WI (West Indies) vs ENG (England) Match Prediction WI 43 % Chance of Winning ENG 57 % Bet Now! West Indies will clash against England in the 2nd T20I of the England tour of West Indies 2024/25. The game will be hosted at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados on November 11. The match will begin from 1:30 AM IST. Have a look at the match preview before it begins.

West Indies vs England Chance of Winning

West Indies won the ODI series heroically against England by a margin of 2-1. The team was challenged with a decent target in the last game but the batting order cruised past the target to mark a superb home win. West Indies walked into this fixture with a loss against England. The team batted well in the game but failed to deliver in the bowling department. The team will be looking to do better in the next game.

England were furious after the loss in the ODIs. However, the team made a fantastic return with a win in the first T20I of this series. The team was fantastic in both the departments. England are now familiar with the conditions and boast a hard hitting batting order in the 20 over format.

England’s chance of winning: 57%

West Indies’s chance of winning: 43%

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West Indies vs England Betting Tips

England to score over 22.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.86@Parimatch)

England and West Indies head into this series after the home side won the ODI series by 2-1. Will Jacks and Phil Salt opened for the side in the ODI series. The pair scored 39, 37 & 9 runs before their first dismissal in the three games. The team continued their form in the next game where the openers raised 73 runs for the first wicket. Phil Salt remained unbeaten at 103 runs while Jacks scored 17 runs in the game. That said, England will exploit their strong batting order in their next game as well.

Match Prediction Best Odds West Indies’s score before their 1st dismissal in 1st innings Over 19.5 runs 1.86 Bet on Parimatch England’s score before their 1st dismissal in 1st innings Over 22.5 runs 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: England 1.76 Bet on Parimatch

West Indies vs England Toss Prediction

The toss outcome at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados, as with any cricket ground, is entirely based on chance. However, teams winning the toss in T20Is at Kensington Oval often choose to bat first, taking advantage of generally favourable batting conditions on this pitch. The pitch at Bridgetown usually starts out supportive for batters but can slow down as the game progresses, making setting a target advantageous in many cases. In recent years, captains have favoured this approach in T20Is to put pressure on the chasing team.

Weather Report

The weather in Bridgetown, Barbados, on November 11, is expected to be warm, with temperatures reaching up to around 31°C (88°F) during the day and dropping to about 27°C (81°F) at night. Light showers are likely, particularly in the morning, with the weather clearing up by the afternoon.

West Indies Player List

Rovman Powell , Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Shimron Hetmyer, Terrance Hinds, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd

Predicted Playing XI

Brandon King Batter Evin Lewis Batter Nicholas Pooran Batter Sherfane Rutherford Batter Rovman Powell © Wicket-keeper Shimron Hetmyer Batter Andre Russel All-rounder Gudakesh Motie All-rounder Matthew Forde Bowler Akeal Hossein Bowler Shamar Joseph Bowler

West Indies Team Form

West Indies had a fantastic time in the ODI series and won it by 2-1 against England. The team batted very well in the last T20I but failed to defend the target and lost the game.

England Player List

Jos Buttler (C), Jordan Cox, Phil Salt, Jacob Bethell, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Livingstone, Dan Mousley, Jamie Overton, Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Jafer Chohan, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, John Turner

Predicted Playing XI

Phil Salt Batter Will Jacks Batter Jos Buttler Batter Liam Livingstone All-rounder Dan Mousley Wicket-keeper Jacob Bethell Batter Sam Curran All-rounder Adil Rashid Bowler Saqib Mahmood Bowler Reece Topley Bowler Jamie Overton Bowler

England Team Form

England lost the ODI series with underwhelming performances with the bat. However, the team returned with a smashing victory in the first T20I of this series. England will be ready for yet another clash.

West Indies vs England Head-to-Head Record

In the 31 meetings between the sides, West Indies have won 17 games whereas England has managed to win on 14 occasions.

West Indies won- 17

England won- 14

No result/ Abandoned- 0

West Indies vs England Betting Odds

West Indies marked a 2-1 ODI series win after they won the final ODI of the series.

England came in strong in the T20I series. In the first game of the series, England won the toss and decided to field first. West Indies raised 182/9 in the game. Nicholas Pooran scored 38 runs while Romario Shepherd knocked an unbeaten 35 runs in the game. Andre Russell also chipped in 30 runs. England were impeccable with the ball. Despite leaking runs, they picked many wickets in the game. Saqib Mahmood picked 4 wickets while Adil Rashid returned with 3 wickets.

Chasing the target, England knocked 183/2, winning the game by a comfortable 8 wicket margin. Phil Salt smashed an unbeaten 103 runs while Jacob Bethell remained unbeaten at 58 runs. Gudakesh Motie and Romario Shepherd picked a wicket each for West Indies. England has a 1-0 lead and will be looking to carry on the same momentum whereas West Indies will retaliate in the next game.

West Indies vs England Top Batters

Phil Salt to be the top batter for England

Phil Salt is a top-class opening batter. He has an average of almost 35 in the format and will be confident coming into the T20I series. He smashed an unbeaten 103 runs off 54 balls in the last game. He will come in as the team’s best batting pick.

Nicholas Pooran to be the top batter for West Indies

Nicholas Pooran is a terrific batter with an average of 27.43 in the format. He is coming off a fantastic campaign in the Caribbean Premier league. Pooran scored 38 runs in the first T20I and will be expected to bat well in the next game.

West Indies vs England Top Bowlers

Adil Rashid to be the top bowler for England

Adil Rashid is a fantastic bowler. His expertise with spin bowling will be crucial at the venue. He was the best bowler in the ODI series. He took 3 wickets in the last game and will be expected to do well in the next game too.

Gudakesh Motie to be the top bowler for West Indies

Gudakesh Motie is the team’s best bowling pick. He was decent in the ODI series and did well for the team. He picked a single wicket in last T20I, giving away 45 runs. He will be expected to bowl well in the next game against England.