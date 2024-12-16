Facts: With 465 runs, Rovman Powell is the leading run scorer for West Indies in 2024.

With 29 wickets, Rishad Hossain is the leading wicket taker for Bangladesh in T20 format in this calendar year.

West Indies vs Bangladesh Match Prediction

West Indies take on Bangladesh in the first game of the three match bilateral series at Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, St Vincent. The game is scheduled to be played on Dec 16 at 05:30 AM IST.

West Indies vs Bangladesh Chance of Winning

West Indies headed into this series after dominating Bangladesh in the ODI series where they won 3-0. In the last match West Indies conceded 321 runs but managed to chase down the target in the 46th overs and won the game with four wickets to spare. West Indies have lost five of the last seven T20i games.

Bangladesh have struggled to find their footing in this tour thus far as they managed to draw the Test series and then lost the ODIs 3-0. Bangladesh has struggled in T20i this year as they have lost each of the last six games heading into this series. As per our calculations, West Indies are favourites in the upcoming game.

West Indies ’ chances of winning - 71%

Bangladesh’ chances of winning - 29%

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West Indies vs Bangladesh Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Brandon King has struggled for consistency but this year he has managed to turn things around and have scored 362 runs with an average of 27.85 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Parvez Hossain Emon has struggled to make an impact in T20 cricket this year. He played in the three match bilateral series against India and scored 8, 16 and 0 which makes us believe he will struggle to score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds West Indies Opening Partnership Over 20.5 1.87 Bet on Batery Bangladesh Opening Partnership Over 16.5 1.87 Bet on Batery Total Sixes to beOver 14.5 1.85 Bet on Batery

West Indies vs Bangladesh Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team batted first, the last two of the three matches has been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 25% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 29C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 26C.

West Indies News & Player List

West Indies Player List

Rovman Powell (c), Brandon King (vc), Keacy Carty, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Justin Greaves, Terrance Hinds, Akeal Hosein (first two matches only), Jayden Seales (third match only), Alzarri Joseph, Evin Lewis, Obed McCoy, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran, Romario Shepherd, Shamar Springer







Predicted Playing XI









Brandon King Batter Johnson Charles Batter Keacy Carty Batter Rovman Powell Batter Nicholas Pooran Wicket-keeper Justin Greaves Batter Romario Shepherd All-rounder Jayden Seales All-rounder Gudakesh Motie Bowler Akeal Hosein Bowler Alzarri Joseph Bowler

West Indies Team Form

West Indies head into this series after five losses in the last seven matches. In the last series against England, West Indies lost the series 3-1.

Bangladesh News & Player List

Bangladesh Player List

Litton Kumar Das (Captain), Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Jaker Ali Anik, Shamim Hossain Patwari, Sheikh Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Hasan Mahmud, Ripon Mondol

Predicted Playing XI







Parvez Hossain Emon Batter Tanzid Hasan Tamim Batter Soumya Sarkar Batter Jaker Ali Anik Batter Litton Kumar Das Wicket-keeper Afif Hossain Batter Mehidy Hasan Miraz All-rounder Rishad Hossain All-rounder Tanzim Hasan Sakib Bowler Taskin Ahmed Bowler Hasan Mahmud Bowler

Bangladesh Team Form

Bangladesh headed into this series after six straight losses in the T20 format. In the last series against India they lost 3-0.

West Indies vs Bangladesh Head to Head

West Indies hold a slight edge in this fixture against Bangladesh 9-5. West Indies has beaten Bangladesh in each of the last four encounters.

Head to Head

West Indies : 09

Bangladesh: 05

West Indies vs Bangladesh Betting Odds

West Indies to have a better opening partnership than Bangladesh

Bangladesh and West Indies go head to head in the T20i after both sides have had a disappointing run in this format in this calendar year. Bangladesh has lost each of the last six matches in T20 format as they would be hoping to stop the rut in this series. On the other hand, West Indies, much like their opponents have struggled in this format as they have one win in last seven matches and would be hoping to continue their form from the ODIs into the T20i as they beat Bangladesh 3-0. In two of the three matches West Indies managed to have a better opening partnership which makes us believe they would once again end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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West Indies vs Bangladesh Top Batters

Rovman Powell to be West Indies’ top batter

Rovman Powell has had a stunning year in the T20 format. He has been one of the most consistent batters for West Indies and with 465 runs he is also the leading run scorer this year which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Tanzid Hasan Tamim to be Bangladesh’ top batter

Tanzid Hasan Tamim has been one of the most consistent players for Bangladesh in this calendar year. In 15 matches Hasan has scored 329 runs with an average of 25.31 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

West Indies vs Bangladesh Top Bowlers

Alzarri Joseph to be West Indies’ top bowler

Alzarri Joseph has been the stand out bowler for West Indies in T20i in this calendar year as he has bagged 20 wickets thus far and is one of the top wicket takers for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Rishad Hossain to be Bangladesh’ top bowler

Rishad Hossain has been exceptional in this calendar year for Bangladesh as in 21 matches, Hossain has bagged 29 wickets and is the leading wicket taker for his side in 2024 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction Favorites to win West Indies West Indies to win - 1.40 (BateryBets)

Bangladesh to win - 3.00 (BateryBets) West Indies has dominated Bangladesh in the T20 format in the recent past as Bangladesh has one win in the last seven matches in this fixture. Considering the fact West Indies beat Bangladesh 3-0 in ODIs prior to this series, the bookmakers have sided with West Indies and we believe you should do the same as West Indies would beat Bangladesh in the upcoming game. Batery 4.7 ★★★★★ Bet Now!







