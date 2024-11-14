WI (West Indies) vs ENG (England) Match Prediction WI 43 % Chance of Winning ENG 57 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.73 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.834 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR West Indies will clash against England in the 3rd T20I of the England tour of West Indies 2024/25. The game will be hosted at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia on November 15. The match will begin from 1:30 AM IST. Have a look at the match preview before it begins.

West Indies vs England Chance of Winning

West Indies won the ODI series heroically against England by a margin of 2-1. However, the hosts failed to put a dent on the English team in the T20Is. They lost both the T20Is and are 0-2 behind in the series. West Indies have lacked in their batting order in the two games and will be looking to return with a win here in order to have a fighting chance in this series.

England were furious after the loss in the ODIs. However, the team made a fantastic return with a win in the two T20I of this series. The team was fantastic in both the departments. England are now familiar with the conditions and boast a hard hitting batting order in the 20 over format. They have a 2-0 lead and with a win in the next game, they can seal the series in their name.

England’s chance of winning: 57%

West Indies’s chance of winning: 43%

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West Indies vs England Betting Tips

England to score over 21.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.86@Parimatch)

England and West Indies head into this series after the home side won the ODI series by 2-1. Will Jacks and Phil Salt opened for the side in the ODI series. The pair scored 39, 37 & 9 runs before their first dismissal in the three games. The team continued their form in the T20Is where the openers raised 73 runs for the first wicket in the first game. Phil Salt ducked out in the last game but will be looking to bat well in the next game. The pair posted 0 before their first dismissal in the next game. That said, England will be looking to score well before their first dismissal in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds West Indies’s score before their 1st dismissal in 1st innings Over 19.5 runs 1.86 Bet on Parimatch England’s score before their 1st dismissal in 1st innings Over 21.5 runs 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: England 1.80 Bet on Parimatch

West Indies vs England Toss Prediction

At the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St Lucia, the pitch typically favours fast bowlers with some initial seam movement, particularly early in the game when the new ball is in play. The surface also offers extra bounce, which can benefit pace bowlers who can extract bounce. When considering the toss, teams generally prefer to field first, especially if the pitch is fresh. This is due to the seam movement early on and the likelihood of better batting conditions later in the game. Teams batting second have a slight advantage in terms of chasing down totals, given the average score patterns in T20Is at this venue

Weather Report

The weather forecast for St. Lucia on November 15, 2024, shows a mostly cloudy day with a high of 89°F (31°C). Expect scattered showers in the afternoon, with a 50% chance of rain around midday. Temperatures will feel like 97°F (36°C) due to humidity, and winds will be moderate from the east-southeast, around 9 mph.

West Indies Player List

Rovman Powell , Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Shimron Hetmyer, Terrance Hinds, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd

Predicted Playing XI

Brandon King Batter Evin Lewis Batter Nicholas Pooran Batter Sherfane Rutherford Batter Rovman Powell © Wicket-keeper Shimron Hetmyer Batter Andre Russel All-rounder Gudakesh Motie All-rounder Matthew Forde Bowler Akeal Hossein Bowler Shamar Joseph Bowler

West Indies Team Form

West Indies had a fantastic time in the ODI series and won it by 2-1 against England. The team lacked in the batting department in the last game and lost the match by 7 wickets. West Indies must win the next game to prevent a series loss.

England Player List

Jos Buttler (C), Jordan Cox, Phil Salt, Jacob Bethell, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Livingstone, Dan Mousley, Jamie Overton, Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Jafer Chohan, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, John Turner

Predicted Playing XI

Phil Salt Batter Will Jacks Batter Jos Buttler Batter Liam Livingstone All-rounder Dan Mousley Wicket-keeper Jacob Bethell Batter Sam Curran All-rounder Adil Rashid Bowler Saqib Mahmood Bowler Reece Topley Bowler Jamie Overton Bowler

England Team Form

England lost the ODI series with underwhelming performances with the bat. However, the team returned with two wins in the T20Is. They will be confident in the next game.

West Indies vs England Head-to-Head Record

In the 32 meetings between the sides, West Indies have won 17 games whereas England has managed to win on 15 occasions.

West Indies won- 17

England won- 15

No result/ Abandoned- 0

West Indies vs England Betting Odds

West Indies were furious after the loss in the first T20I. The team were looking to do better in the next but fell prey to the English bowling order. The team batted first in the last game and secured 158/8 in 20 overs. After a series of quick dismissals, Rovman Powell scored 43 runs. Romario Shepherd also chipped in 22 runs. Dan Mousley, Liam Livingstone and Saqib Mahmood picked 2 wickets each in the game.

Chasing the target, England knocked 161/3, winning the game by a comfortable 7 wicket margin. Jos Buttler smashed 83 runs while Will Jacks scored 38 runs in the game. The team was able to score past the target very easily and will be looking to win the next game as well. Romario Shepherd picked 2 wickets for West Indies in the last game.

West Indies vs England T20i Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet West Indies Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.04 Bet Now! England Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.73 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.834 Bet Now!

West Indies vs England Top Batters

Phil Salt to be the top batter for England

Phil Salt is a top-class opening batter. He has an average of almost 35 in the format and will be confident coming into the T20I series. He smashed an unbeaten 103 runs off 54 balls in the first game. He will come in as the team’s best batting pick.

Nicholas Pooran to be the top batter for West Indies

Nicholas Pooran is a terrific batter with an average of 27.43 in the format. Pooran scored 38 & 14 runs in the two T20Is and will be expected to bat well in the next game.

West Indies vs England Top Bowlers

Saqib Mahmood to be the top bowler for England

Saqib Mahmood is a fantastic bowler. He took 4 wickets in the first game followed by 2 wickets in the last game.

Romario Shepherd to be the top bowler for West Indies

Romario Shepherd is the team’s best bowling pick. He picked a wicket in the first T20I but was the best bowler in the last game with 2 wickets in the game.