USA vs Bangladesh Match Prediction USA 25 % Chance of Winning BANG 75 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.24 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.25 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.235 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Bangladesh and USA will cross swords in the 2nd T20I of the Bangladesh tour of the USA 2024. The game will be held at Prairie View Cricket Complex on May 23, 2024. The game will begin at 8:30 PM IST. Let us have a look at the match preview of the upcoming clash.

USA vs Bangladesh Chance of Winning

The United States of America dominated their neighbours in a 5-match T20 series. Canada completely got whipped in the series by 4-0 and it was a big win for America coming into this series. The world of cricket is getting closer to the T20 World Cup 2024. However, before the tournament begins, the USA is hosting a three-match T20I series against Bangladesh. The first game ended in favour of the hosts. USA are 1-0 ahead in the series and must continue the same vigour in the next game.

Bangladesh is travelling to America after winning a 5-match T20 series against Zimbabwe by 4-1. It was a huge confidence booster for the side as they delivered fantastic performance one after another. However, USA outplayed them in the 1st game of the series in a last over thriller. They will look to win the next game to return in the series. They now eye to win another series against a newly compiled team and the host of the World Cup. Najmul Hasan Shanto will be leading the side in this series.

USA's chance of winning: 25%

Bangladesh' chance of winning: 75%

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USA vs Bangladesh Betting Tips

Bangladesh to score high before 1st dismissal (@ Parimatch)

Bangladesh played a series against Zimbabwe before entering this series. The team has a good batting order starting with their openers, Tanzid Hasan and Litton Das. The pair secured 5, 41 & 22 runs for their opening partnership in the three games against Zimbabwe. Soumya Sarkar replaced Litton Das in the fourth game of the series and the pair secured 101 & 9 runs before their first wicket in the next two games. Soumya Sarkar and Litton Das opened for the side in this series against USA and scored 34 runs before their 1st dismissal. Bangladesh has a capable opening pair and will be expected to bat well against the less experienced bowling side.

Match Prediction Best Odds Most Fours: Bangladesh 1.50 Bet on Parimatch Most Sixes: Bangladesh 1.59 Bet on Parimatch Highest Individual Score Over 62.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

USA vs Bangladesh Toss Prediction

The pitch at the Prairie View Cricket Complex favours the batters to a greater extent. The bounce is true and the batters enjoy the conditions. However, the bowlers tend to get more assistance during the second innings.

Weather Report

You can expect cloudy skies and scattered thunderstorms for this contest. With a maximum temperature of 31.0°C, there is a chance of rain during the match.

USA Player List

Monank Patel (captain), Aaron Jones (vice-Captain), Andries Gous, Corey Anderson, Ali Khan, Harmeet Singh, Jessy Singh, Milind Kumar, Nisarg Patel, Nitish Kumar, Nosthush Kenjige, Saurabh Nethravalkar, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Steven Taylor, Shayan Jahangir

Predicted Playing XI

Steven Taylor Batter Aaron Jones Batter Corey Anderson All-rounder Nitish Kumar Batter Harmeet Singh All-rounder Nosthush Kenjige Bowler Monank Patel (c) Wicket-keeper Andries Gous Batter Jessy Singh Bowler Saurabh Netravalkar Bowler Ali Khan All-rounder

USA Team Form

USA are coming from a fantastic series win against Canada by 4-0. The team’s batting order shined in the series and raised very competitive totals in the four games. The side batted phenomenally in the first game and chased down the target successfully to register a victory.

Bangladesh Player List

Najmul Hossain Shanto (captain), Hasan Mahmud, Litton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Shakib Al Hasan, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah Riyad, Jaker Ali Anik, Tanvir Islam, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib

Predicted Playing XI

Soumya Sarkar Batter Mahmudullah All-rounder Rishad Hossain Bowler Shakib Al Hassan All-rounder Najmul Hossain Shanto © Batter Shoriful Islam Bowler Litton Das Wicket-keeper Jaker Ali Batter Towhid Hridoy Batter Mustafizur Rahman Bowler Mahedi Hasan Bowler

Bangladesh Team Form

Bangladesh scored 153 runs in the game. It was not enough to beat the USA in the first game. The bowlers could not defend the target, hence, losing the match.

USA vs Bangladesh Head-to-Head Record

USA and Bangladesh have clashed once before in the 1st game of this series. USA won the game and leads the tally by 1-0.

USA Won: 1

Bangladesh Won: 0

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

USA vs Bangladesh Betting Odds

In the first game of the series, USA won the toss and decided to field first. Batting first, Bangladesh scored 153 runs for the loss of 6 wickets in the game. Towhid Hridoy scored 58 runs in the game while Mahmudullah chipped in 31 runs in the game. There were no impactful innings from the rest of the squad. Steven Taylor lucked in on 2 wickets while the other bowlers bowled well too. Chasing the target, USA scored 156 in the game for the loss of 5 wickets, winning the game by 5 wickets. Corey Anderson and Harmeet Singh stuck around till the end and scored an unbeaten innings of 34 & 33 runs respectively in the game. Bangladesh are a more experienced side in the mix. However, USA pulled up a stunner, winning against a strong team in the 1st game of the series. The hosts look well prepared for the World Cup and shall continue the same in the next outing.

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USA vs Bangladesh Top Batters

Towhid Hridoy to be the top batter for Bangladesh

Towhid Hridoy is a terrific middle order batter from Bangladesh. He averages at 36.86 in his ODI career. He was the top batter in the last game for the team and scored 58 runs off 47 balls in the game. He will be the top batting pick from the side in the next game.

Steven Taylor to be the top batter for USA

Steven Taylor is an excellent top order batter. He has over 700 runs in 20 innings of his career with an average of 42.68. He scored 22, 54 & 39 runs in the last three games against Canada. He scored 28 runs in the 1st game of the series. He will be coming in to score a lot of runs in the last game.

USA vs Bangladesh Top Bowlers

Mustafizur Rahman to be the top bowler for Bangladesh

Mustafizur Rahman is a terrific bowler from the side. He featured in the IPL 2024 before entering this season and looks well seasoned. He picked 2 wickets for 41 runs in the last game. He will go in as the best bowling pick for the next game.

Saurabh Netravalkar to be the top bowler for USA

Saurabh Netravalkar will be going in as the best bowling option from the USA. He picked 5 wickets in the last series against Canada. He took 1 single wicket in the last game and will deliver a more convincing performance in the next game.