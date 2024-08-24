USA vs Canada Match Prediction USA 61 % Chance of Winning CND 39 % Bet now! Canada and the USA will meet in the second game of the Netherlands Tri-Nation T20I Series 2024. The game will be held at Sportpark Maarschalkerweerd, Utrecht on August 24. The game will begin at 7:30 PM IST. Let’s have a look at the match preview of this game before it begins.

USA vs Canada Chance of Winning

Monank Patel will lead his side into this series. The team did fairly well in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. The team finished second in the group table and were the part of the Super Eights. However, contesting amongst the best teams was not easy for them and the team was eliminated shortly. They are placed at the 18th place of the ICC T20 rankings.

On the other hand, Canada also had a dismal campaign in the ICC T20I World Cup 2024. The team won a single game and lost on two occasions. They were eliminated after the group games. Captain Saad Bin Zafar led his side in the first game of this series and had to taste defeat against the stronger Dutch side. The team has a net run rate of -1.864.

USA' chance of winning: 61%

Canada' chance of winning: 39%

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USA vs Canada Betting Tips

Canada to score low before their 1st dismissal ( @ Parimatch)

Canada lost the first game of the competition against the Netherlands. The team features Aaron Johnson and Dilpreet Bajwa in the opening order. However, the pair secured only 20 runs before their 1st dismissal. The team met in the five match T20I series in April where the USA won the series by 4-0. Canada were a prey to the US bowling attack and secured 16, 17, 15 & 23 runs before their first dismissal in those games. The sides met once in the T20 World Cup where Canada posted 43 runs before their 1st dismissal. Overall, USA has a pretty strong bowling attack and will limit Canada to score runs before they could pick the first wicket.

Match Prediction Best Odds Most Fours: USA 1.80 Bet on Parimatch USA’ score before 1st dismissal Over 19.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Canada’s score before 1st dismissal Over 17.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

USA vs Canada Toss Prediction

Sportpark Maarschalkerweerd, Utrecht is going to host the opening match of the USA T20I Tri-series played between USA and Canada. The average first innings at Utrecht in the only two T20Is is 130 runs. The highest total posted here is Germany 130 for 4 against Italy in the second T20I played in 2019. Sportpark Maarschalkerweerd, Utrecht has been a ground for chasing with the only two T20Is played won by side batting second. With that record in mind, both the captains will be keen to field first here.

Weather Report

The rainy clouds are lurking over Prairie view and might spoil the fun for all cricket enthusiasts on the match-day. The temperature will peak at 27 degree Celsius on the day of the game.

USA Player List

Monank Patel (captain), Aaron Jones, Smit Patel, Abhishek Paradkar, Harmeet Singh, Juanoy Drysdale, Jasdeep Singh, Milind Kumar, Nosthusha Kenjige, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Steven Taylor, Shayan Jahangir, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Utkarsh Srivastava, Yasir Mohammad, Ali Khan

Predicted Playing XI

Juanoy Drysdale All-rounder Nosthush Kenjige Bowler Harmeet Singh All-rounder Steven Taylor Batter Andries Gous Batter Nitish Kumar Batter Aaron Jones Batter Ali Khan Bowler Monank Patel (c) Wicket-keeper Shadley van Schalkwyk Bowler Milind Kumar Batter

USA Team Form

The USA have not won a game in their last five outings. The team has lost four games while one of the fixtures was abandoned. The team has an edge over Canada in the format and will be confident going into the fixture.

Canada Player List

Nicholas Kirton, Aaron Johnson, Dilon Heyliger, Dilpreet Bajwa, Harsh Thaker, Jeremy Gordon, Junaid Siddiqui, Kaleem Sana, Kanwarpal Tathgur, Navneet Dhaliwal, Pargat Singh, Ravinderpal Singh, Rishiv Joshi, Saad Bin Zafar, Shreyas Movva

Predicted Playing XI

Shreyas Movva Wicketkeeper Aaron Johnson Batter Dilpreet Bajwa Batter Rayyan Pathan Batter Nicholas Kirton (c) Batter Ravinderpal Singh Batter Saad Bin Zafar All-rounder Kaleem Sana Bowler Dilon Heyliger Bowler Harsh Thaker All-rounder Jeremy Gordon Bowler

Canada Team Form

Canada is coming from a loss in the last game. The team scored 152 runs in the last game. The team relied on a few players while the others struck out very early in the game. The team leaked too many runs and lost the game.

USA vs Canada Head-to-Head Record

USA and Canada have clashed 8 times in the format before. USA have won 5 games whereas Canada won 2 matches.

USA Won: 5

Canada Won: 2

No Result/ Abandoned: 1

USA vs Canada Betting Odds

The USA has a pretty strong team in the T20Is. In the batting department, the side will be relying on the likes of Monank Patel, Steven Taylor, Aaron Jones and Andries Gous. Harmeet Singh and Juanoy Drysdale will contribute as all-rounders in the game. The bowling department will miss Saurabh Netravalkar. They have Nosthush Kenjige, Ali Khan and Shadley van Schalkwyk for the timely break-throughs.

Canada is coming from a huge loss against the Netherlands in the first game of this Tri-Nation series. Canada batted first in the game and scored 152, losing 5 wickets in the process. Nicholas Kirton was the top scorer from the squad with an unbeaten 69 runs in the game. Ravinderpal Singh also added an unbeaten 39 runs in the last game. However, the team could not stop the Netherlands as they scored 153/5 and won the game by 5 wickets.

USA vs Canada Top Batters

Nicholas Kirton to be Canada’s Best Batter

Nicholas Kirton will be leading his side with his bat. He was the top scorer from Canada in the T20 World Cup. He scored 101 runs in 3 games at an average of 33.66. Kirton came blazing guns in this series as he struck an unbeaten 69 runs in the last game. Kirton will be looking to strike hard in the next game too.

Andries Gous to be USA’ Best Batter

Andries Gous was the best batter from the USA in the recently concluded T20 World Cup. He scored 219 runs in 6 games at an average of 43.80 and struck at a rate over 150 in the competition. He scored 65 runs in his recent encounter against Canada. He will be expected to score high in the next game.

USA vs Canada Top Bowlers

Dilon Heyliger to be Canada’s Best Bowler

Dilon Heyliger was the key bowler for Canada in the recently concluded T20 World Cup. He took 5 wickets in 3 games and maintained an economy rate of 5.00 throughout his campaign. Heyliger picked a single wicket in his last clash against USA. He will be expected to bowl well in the first game of this series.

Harmeet Singh to be USA’s Best Bowler

Harmeet Singh was one of the best bowlers from the USA in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. Singh picked 4 wickets in 5 games for the team. He took a single wicket against Canada in his last outing against them recently. Singh will be at it again in the next game.