WI (West Indies) vs ENG (England) Match Prediction WI 55 % Chance of Winning ENG 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.96 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 2.00 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.913 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR The West Indies and England will contest in the second T20I of the England tour of West Indies 2023. The game will be played at National Cricket Stadium, St George's, Grenada on December 14. The match will begin at 11 PM IST. Let’s have a look at the match preview before it begins.

West Indies vs England Chance of Winning

West Indies came in making a statement by a 2-1 series win in the ODIs. The T20I series began in a similar fashion. They won the first game against England by a stellar bowling performance and hard hitting batters to back them up. West Indies have a 1-0 lead in the T20I series and will be looking to strengthen their lead in the current competition.

England are facing problems with consistency in their cricket. They lost the ODI series and faced a hammering defeat in the first T20I of the five match series. Majority of their batters were inefficient in the game and the undefined roles in the team has led them to lose the fixture. The team has a decent squad and will have to synchronise better for a win here.

England's chance of winning: 45%

West Indies' chance of winning: 55%

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West Indies vs England Betting Tips

England to score higher than 20.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.84 @Parimatch)

England has a pretty talented batting order. Their opening line-up featured Phil Salt and Will Jacks who have posted good opening partnerships in the ODI series. The pair scored 77, 50 & 4 runs before their first dismissal in the last three ODIs. Jos Buttler jumped in the opening position, replacing Jacks to help the team with a better start. It worked in their favour as the pair scored 77 runs for the first wicket. Salt scored 40 runs whereas Buttler smashed 39 runs in the game. Buttler and Salt average at 35.06 & 23.20 respectively in their T20I career. The pair was comfortable with the new ball in the game and wrapped in a lot of runs in the game. They are expected to do that again in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Highest Opening Partnership: England 1.79 Bet on Parimatch Most match sixes: West Indies 1.79 Bet on Parimatch Most match fours: England 1.64 Bet on Parimatch

West Indies vs England Toss Prediction

National Cricket Stadium Grenada boasts a batsman-friendly pitch where the ball comes effortlessly to the bat, facilitating high-scoring innings. Known for its conducive conditions, the ground witnesses frequent boundaries and sixes. Winning the toss at this venue often prompts teams to choose bowling, as batting becomes more manageable later in the game. Teams batting second have historically found it easier to chase down targets set by the first innings.

Weather Report

The weather forecast for Grenada is good, with clear skies and occasional clouds. There’s no expected rain. The temperature will be a comfortable 31 degrees Celsius.

West Indies Player List

Rovman Powell (C), Shai Hope (VC), Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd

Predicted Playing XI

Shai Hope Wicket-keeper Brandon King Batter Nicholas Pooran Batter Kyle Mayers Batter Shimron Hetmyer Batter Rovman Powell (c) Batter Romario Shepherd Bowler Andre Russell All-rounder Akeal Hosein Bowler Alzarri Joseph Bowler Jason Holder Bowler

West Indies Team Form

West Indies have won the first T20I of the series. Their bowlers were efficient in picking all the wickets in the previous game. Their batters also performed well under pressure.

England Players List

Jos Buttler (c & wk), Rehan Ahmed, Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Liam Livingstone, Tymal Mills, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Josh Tongue, Reece Topley, John Turner and Chris Woakes

Predicted Playing XI

Phil Salt Batter Will Jacks Batter Liam Livingstone Batter Jos Buttler © Wicket-keeper Ben Duckett Batter Adil Rashid Bowler Tymal Mills Bowler Sam Curran All-rounder Rehan Ahmed Bowler Chris Woakes Bowler Harry Brook Batter

England Recent Form

England are inconsistent and the roles of the players are not well defined. 7 bowlers from England bowled in the game and gave too many runs in the game.

West Indies vs England Head-to-Head Record

The sides have clashed 25 times in the format. England have won 10 games whereas West Indies lead the tally with 15 victories.

England Won: 10

West Indies Won: 15

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

West Indies vs England Betting Odds

Despite England’s fast start with Phil Salt hitting 40 runs off 20 balls, Russell’s smart three-wicket performance slowed down their attacking play. Andre Russell made a strong comeback in international cricket as West Indies won the first of five T20I matches against England in Barbados. As soon as Salt and Buttler lost their wicket, the rest of the team fell apart and settled for a total of 171 runs.Alzarri Joseph also managed 3 wickets in the game. Chasing the target, West Indies started their innings well. Kyle Mayers (35) and Shai Hope (36) were the top scorers of the game from the side. There were decent efforts in the middle order and eventually managed to surpass the target with 4 wickets and 11 balls remaining. England showed promise, especially with Adil Rashid and Rehan Ahmed taking five wickets together but it was just not enough to stop the Indies batters in the match.

West Indies vs England T20i Queen's Park, St. George West Indies Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.96 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 2.00 Bet Now! England Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.804 Bet Now!

West Indies vs England Top Batters

Shai Hope to be the top batter for West Indies

Shai Hope is a force to reckon with in this format of the game. He averages pretty low in his T20I career but scored the highest from his side in the previous game. He scored 36 runs off 30 balls in the game. He is familiar with the opponents and will be looking to bat similarly in the upcoming game.

Jos Buttler to be the top batter for England

Jos Buttler has collected over 2,700 T20I runs and knows how to hit big innings in foreign conditions. He could do especially well during the opening powerplay. Buttler averages over 35.00 in the T20Is and displayed his skills in the first game of the series where he scored 39 runs in 31 balls. He will be expected to bat a long innings in the next game.

West Indies vs England Top Bowlers

Andre Russell to be the top bowler for West Indies

Andre Russell made a stunning comeback in the West Indies squad. He was the first bowler to break the long opening partnership of England in the previous game. He gathered a total of 3 wickets in the game.

Rehan Ahmed to be the top bowler for England

Youngster Rehan Ahmed picked up five wickets in three ODIs of the series. He was pretty economical in those games. He was the best bowler in the previous game against England where he picked 3 wickets for 39 runs in the game.