Facts: West Indies holds a slight edge over England in this fixture 17-16.

England won the last game by 3 wickets and lead the tally by 3-0.

West Indies vs England Chance of Winning

West Indies won the ODI series heroically against England by a margin of 2-1. However, the hosts failed to put a dent on the English team in the T20Is. They lost the last T20I as well and are 0-3 behind in the current series. West Indies have lost the series and will be looking to prevent a white wash going further.

England were furious after the loss in the ODIs. However, the team made a fantastic return with a win in the three T20I of this series to take an insurmountable 3-0 lead in their five-match series. The team was fantastic in both the departments. England have won the series but will aim at a clean sweep.

England’s chance of winning: 55%

West Indies’s chance of winning: 45%

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West Indies vs England Betting Tips

West Indies to score under 19.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.86@Parimatch)

West Indies have lost all three T20Is of the series. They were unable to bat well in the series and failed to establish an adequate score to ensure the victory. West Indies opened the series with Brandon King and Evin Lewis in the series. However, the Shai Hope replaced King in hope for a better opening partnership. The team posted the scores of 11, 6 & 5 runs before their first dismissal in the last three games. Saqib Mahmood has been a trouble for the Caribbean batters in this series and will be troubled in the first few overs. That said, West Indies will be expected to lose an early wicket in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds West Indies’s score before their 1st dismissal in 1st innings Over 19.5 runs 1.86 Bet on Parimatch England’s score before their 1st dismissal in 1st innings Over 21.5 runs 1.86 Bet on Parimatch England To Have Highest Opening Partnership 1.80 Bet on Parimatch

West Indies vs England Toss Prediction

At the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St Lucia, the pitch typically favours fast bowlers with some initial seam movement, particularly early in the game when the new ball is in play. The surface also offers extra bounce, which can benefit pace bowlers who can extract bounce. When considering the toss, teams generally prefer to field first, especially if the pitch is fresh. This is due to the seam movement early on and the likelihood of better batting conditions later in the game. Teams batting second have a slight advantage in terms of chasing down totals, given the average score patterns in T20Is at this venue

Weather Report

The weather forecast for St. Lucia on November 15, 2024, shows a mostly cloudy day with a high of 31°C. Expect scattered showers in the afternoon, with a 80% chance of rain around midday.

West Indies Player List

Rovman Powell , Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Shimron Hetmyer, Terrance Hinds, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd

Predicted Playing XI

Brandon King Batter Evin Lewis Batter Nicholas Pooran Batter Sherfane Rutherford Batter Rovman Powell © Wicket-keeper Shimron Hetmyer Batter Andre Russel All-rounder Gudakesh Motie All-rounder Matthew Forde Bowler Akeal Hossein Bowler Shamar Joseph Bowler

West Indies Team Form

West Indies had a fantastic time in the ODI series and won it by 2-1 against England. The team lacked in the batting department in the last game and lost the match by 3 wickets. West Indies must win the next game to prevent a series loss.

England Player List

Jos Buttler (C), Jordan Cox, Phil Salt, Jacob Bethell, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Livingstone, Dan Mousley, Jamie Overton, Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Jafer Chohan, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, John Turner

Predicted Playing XI

Phil Salt Batter Will Jacks Batter Jos Buttler Batter Liam Livingstone All-rounder Dan Mousley Wicket-keeper Jacob Bethell Batter Sam Curran All-rounder Adil Rashid Bowler Saqib Mahmood Bowler Reece Topley Bowler Jamie Overton Bowler

England Team Form

England lost the ODI series with underwhelming performances with the bat. However, the team returned with three wins in the T20Is to win the series. They have a 3-0 lead in the series and will be looking to win the rest of the fixtures.

West Indies vs England Head-to-Head Record

In the 33 meetings between the sides, West Indies have won 17 games whereas England has managed to win on 16 occasions.

West Indies won- 17

England won- 16

No result/ Abandoned- 0

West Indies vs England Betting Odds

England clinched another victory against West Indies in the third T20I. England won the toss and decided to field first. Batting first, West Indies scored 145/8 in the game. The top order collapsed pretty quickly. At one point, the team was 37/5 in the game. Rovman Powell (54) and Romario Shepherd (30) carried the wagon for a while with the bat. Alzarri Joseph posted an unbeaten 21 in the game. Saqib Mahmood was the best bowler from England with the bowling figures of 3/17 in the game. Jamie Overton also picked 3 wickets.

Chasing the target, England had a poor start. Will Jacks scored 32 runs while rest of the top order collapsed for a single digit score. Sam Curran scored 41 runs while Liam Livingstone smashed 39 runs in the game. England posted 149/7 in the last over and won the game by 3 wickets. Akeal Hosein was the best bowler from the West Indies with 4 wickets in the game. West Indies are 0-3 behind in the series and will be looking to win the remainder of the series.

West Indies vs England T20i Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet West Indies Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.81 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.80 Bet Now! England Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.975 Bet Now!

West Indies vs England Top Batters

Phil Salt to be the top batter for England

Phil Salt is a top-class opening batter. He has an average of almost 35 in the format and will be confident coming into the T20I series. He smashed an unbeaten 103 runs off 54 balls in the first game but faced early dismissals in the next two games. He will come in as the team’s best batting pick.

Rovman Powell to be the top batter for West Indies

Rovman Powell is a terrific batter with an average of 25.64 in the format. Powell has scored 18, 43 & 54 runs in the three games. He will be expected to bat well in the next game.

West Indies vs England Top Bowlers

Saqib Mahmood to be the top bowler for England

Saqib Mahmood is a fantastic bowler. He has taken 10 wickets in three T20Is. He picked 4 wickets for 17 runs in the last game.

Akeal Hosein to be the top bowler for West Indies

Akeal Hosein is the team’s best bowling pick. He picked 4 wickets for 22 runs in the last game. He will be expected to bowl well in the next game.