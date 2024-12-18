West Indies vs Bangladesh Match Prediction
WI
78%
Chance of Winning
BANG
22%
T20i
Arnos Vale Ground
Facts:
- Rovman Powell, West Indies’ skipper, is the top batter of the T20I series with 60 runs in the first match.
- Bangladesh’s Mahedi Hasan is the leading bowler of the series so far with four wickets in one innings.
West Indies vs Bangladesh Match Prediction
West Indies and Bangladesh are going to engage in the second T20I match of their bilateral series at Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, St Vincent. The sides will meet on December 18, 2024, at 5:30 A.M IST.
West Indies vs Bangladesh Chances of Winning
West Indies are a force to be reckoned with in the tour so far. After drawing the two-match test series with a 1-1 tally, they went into their One Day International series against Bangladesh and absolutely thrashed the latter. On all three occasions, Bangladesh were setting the targets and their totals of 294, 227 and 321 were not nearly enough to keep West Indies at bay. The host’s batting prowess was truly commendable and they ended up taking victories by margins of five wickets, seven wickets and four wickets. The bowlers also did a brilliant job at restricting Bangladesh in the first innings which ultimately made life easier for the batters.
The last match saw West Indies falter against Bangladesh in their first T20I clash of the tour. The home team’s folly was that they put Bangladesh in to bat first on a surface that favored the batters; even though the visiting side posted a mediocre total of 147, it was enough for the bowlers to defend. Opener Soumya Sarkar top-scored for Bangladesh with 43 runs and the rest made valuable contributions lower down the order. During West Indies’ chase, the top order were rendered useless as a majority of them were out after single digit scores. Skipper Rovman Powell was their only saving grace as he notched up 60 runs but the others failed to score just a few more runs. West Indies were bowled out for 140 with one ball left in the innings and registered a seven-run defeat.
- West Indies chance of winning - 78%
- Bangladesh chance of winning - 22%
West Indies vs Bangladesh Betting Tips
West Indies to score over 19.5 before first dismissal @ 1.86 (Parimatch)
West Indies’ openers, Brandon King and Johnson Charles, were outperformed by Bangladesh in the previous match where the former scored a single run before the first dismissal. However, this was also the case in the ODI series where West Indies set up a substandard opening partnership in the first match and outdid Bangladesh’s first wicket twice thereafter. The team ended up with totals of 19, 109 and 27 runs in the last series, making a big opening score a huge possibility.
Match Prediction Best Odds
West Indies Opening Partnership Over 16.5
Bangladesh Opening Partnership Over 19.5
Higher Opening Partnership to be West Indies
West Indies vs Bangladesh Toss Prediction
West Indies made the mistake of electing to field first at Arnos Vale Ground in the previous match even though the teams batting first have a superior record with eight wins in 12 games so far. The pitch is not great for scoring big and the average first innings total of 125 reflects that. However, chasing is even more unfavorable which makes batting first the top choice for the next game.
Weather Report
No interruptions are expected from the rain as there is a low 20% chance of precipitation. Partially cloudy skies will prevail with a maximum temperature of 29 degrees Celsius.
West Indies Player List
Rovman Powell (c), Brandon King, Justin Greaves, Keacy Carty, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Shamar Springer, Andre Fletcher, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Obed McCoy, Terrance Hinds.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Brandon King
|
Batter
|
Johnson Charles
|
Batter
|
Nicholas Pooran
|
Batter
|
Roston Chase
|
All-rounder
|
Andre Fletcher
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Rovman Powell (C)
|
Batter
|
Gudakesh Motie
|
Bowler
|
Akeal Hosein
|
Bowler
|
Romario Shepherd
|
Bowler
|
Alzarri Joseph
|
Bowler
|
Obed McCoy
|
Bowler
West Indies Team Form
West Indies had a dominant batting lineup in the ODI series and their power-hitting paid off very well.
Bangladesh Player List
Litton Das (c), Mehidy Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Shamim Hossain, Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan, Afif Hossain, Jaker Ali, Hasan Mahmud, Mahedi Hasan, Nahid Rana, Nasum Ahmed, Ripon Mondol, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Tanzid Hasan
|
Batter
|
Soumya Sarkar
|
Batter
|
Litton Das (C)
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Afif Hossain
|
All-rounder
|
Jaker Ali
|
Batter
|
Mahedi Hasan
|
Bowler
|
Shamim Hossain
|
Batter
|
Rishad Hossain
|
Bowler
|
Tanzim Hasan Sakib
|
Bowler
|
Taskin Ahmed
|
Bowler
|
Hasan Mahmud
|
Bowler
Bangladesh Team Form
Bangladesh showcased great batting performance in the ODI series but their bowling was lackluster.
West Indies vs Bangladesh Head-to-Head
West Indies continue to lead their tally against Bangladesh with nine wins in 17 games thus far.
T20 Head-to-Head Record
Total - 17
West Indies - 9
Bangladesh - 6
No Result - 2
West Indies vs Bangladesh Betting Odds
West Indies to have a better opening partnership than Bangladesh @ 1.75 (Parimatch)
West Indies’ openers failed miserably in helping the team set up a solid foundation since Brandon King was dismissed after a single run. His partnership with Johnson Charles ended with one run on the board but Bangladesh were not much better during their innings. Tanzid Hasan and Soumya Sarkar managed to score 15 runs before the former departed. Although West Indies made a poor start to their innings, the bookmakers are confident that they will return much stronger in the second match of the series.
West Indies vs Bangladesh
T20i
Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown
West Indies vs Bangladesh Best Batters
Rovman Powell to be West Indies’ Best Batter
Rovman Powell was the top batter for West Indies in the last match where he achieved his eighth T20I half-century with 60 runs. He has been a mainstay for the team and with a total of 1739 runs in 77 T20I innings with an average of 26.34, he is the top pick for the upcoming match as well.
Soumya Sarkar to be Bangladesh’s Best Batter
Soumya Sarkar was Bangladesh’s leading run scorer in the last match against West Indies where he fell short of a half-century with 43 runs. The opener has a total of 1451 runs in 85 innings with an average of 17.91 in his T20 international career thus far, making him the leading contender in the next fixture, too.
West Indies vs Bangladesh Best Bowlers
Akeal Hosein to be West Indies’ Best Bowler
Akeal Hosein was the joint highest wicket-taker for West Indies in the previous match against Bangladesh but his spell was exceptional. In four overs, he delivered a maiden, picked two wickets and achieved a brilliant economy rate of 3.25. With an average of 6.50 in the tournament, he is the top choice for the next match.
Mahedi Hasan to be Bangladesh’s Best Bowler
Mahedi Hasan emerged as Bangladesh’s top bowler in the previous encounter, having taken an impressive four-wicket haul in four overs. Moreover, he remained highly conservative with runs as he earned a remarkable economy rate of 3.25. He has a bowling average of 3.25 in the tournament so far and is expected to be their premier bowler.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
West Indies
- West Indies to win @ 1.29 (Parimatch)
- Bangladesh to win @ 3.61 (Parimatch)
Parimatch