WI (West Indies) vs ENG (England) Match Prediction WI 45 % Chance of Winning ENG 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.95 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.78 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.923 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR West Indies will clash against England in the 1st T20I of the England tour of West Indies 2024/25. The game will be hosted at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados on November 10. The match will begin from 1:30 AM IST. Have a look at the match preview before it begins.

West Indies vs England Chance of Winning

West Indies won the ODI series heroically against England by a margin of 2-1. The team was challenged with a decent target in the last game but the batting order cruised past the target to mark a superb home win. However, there is a bit of controversy with the Alzarri Joseph-Shai Hope incident, however, with Daren Sammy’s man-management abilities, the atmosphere is expected to be back to normal. The side will now focus on the T20I series.

England will be looking to take revenge after a disappointing end to the series but have had some glimpses of promise in the three games. Skipper Jos Buttler will make a return after a long absence from cricket. England is placed above West Indies in the ICC T20I rankings. The team has several options in the team and will thrive in the shortest format.

England’s chance of winning: 55%

West Indies’s chance of winning: 45%

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West Indies vs England Betting Tips

England to score over 23.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.86@Parimatch)

England and West Indies head into this series after the home side won the ODI series by 2-1. Will Jacks and Phil Salt opened for the side in the ODI series. The pair scored 39, 37 & 9 runs before their first dismissal in the three games. The sides met last in the T20 World Cup where England posted 67 runs for the first wicket. Jos Buttler and Phil Salt opened for the team then. England has a strong batting order and will be expected to bat well in the next game against the West Indies.

Match Prediction Best Odds West Indies’s score before their 1st dismissal in 1st innings Over 21.5 runs 1.86 Bet on Parimatch England’s score before their 1st dismissal in 1st innings Over 23.5 runs 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: England 1.88 Bet on Parimatch

West Indies vs England Toss Prediction

The toss outcome at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados, as with any cricket ground, is entirely based on chance. However, teams winning the toss in T20Is at Kensington Oval often choose to bat first, taking advantage of generally favourable batting conditions on this pitch. The pitch at Bridgetown usually starts out supportive for batters but can slow down as the game progresses, making setting a target advantageous in many cases. In recent years, captains have favoured this approach in T20Is to put pressure on the chasing team.

Weather Report

The weather in Bridgetown, Barbados, on November 10, is expected to be warm, with temperatures reaching up to around 31°C (88°F) during the day and dropping to about 27°C (81°F) at night. Light showers are likely, particularly in the morning, with the weather clearing up by the afternoon.

West Indies Player List

Rovman Powell , Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Shimron Hetmyer, Terrance Hinds, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd

Predicted Playing XI

Brandon King Batter Evin Lewis Batter Rovman Powell Batter Sherfane Rutherford Batter Shai Hope (c) Wicket-keeper Shimron Hetmyer Batter Roston Chase All-rounder Gudakesh Motie All-rounder Matthew Forde Bowler Akeal Hossein Bowler Romario Shepherd Bowler

West Indies Team Form

West Indies had a fantastic time in the ODI series and won it by 2-1 against England. The team has batted extremely well in the series and will be ready to dominate over the visitors in T20s as well.

England Player List

Jos Buttler (C), Jordan Cox, Phil Salt, Jacob Bethell, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Livingstone, Dan Mousley, Jamie Overton, Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Jafer Chohan, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, John Turner

Predicted Playing XI

Phil Salt Batter Will Jacks Batter Jos Buttler Batter Liam Livingstone All-rounder Jordan Cox Wicket-keeper Jacob Bethell Batter Sam Curran All-rounder Adil Rashid Bowler Jofra Archer Bowler Reece Topley Bowler Jamie Overton Bowler

England Team Form

England lacked in their batting and bowling order in the last game and lost the ODI series by 1-2. The team picked only 2 wickets in the last game and lost the match by a huge margin. The team will be joined by Jos Buttler who will bring in more firepower in the batting department.

West Indies vs England Head-to-Head Record

In the 30 meetings between the sides, West Indies have won 17 games whereas England has managed to win on 13 occasions.

West Indies won- 17

England won- 13

No result/ Abandoned- 0

West Indies vs England Betting Odds

West Indies marked a 2-1 ODI series win after they won the final ODI of the series. England batted first in the game and raised 263 runs for the loss of 8 wickets in the game. The team kept losing cheap wickets in the game. However, some of the batters delivered with the bat. Phil Salt scored 74 runs while Dan Mousley scored 57 runs in the game. Sam Curran smashed 40 runs. Matthew Forde picked 3 wickets for the West Indies while Alzarri Joseph and Romario Shepherd picked 2 wickets each.

Chasing the target, West Indies were determined. Brandon King smashed 102 off 117 balls in the match to give his side an ecstatic start. Evin Lewis lost a quick wicket but Keacy Carty carried on the innings with an unbeaten 128 runs. West Indies posted 267/2, winning the game by 8 wickets. England bowling was underwhelming and could not pick wickets in the game. Reece Topley and Jamie Overton picked a wicket each.

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West Indies vs England Top Batters

Phil Salt to be the top batter for England

Phil Salt is a top-class opening batter. He has an average of almost 35 in the format and will be confident coming into the T20I series. He scored 150 runs in 3 ODIs in this series and will come in to score a bundle of runs in the first T20I.

Nicholas Pooran to be the top batter for West Indies

Nicholas Pooran is a terrific batter with an average of 27.43 in the format. He is coming off a fantastic campaign in the Caribbean Premier league. Pooran will be expected to bat well in the next game.

West Indies vs England Top Bowlers

Adil Rashid to be the top bowler for England

Adil Rashid is a fantastic bowler. His expertise with spin bowling will be crucial at the venue. He was the best bowler in the ODI series. He took 3 wickets in the series. Rashid will be ready for a clash in the 20 over format.

Matthew Forde to be the top bowler for West Indies

Matthew Forde was one troublesome bowler for the English batters in the ODI series. He has taken 8 wickets in the three ODIs of this series. He managed to pick 3 wickets in the last ODI. He will come in as the best bowling pick from the side in the first T20I of this series.