WI (West Indies) vs ENG (England) Match Prediction WI 55 % Chance of Winning ENG 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.90 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 2.05 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.942 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR The West Indies and England will contest in the third T20I of the England tour of West Indies 2023. The game will be played at National Cricket Stadium, St George's, Grenada on December 16. The match will begin at 11 PM IST. Let’s have a look at the match preview before it begins.

West Indies vs England Chance of Winning

West Indies took a 2-0 lead over England in their five-match T20I series after winning the second game by 10 runs on Thursday on the back of Brandon King’s sublime knock of 82 in St George’s, Grenada. Their batting and bowling were on point and led them to win the match in an intense battle of cricket. After a win in the ODI series, West Indies will look to seal the T20I series with a win in the next game.

It is now or never for England at this point of time. England lost the previous game by 10 runs and are behind by 2-0 in the current series. They will have to win this game if they want to have a chance to get back in the competition. The English batters did not bat well in the game and went out cheaply. They will have to do better in both the departments for a better result in the next game.

England's chance of winning: 45%

West Indies' chance of winning: 55%

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West Indies vs England Betting Tips

West Indies to score higher than 20.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85 @Parimatch)

West Indies have been playing extremely well in the T20I series. They were dominant with the bat and the ball as well. Their openers have also performed well in the two games. Brandon King and Kyle Mayers open for the team and average at 30.02 & 20.75 in their T20I career respectively. They have registered the opening partnerships of 32 & 43 runs in the two games respectively. These scores range over the target, making it a safe betting tip. The English bowlers have been inefficient in picking the wickets and will be hoping for a miracle for things to change for them in the next match. The home team will be familiar with the conditions and will be looking to exploit it in their favour like they have in the past two games.

Match Prediction Best Odds Highest Opening Partnership: England 1.81 Bet on Parimatch Most match sixes: West Indies 1.48 Bet on Parimatch Most match fours: England 1.55 Bet on Parimatch

West Indies vs England Toss Prediction

The captain who wins the toss will probably decide to bat first since the wicket in Grenada offers a good batting surface. A large score for the batting team would be very helpful in winning since it puts stress on the opposition in their innings. It is anticipated that this will be a high-scoring game with plenty of runs scored.

Weather Report

The temperature in Grenada will peak at 31 degree Celsius. However, there will be scattered thunderstorms. There is a low prediction of rain but it should not interfere with the game.

West Indies Player List

Rovman Powell (C), Shai Hope (VC), Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd

Predicted Playing XI

Shai Hope Wicket-keeper Brandon King Batter Nicholas Pooran Batter Kyle Mayers Batter Shimron Hetmyer Batter Rovman Powell (c) Batter Romario Shepherd Bowler Andre Russell All-rounder Akeal Hosein Bowler Alzarri Joseph Bowler Jason Holder Bowler

West Indies Team Form

West Indies have two back-to-back victories in the series. They have displayed very good batting performance and a far more impressive bowling form.

England Players List

Jos Buttler (c & wk), Rehan Ahmed, Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Liam Livingstone, Tymal Mills, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Josh Tongue, Reece Topley, John Turner and Chris Woakes

Predicted Playing XI

Phil Salt Batter Will Jacks Batter Liam Livingstone Batter Jos Buttler © Wicket-keeper Ben Duckett Batter Adil Rashid Bowler Tymal Mills Bowler Sam Curran All-rounder Rehan Ahmed Bowler Chris Woakes Bowler Harry Brook Batter

England Recent Form

England are inconsistent and the roles of the players are not well defined. They lost two games in a row and do not look fully prepared for the game.

West Indies vs England Head-to-Head Record

The sides have clashed 26 times in the format. England have won 10 games whereas West Indies lead the tally with 16 victories.

England Won: 10

West Indies Won: 16

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

West Indies vs England Betting Odds

Having lost the first game after batting first, England skipper Jos Buttler won the toss and opted to field, but his bowlers had no answer to the power of opener King, who stayed unbeaten on 82 off 52 deliveries. Rovman Powell scored 50 runs in the game and took the Windies total to 176 runs. Adil Rashid and Tymal Mills were the top bowlers from England and picked 2 wickets each. The batters of England were inefficient in chasing the target despite valiant effors by Sam Curran who scored 50 runs in the game. The English innings finished at 166 runs, giving away the victory to West Indies by 10 runs. Alzarri Joseph was the top bowler in the team and was able to pick 3 scalps in the game.

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West Indies vs England Top Batters

Brandon King to be the top batter for West Indies

Brandon King will be the top batter from the West Indies in the next game. The batter has scored over 1000 runs in the T20I format and averages 30.02 in it. He averages 45.20 against England and scored 82* off 52 against them in the last T20I.

Phil Salt to be the top batter for England

Phil Salt is an extremely talented opener from England. He scored 40 & 25 runs in the two games. He has a pretty low average in the T20Is but is keen on improving it with his recent form in the format. He will be the top batter from ENG.

West Indies vs England Top Bowlers

Alzarri Joseph to be the top bowler for West Indies

Alzarri Joseph has become one of the prominent bowlers in the country. He has picked 6 wickets so far in the two games of the current series and will be expected to perform similarly in the next encounter. He picked 3 wickets for 39 runs in the last game for West Indies.

Rehan Ahmed to be the top bowler for England

Youngster Rehan Ahmed picked up five wickets in three ODIs of the series. He was pretty economical in those games. He has picked 4 wickets in two T20Is. In his last outing, he picked a single wicket but will be looking to do better in the next game.