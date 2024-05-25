USA vs Bangladesh Match Prediction USA 25 % Chance of Winning BANG 75 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.24 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.31 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.337 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Bangladesh and USA will cross swords in the 3rd T20I of the Bangladesh tour of the USA 2024. The game will be held at Prairie View Cricket Complex on May 24, 2024. The game will begin at 8:30 PM IST. Let us have a look at the match preview of the upcoming clash.

USA vs Bangladesh Chance of Winning

The United States of America dominated over Canada and won the series by 4-0 in the T20I series against them. They are going to host the upcoming T20 World Cup. Prior to the competition, they engaged in two games against Bangladesh in the current series and managed to win both the games. They have a 2-0 lead over Bangladesh and will be looking for a clean sweep here.

Bangladesh are stunned by the hosts USA who beat them comprehensively in the two T20Is and are 0-2 behind in the series. The team could not gather enough runs to win the games in the series. Bangladesh have to turn things around here to take control prior to the upcoming World Cup. The team will be preparing to do better in the batting order of the next outing.

USA's chance of winning: 25%

Bangladesh' chance of winning: 75%

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USA vs Bangladesh Betting Tips

USA to score over 17.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85@ Parimatch)

USA have displayed a phenomenal batting performance in the two games of the series. Monank Patel and Steven Taylor are the top batting figures of the team and opened for the team in this series. They average at 22.05 & 41.22 respectively in their respective T20I careers. The pair secured 27 & 44 runs for their opening partnership in the two games. The team is doing extremely well at home conditions and dominated over Bangladesh in the two games. It is a huge confident booster for the side and they will be expected to keep up the same momentum in the next match. You should put your money on USA to score over 17 runs before their first dismissal in the next outing.

Match Prediction Best Odds USA’s opening partnership Over 19.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Bangladesh’s opening partnership Over 17.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest opening partnership: Bangladesh 1.79 Bet on Parimatch

USA vs Bangladesh Toss Prediction

The pitch at the Prairie View Cricket Complex favours the batters to a greater extent. The bounce is true and the batters enjoy the conditions. However, the bowlers tend to get more assistance during the second innings.

Weather Report

You can expect cloudy skies and scattered thunderstorms for this contest. With a maximum temperature of 32.0°C, there is a chance of rain during the match.

USA Player List

Monank Patel (captain), Aaron Jones (vice-Captain), Andries Gous, Corey Anderson, Ali Khan, Harmeet Singh, Jessy Singh, Milind Kumar, Nisarg Patel, Nitish Kumar, Nosthush Kenjige, Saurabh Nethravalkar, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Steven Taylor, Shayan Jahangir

Predicted Playing XI

Steven Taylor Batter Aaron Jones Batter Corey Anderson All-rounder Nitish Kumar Batter Harmeet Singh All-rounder Nosthush Kenjige Bowler Monank Patel (c) Wicket-keeper Andries Gous Batter Jessy Singh Bowler Saurabh Netravalkar Bowler Ali Khan All-rounder

USA Team Form

USA are coming from two fantastic wins in the current series. They have a 2-0 lead in this three-match long tour. They won the last game by 6 runs in the last game.

Bangladesh Player List

Najmul Hossain Shanto (captain), Hasan Mahmud, Litton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Shakib Al Hasan, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah Riyad, Jaker Ali Anik, Tanvir Islam, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib

Predicted Playing XI

Soumya Sarkar Batter Mahmudullah All-rounder Rishad Hossain Bowler Shakib Al Hassan All-rounder Najmul Hossain Shanto © Batter Shoriful Islam Bowler Litton Das Wicket-keeper Jaker Ali Batter Towhid Hridoy Batter Mustafizur Rahman Bowler Mahedi Hasan Bowler

Bangladesh Team Form

Bangladesh are struggling with the bat in the series. They were all out for 138 runs in the last game. The batters have failed to register impactful scores, with most of them dismissing out cheaply in the series so far.

USA vs Bangladesh Head-to-Head Record

This was the first time the sides have met in the format. USA have a 2-0 lead in the 20 over format against Bangladesh.

USA Won: 2

Bangladesh Won: 0

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

USA vs Bangladesh Betting Odds

In the second game of the series, Bangladesh won the toss and decided to field first. Batting first, USA scored 144 runs for the loss of 6 wickets in the game. Steven Taylor (31) and Monank Patel (42) had an impressive opening partnership of 44 runs. Aaron Jones added 35 runs while all the other batters went out cheaply. Rishad Hossain, Shoriful Islam and Mustafizur Rahman picked 2 wickets each in the game. Bangladesh were confident to surpass the target and even had a decent start in the game. Najmul Hossain Shanto was the top scorer from the side with 36 runs. Shakib Al Hasan chipped in 30 runs while Towhid Hridoy added 25 runs. No batter could sustain their innings after that and posted single-digit scores before the team were all out for 138 runs. USA won the game by 6 runs. Ali Khan was the top bowler from the hosts as he picked 3 wickets in the game.

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USA vs Bangladesh Top Batters

Towhid Hridoy to be the top batter for Bangladesh

Towhid Hridoy is a terrific middle order batter from Bangladesh. He averages at 30.26 in his ODI career. He was the top batter in the first T20I of the series and scored 58 runs off 47 balls. He scored 25 runs in the last game. He will be the top batting pick from the side in the next game.

Steven Taylor to be the top batter for USA

Steven Taylor is an excellent top order batter. He has over 700 runs in 20 innings of his career with an average of 41.22. He scored 28 & 31 runs in the last two games against Bangladesh. He will be coming in to score a lot of runs in the next game.

USA vs Bangladesh Top Bowlers

Mustafizur Rahman to be the top bowler for Bangladesh

Mustafizur Rahman is a terrific bowler from the side. He featured in the IPL 2024 before entering this season and looks well seasoned. He picked 2 wickets for 31 runs in the last game. He will go in as the best bowling pick for the next game.

Ali Khan to be the top bowler for USA

Ali Khan has picked 4 wickets in 2 games of the series. He claimed 3 wickets in the last game and gave away 25 runs in the process. He will bowl very well in the next game.