Facts: Rovman Powell, West Indies’ skipper, is the top batter of the T20I series with 60 runs in the first match.

Bangladesh’s Mahedi Hasan is the leading bowler of the series so far with four wickets in one innings.

West Indies vs Bangladesh Match Prediction

West Indies and Bangladesh are going to engage in the second T20I match of their bilateral series at Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, St Vincent. The sides will meet on December 18, 2024, at 5:30 A.M IST.

West Indies vs Bangladesh Chances of Winning

West Indies are a force to be reckoned with in the tour so far. After drawing the two-match test series with a 1-1 tally, they went into their One Day International series against Bangladesh and absolutely thrashed the latter. On all three occasions, Bangladesh were setting the targets and their totals of 294, 227 and 321 were not nearly enough to keep West Indies at bay. The host’s batting prowess was truly commendable and they ended up taking victories by margins of five wickets, seven wickets and four wickets. The bowlers also did a brilliant job at restricting Bangladesh in the first innings which ultimately made life easier for the batters.

The last match saw West Indies falter against Bangladesh in their first T20I clash of the tour. The home team’s folly was that they put Bangladesh in to bat first on a surface that favored the batters; even though the visiting side posted a mediocre total of 147, it was enough for the bowlers to defend. Opener Soumya Sarkar top-scored for Bangladesh with 43 runs and the rest made valuable contributions lower down the order. During West Indies’ chase, the top order were rendered useless as a majority of them were out after single digit scores. Skipper Rovman Powell was their only saving grace as he notched up 60 runs but the others failed to score just a few more runs. West Indies were bowled out for 140 with one ball left in the innings and registered a seven-run defeat.

West Indies chance of winning - 78%

Bangladesh chance of winning - 22%

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West Indies vs Bangladesh Betting Tips

West Indies to score over 19.5 before first dismissal @ 1.86 (Parimatch)

West Indies’ openers, Brandon King and Johnson Charles, were outperformed by Bangladesh in the previous match where the former scored a single run before the first dismissal. However, this was also the case in the ODI series where West Indies set up a substandard opening partnership in the first match and outdid Bangladesh’s first wicket twice thereafter. The team ended up with totals of 19, 109 and 27 runs in the last series, making a big opening score a huge possibility.

Match Prediction Best Odds West Indies Opening Partnership Over 16.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Bangladesh Opening Partnership Over 19.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership to be West Indies 1.75 Bet on Parimatch

West Indies vs Bangladesh Toss Prediction

West Indies made the mistake of electing to field first at Arnos Vale Ground in the previous match even though the teams batting first have a superior record with eight wins in 12 games so far. The pitch is not great for scoring big and the average first innings total of 125 reflects that. However, chasing is even more unfavorable which makes batting first the top choice for the next game.

Weather Report

No interruptions are expected from the rain as there is a low 20% chance of precipitation. Partially cloudy skies will prevail with a maximum temperature of 29 degrees Celsius.

West Indies Player List

Rovman Powell (c), Brandon King, Justin Greaves, Keacy Carty, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Shamar Springer, Andre Fletcher, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Obed McCoy, Terrance Hinds.

Predicted Playing XI

Brandon King Batter Johnson Charles Batter Nicholas Pooran Batter Roston Chase All-rounder Andre Fletcher Wicket-keeper Rovman Powell (C) Batter Gudakesh Motie Bowler Akeal Hosein Bowler Romario Shepherd Bowler Alzarri Joseph Bowler Obed McCoy Bowler

West Indies Team Form

West Indies had a dominant batting lineup in the ODI series and their power-hitting paid off very well.

Bangladesh Player List

Litton Das (c), Mehidy Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Shamim Hossain, Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan, Afif Hossain, Jaker Ali, Hasan Mahmud, Mahedi Hasan, Nahid Rana, Nasum Ahmed, Ripon Mondol, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed.

Predicted Playing XI

Tanzid Hasan Batter Soumya Sarkar Batter Litton Das (C) Wicket-keeper Afif Hossain All-rounder Jaker Ali Batter Mahedi Hasan Bowler Shamim Hossain Batter Rishad Hossain Bowler Tanzim Hasan Sakib Bowler Taskin Ahmed Bowler Hasan Mahmud Bowler

Bangladesh Team Form

Bangladesh showcased great batting performance in the ODI series but their bowling was lackluster.

West Indies vs Bangladesh Head-to-Head

West Indies continue to lead their tally against Bangladesh with nine wins in 17 games thus far.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 17

West Indies - 9

Bangladesh - 6

No Result - 2

West Indies vs Bangladesh Betting Odds

West Indies to have a better opening partnership than Bangladesh @ 1.75 (Parimatch)

West Indies’ openers failed miserably in helping the team set up a solid foundation since Brandon King was dismissed after a single run. His partnership with Johnson Charles ended with one run on the board but Bangladesh were not much better during their innings. Tanzid Hasan and Soumya Sarkar managed to score 15 runs before the former departed. Although West Indies made a poor start to their innings, the bookmakers are confident that they will return much stronger in the second match of the series.

West Indies vs Bangladesh T20i Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown West Indies Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.29 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.302 Bet Now! Bangladesh Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 3.45 Bet Now!

West Indies vs Bangladesh Best Batters

Rovman Powell to be West Indies’ Best Batter

Rovman Powell was the top batter for West Indies in the last match where he achieved his eighth T20I half-century with 60 runs. He has been a mainstay for the team and with a total of 1739 runs in 77 T20I innings with an average of 26.34, he is the top pick for the upcoming match as well.

Soumya Sarkar to be Bangladesh’s Best Batter

Soumya Sarkar was Bangladesh’s leading run scorer in the last match against West Indies where he fell short of a half-century with 43 runs. The opener has a total of 1451 runs in 85 innings with an average of 17.91 in his T20 international career thus far, making him the leading contender in the next fixture, too.

West Indies vs Bangladesh Best Bowlers

Akeal Hosein to be West Indies’ Best Bowler

Akeal Hosein was the joint highest wicket-taker for West Indies in the previous match against Bangladesh but his spell was exceptional. In four overs, he delivered a maiden, picked two wickets and achieved a brilliant economy rate of 3.25. With an average of 6.50 in the tournament, he is the top choice for the next match.

Mahedi Hasan to be Bangladesh’s Best Bowler

Mahedi Hasan emerged as Bangladesh’s top bowler in the previous encounter, having taken an impressive four-wicket haul in four overs. Moreover, he remained highly conservative with runs as he earned a remarkable economy rate of 3.25. He has a bowling average of 3.25 in the tournament so far and is expected to be their premier bowler.

Our Prediction Favorites to win West Indies West Indies to win @ 1.29 (Parimatch)

Bangladesh to win @ 3.61 (Parimatch) West Indies and Bangladesh were quite competitive during the test series at the start of the tour where they drew with one win apiece. However, Bangladesh were beaten badly by West Indies in the ODI series with a 0-3 whitewash. West Indies proved to be incredibly powerful in every aspect of the game which did not allow Bangladesh to make up any ground. Things took a turn in the previous outing as Bangladesh edged out a lucky win by the skin of their teeth. However, the bookmakers do not expect this to persist as West Indies will certainly come back with a vengeance in the upcoming fixture. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





