milind Kumar, and Shadley Van Schalkwyk will be expected to score quick runs from the middle order. Harmeet Singh and Nisarg Patel are two options in the all-rounder segment. Ali Khan and Jessy Singh will be given the responsibility to start the game with the new ball as pace options. Nosthush Kenjige will be assigned the duties of spin bowling.
Najmul Hasan Shanto will be the leading man with Litton Das and Tanzid Hasan as the opening partners. Soumya Sarkar or Towhid Hridoy are also expected to be part of the top order. Bangladesh has some of the best options in its all-rounder segment. Mahedi Hasan, Mahmudullah, and Shakib Al Hasan will be the key players in the middle order and the trio can also do major damage with the ball. Mustafizur Rahman & Shoriful Islam will be the go-to bowlers at the start of the match. Taskin Ahmed will come in handy during the middle overs for the team.
USA vs Bangladesh
T20i
Prairie View Cricket Complex, Prairie View
USA vs Bangladesh Top Batters
Tanzid Hasan to be the top batter for Bangladesh
Tanzid Hasan has scored 160 runs in 5 games of his T20I career. He averages at 40.00. He made his debut against Zimbabwe in the last series and scored 67*, 18, 21, 52 & 2 runs in the five games. Hasan will enter as the batting favourite from the side.
Steven Taylor to be the top batter for USA
Steven Taylor is an excellent top order batter. He has scored 683 runs in 19 innings of his career with an average of 42.68. He scored 22, 54 & 39 runs in the last three games against Canada. He will be coming in to score a lot of runs in the last game.
USA vs Bangladesh Top Bowlers
Shakib Al Hasan to be the top bowler for Bangladesh
Shakib Al Hasan played two games in the last series against Zimbabwe. However, he managed to pick 5 wickets in those games. He will be crucial in the bowling order of Bangladesh in this series prior to the World Cup.
Saurabh Netravalkar to be the top bowler for USA
Saurabh Netravalkar will be going in as the best bowling option from the USA. He picked 5 wickets in the last series against Canada. He will be expected to bowl well in the first game against Bangladesh.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Bangladesh
USA to win the match @ 4.33 (Parimatch)
Bangladesh to win the match @ 1.20 (Parimatch)
Parimatch