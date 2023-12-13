WI (West Indies) vs ENG (England) Match Prediction WI 55 % Chance of Winning ENG 45 % Place a bet 1xBet 2.05 Bet Welcome bonus: 100% up to INR 20,000 Melbet 2.25 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 2.054 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR The West Indies and England will contest the first match of their five-T20I series of the England tour of West Indies 2023. Bridgetown, Barbados will host this affair on December 12. The game is scheduled to start at 3:30 AM IST. Let’s have a look at the match preview before it begins.

West Indies vs England Chance of Winning

West Indies made a mark for themselves after winning the ODI series by 2-1. West Indies grabbed an easy victory in the last game and gained confidence that will be useful coming into this T20I affair against the last T20 World Cup winners. There are a few changes in the squad and the team will be looking to produce the best results with them.

England have been very inconsistent in the ODI series. The team is still recovering from a terrible world cup campaign and will be looking to put that behind them with better results in a much shorter format and in preparation for the next T20 World Cup. England will be relieved after the return of Reece Topley in the team.

England's chance of winning: 45%

West Indies' chance of winning: 55%

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West Indies vs England Betting Tips

England to score high before 1st dismissal

England has a pretty talented batting order. Their opening line-up features Phil Salt and Will Jacks who have posted good opening partnerships in the ODI series. The pair scored 77, 50 & 4 runs before their first dismissal in the last three ODIs. Jacks and Salt average at 18.00 & 22.00 respectively in their T20I career. The sides clashed in a five match T20I series in 2022 where ENG scored 6, 36, 33, 8 & 8 runs for their first wicket in those five matches. Jason Roy and Tom Banton opened for the team then but England has better openers now and will be looking to score high before their first dismissal in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Highest Opening Partnership: England 1.8 Bet on 1xBet Most match sixes: West Indies 2.00 Bet on 1xBet Most match fours: England 1.7 Bet on 1xBet

West Indies vs England Toss Prediction

This is a relatively high-scoring ground. The last three first-innings totals here in T20I cricket have been 179, 193 and 224. In the last five games contested here, the team batting first has won on four occasions. Hence, the skipper winning the toss should opt to bat first and secure a high scoring total.

Weather Report

The weather forecast for Antigua is good, with clear skies and occasional clouds. There’s no expected rain. The temperature will be a comfortable 28 degrees Celsius.

West Indies Player List

Rovman Powell (C), Shai Hope (VC), Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd

Predicted Playing XI

Shai Hope © Wicket-keeper Brandon King Batter Nicholas Pooran Batter Alick Athanaze Batter Shimron Hetmyer Batter Sherfane Rutherford Batter Romario Shepherd Bowler Andre Russell All-rounder Matthew Forde Bowler Gudakesh Motie Bowler Jason Holder Bowler

West Indies Team Form

West Indies have won the ODI series by 2-1. They have a good balance in the batting and bowling order. Few players are back in the squad and will be looking to carry on the winning momentum.

England Players List

Jos Buttler (c & wk), Rehan Ahmed, Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Liam Livingstone, Tymal Mills, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Josh Tongue, Reece Topley, John Turner and Chris Woakes

Predicted Playing XI

Phil Salt Batter Will Jacks Batter Zak Crawley Batter Jos Buttler © Wicket-keeper Ben Duckett Batter Brydon Carse Bowler Gus Atkinson Bowler Sam Curran All-rounder Rehan Ahmed Bowler Tom Hartley Bowler Harry Brook Batter

England Recent Form

There are not many changes in the squad. The team faced a loss in their last ODI.

West Indies vs England Head-to-Head Record

The sides have clashed 24 times in the format. England have won 10 games whereas West Indies lead the tally with 14 victories.

England Won: 10

West Indies Won: 14

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

West Indies vs England Betting Odds

England's batting lineup largely crumbled under pressure, with the likes of Phil Salt, Will Jacks, Jos Buttler and Harry Brook getting out in single-digit scores. However, Liam Livingstone managed to contribute 45 runs, while Duckett was the top scorer for his team with a score of 71 runs. England managed just 206 in 40 overs in the rain-reduced game.

The West Indies bowlers, on the other hand, shone brightly in this series decider. Matthew Forde exploited the early moisture on the pitch to take three wickets in his first 25 balls, setting back the English top order significantly. His performance earned him the Player of the Match award on debut. Chasing 188 in 34 overs after more rain interruptions, West Indies surpassed the target in time with Alick Athanaze (45) and Keacy Carty (50) scoring the most runs. WI won the game by 4 wickets.

There are a few new additions to both the teams for the upcoming fixture. Andre Russell and Nicholas Pooran will join the fixture after their absence in the ODI series. The Windies will be without quartet Johnson Charles, Obed McCoy, Odean Smith and Oshane Thomas for this series. Whereas Tymal Mills and Reece Topley are in the English squad for the upcoming T20 series.

West Indies vs England T20i Kensington Oval, Bridgetown West Indies Welcome bonus: 100% up to INR 20,000 2.05 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 2.25 Bet Now! England Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.701 Bet Now!

West Indies vs England Top Batters

Shai Hope to be the top batter for West Indies

West Indies skipper Shai Hope is a force to reckon with in this format of the game. He averages pretty low in his T20I career but is having a great time batting in the current series. He scored 109*, 68 and 15 runs in the last three ODIs vs ENG. He is familiar with the opponents and will be looking to bat similarly in the upcoming game.

Jos Buttler to be the top batter for England

Jos Buttler has collected over 2,700 T20I runs and knows how to hit big innings in foreign conditions. He could do especially well during the opening powerplay. Buttler averages over 35.00 in the T20Is and will be thrilled to bat in the first T20I of the series.

West Indies vs England Top Bowlers

Matthew Forde to be the top bowler for West Indies

Forde welcomed three wickets against England on ODI debut. He will likely be named in the West Indies' XI for this series opener and can succeed against the same opposition again.

Rehan Ahmed to be the top bowler for England

Youngster Rehan Ahmed picked up five wickets in three ODIs of the series. He was pretty economical in those games and will be expected to deliver timely wickets in the next game.