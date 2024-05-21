USA vs Bangladesh Match Prediction USA 17 % Chance of Winning BANG 83 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.20 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.25 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.218 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Bangladesh and USA will cross swords in the 1st T20I of the Bangladesh tour of the USA 2024. The game will be held at Prairie View Cricket Complex on May 21, 2024. The game will begin at 8:30 PM IST. Let us have a look at the match preview of the upcoming clash.

USA vs Bangladesh Chance of Winning

The world of cricket is getting closer to the T20 World Cup 2024. However, before the tournament begins, the USA is scheduled to host Bangladesh for a 3-match T20 series and the first fixture is scheduled to take place on Tuesday at the Prairie View Cricket Complex. The United States of America dominated their neighbours in a 5-match T20 series. Canada completely got whipped in the series by 4-0 and it was a big win for America coming into this series.

Bangladesh is travelling to America after winning a 5-match T20 series against Zimbabwe by 4-1. It was a huge confidence booster for the side as they delivered fantastic performance one after another. They will be inclined to start the series with a win and gain confidence for the T20 World Cup. They now eye to win another series against a newly compiled team and the host of the World Cup. Najmul Hasan Shanto will be leading the side in this series.

USA's chance of winning: 17%

Bangladesh' chance of winning: 83%

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USA vs Bangladesh Betting Tips

Bangladesh to score over 20.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85@ Parimatch)

Bangladesh played a series against Zimbabwe before entering this series. The team has a good batting order starting with their openers, Tanzid Hasan and Litton Das. The pair secured 5, 41 & 22 runs for their opening partnership in the three games against USA. Soumya Sarkar replaced Litton Das in the fourth game of the series and the pair secured 101 & 9 runs before their first wicket in the next two games. Bangladesh has a capable opening pair and will be expected to bat well against the less experienced bowling side. That said, Bangladesh will be expected to raise an impressive opening partnership in the first T20I against USA.

Match Prediction Best Odds Most Fours: Bangladesh 1.34 Bet on Parimatch Most Sixes: Bangladesh 1.66 Bet on Parimatch Highest Individual Score Over 64.5 runs 1.88 Bet on Parimatch

USA vs Bangladesh Toss Prediction

The pitch at the Prairie View Cricket Complex, Prairie View, Texas is a balanced pitch. Batting first should be the preferred option at the venue, with the team batting first winning 68% of its matches.

Weather Report

You can expect cloudy skies and scattered thunderstorms for this contest. With a maximum temperature of 31.0°C, there is a chance of rain during the match.

USA Player List

Monank Patel (captain), Aaron Jones (vice-Captain), Andries Gous, Corey Anderson, Ali Khan, Harmeet Singh, Jessy Singh, Milind Kumar, Nisarg Patel, Nitish Kumar, Nosthush Kenjige, Saurabh Nethravalkar, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Steven Taylor, Shayan Jahangir

Predicted Playing XI

Steven Taylor Batter Aaron Jones Batter Corey Anderson All-rounder Milind Kumar All-rounder Harmeet Singh All-rounder Nosthush Kenjige Bowler Monank Patel (c) Wicket-keeper Andries Gous Batter Jasdeep Singh Bowler Saurabh Netravalkar Bowler Shadley van Schalkwyk All-rounder

USA Team Form

USA are coming from a fantastic series win against Canada by 4-0. The team’s batting order shined in the series and raised very competitive totals in the four games. The bowlers are also capable of doing their job. It will be tougher against Bangladesh in the next game

Bangladesh Player List

Najmul Hossain Shanto (captain), Hasan Mahmud, Litton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Shakib Al Hasan, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah Riyad, Jaker Ali Anik, Tanvir Islam, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib

Predicted Playing XI

Tanzid Hasan Batter Mahmudullah All-rounder Rishad Hossain Bowler Shakib Al Hassan All-rounder Najmul Hossain Shanto © Batter Shoriful Islam Bowler Litton Das Wicket-keeper Taskin Ahmed Bowler Towhid Hridoy Batter Mustafizur Rahman Bowler Mohammad Saifuddin Bowler

Bangladesh Team Form

Bangladesh managed to win their last series by 4-1 against Zimbabwe. Their strength lies with their bowling attack. They have never faced USA in the format and will be looking to start the series with a win.

USA vs Bangladesh Head-to-Head Record

USA and Bangladesh have never contested in the format before. This will be their first clash in the T20Is.

USA Won: 0

Bangladesh Won: 0

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

USA vs Bangladesh Betting Odds

The squad will be under the leadership of Monank Patel. Andries Gous and Nitish Kumar will be the first choice to open the game and Aaron Jones will be expected to come at number 3. Corey Anderson, Milind Kumar, and Shadley Van Schalkwyk will be expected to score quick runs from the middle order. Harmeet Singh and Nisarg Patel are two options in the all-rounder segment. Ali Khan and Jessy Singh will be given the responsibility to start the game with the new ball as pace options. Nosthush Kenjige will be assigned the duties of spin bowling.

Najmul Hasan Shanto will be the leading man with Litton Das and Tanzid Hasan as the opening partners. Soumya Sarkar or Towhid Hridoy are also expected to be part of the top order. Bangladesh has some of the best options in its all-rounder segment. Mahedi Hasan, Mahmudullah, and Shakib Al Hasan will be the key players in the middle order and the trio can also do major damage with the ball. Mustafizur Rahman & Shoriful Islam will be the go-to bowlers at the start of the match. Taskin Ahmed will come in handy during the middle overs for the team.

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USA vs Bangladesh Top Batters

Tanzid Hasan to be the top batter for Bangladesh

Tanzid Hasan has scored 160 runs in 5 games of his T20I career. He averages at 40.00. He made his debut against Zimbabwe in the last series and scored 67*, 18, 21, 52 & 2 runs in the five games. Hasan will enter as the batting favourite from the side.

Steven Taylor to be the top batter for USA

Steven Taylor is an excellent top order batter. He has scored 683 runs in 19 innings of his career with an average of 42.68. He scored 22, 54 & 39 runs in the last three games against Canada. He will be coming in to score a lot of runs in the last game.

USA vs Bangladesh Top Bowlers

Shakib Al Hasan to be the top bowler for Bangladesh

Shakib Al Hasan played two games in the last series against Zimbabwe. However, he managed to pick 5 wickets in those games. He will be crucial in the bowling order of Bangladesh in this series prior to the World Cup.

Saurabh Netravalkar to be the top bowler for USA

Saurabh Netravalkar will be going in as the best bowling option from the USA. He picked 5 wickets in the last series against Canada. He will be expected to bowl well in the first game against Bangladesh.