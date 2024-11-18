Facts: West Indies holds a slight edge over England in this fixture 18-16.

West Indies won the last game by 5 wickets.

West Indies vs England Chance of Winning

West Indies won the ODI series against England. However, the team was dominated by England in the T20I series where England won the three games. West Indies roared back in the 4th T20I with a win in a high run chase. West Indies will be looking to end this series on a happy note with a win in the next game. The team batted extremely well in the last game and will look to continue the same in the next game.

England were furious after the loss in the ODIs. England began the T20I series with three consecutive wins. However, they could not succeed in a clean sweep as West Indies struck back with a win in the last game. With a lead of 3-1, England will be confident stepping into the next fixture of the competition.

England’s chance of winning: 55%

West Indies’s chance of winning: 45%

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West Indies vs England Betting Tips

England to score over 21.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.86@Parimatch)

England and West Indies head into this series after the home side won the ODI series by 2-1. Will Jacks and Phil Salt opened for the side in the ODI series. The pair scored 39, 37 & 9 runs before their first dismissal in the three games. The team continued their form in the T20Is where the openers raised 73 runs for the first wicket in the first game. The team posted 0, 14 & 54 runs before their first dismissal in the last three outings. The team will be used to the conditions after playing four games at the same venue. That said, Phil Salt and Will Jacks will be looking to sustain a long opening partnership in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds West Indies’s score before their 1st dismissal in 1st innings Over 21.5 runs 1.86 Bet on Parimatch England’s score before their 1st dismissal in 1st innings Over 21.5 runs 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership to be West Indies 1.90 Bet on Parimatch

West Indies vs England Toss Prediction

At the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St Lucia, the pitch typically favours fast bowlers with some initial seam movement, particularly early in the game when the new ball is in play. The surface also offers extra bounce, which can benefit pace bowlers who can extract bounce. When considering the toss, teams generally prefer to field first, especially if the pitch is fresh. This is due to the seam movement early on and the likelihood of better batting conditions later in the game. Teams batting second have a slight advantage in terms of chasing down totals, given the average score patterns in T20Is at this venue

Weather Report

The weather forecast for St. Lucia on November 18, 2024, shows a mostly cloudy day with a high of 31°C. Expect scattered showers in the afternoon, with a 80% chance of rain around midday.

West Indies Player List

Rovman Powell , Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Shimron Hetmyer, Terrance Hinds, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd

Predicted Playing XI

Shai Hope Batter Evin Lewis Batter Nicholas Pooran Batter Sherfane Rutherford Batter Rovman Powell © Wicket-keeper Shimron Hetmyer Batter Andre Russel All-rounder Gudakesh Motie All-rounder Matthew Forde Bowler Akeal Hossein Bowler Shamar Joseph Bowler

West Indies Team Form

West Indies lost the first three T20Is of the series. The team was too late to reply but managed to win the last outing facing England. West Indies chased the score of 219 runs with an over and 5 wickets to spare.

England Player List

Jos Buttler (C), Jordan Cox, Phil Salt, Jacob Bethell, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Livingstone, Dan Mousley, Jamie Overton, Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Jafer Chohan, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, John Turner

Predicted Playing XI

Phil Salt Batter Will Jacks Batter Jos Buttler Batter Liam Livingstone All-rounder Dan Mousley Wicket-keeper Jacob Bethell Batter Sam Curran All-rounder Rehan Ahmed Bowler Saqib Mahmood Bowler Reece Topley Bowler John Turner Bowler

England Team Form

England won the first three games and managed to seal the series in their name. They lost the last game by 5 wickets and will end the series with a win.

West Indies vs England Head-to-Head Record

In the 34 meetings between the sides, West Indies have won 18 games whereas England has managed to win on 16 occasions.

West Indies won- 18

England won- 16

No result/ Abandoned- 0

West Indies vs England Betting Odds

In the fourth match, England set an imposing target by scoring 218 for 5 in their 20 overs. Philip Salt and Will Jacks gave England a strong start, contributing 55 and 25 runs respectively, while Jos Buttler added a quickfire 38 off 23 deliveries. The innings gained momentum through a game-changing knock by Jacob Bethell, who hammered 62 runs off just 32 balls, propelling England past the 200-run mark with an aggressive finish.

In response, West Indies launched a blistering chase led by Evin Lewis and Shai Hope, who attacked from the outset. Hope smashed 54 off 24 balls, while Lewis blasted 68 off 31 deliveries, including 7 massive sixes. After their departure, Rovman Powell’s steady 38 kept the innings on track. Sherfane Rutherford sealed the victory in the 19th over, guiding West Indies to chase down the target with five wickets in hand, capping off an electrifying contest.

West Indies vs England T20i Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet West Indies Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.00 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.95 Bet Now! England Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.80 Bet Now!

West Indies vs England Top Batters

Phil Salt to be the top batter for England

Phil Salt is a top-class opening batter. He has an average of almost 37 in the format and will be confident coming into the T20I series. He smashed an unbeaten 103 runs off 54 balls in the first game and is coming from an innings of 55 runs in the last game. He will come in as the team’s best batting pick.

Shai Hope to be the top batter for West Indies

Shai Hope missed the first two games but returned in the next two fixtures to boost the batting order. He scored 54 runs in the last game to help his side to bag a victory.

West Indies vs England Top Bowlers

Saqib Mahmood to be the top bowler for England

Saqib Mahmood is a fantastic bowler. He has taken 10 wickets in four T20Is. He did not get any wicket in the last game but will return with a fantastic bowling spell in the next game.

Akeal Hosein to be the top bowler for West Indies

Akeal Hosein is the team’s best bowling pick. He picked 4 wickets for 22 runs in the third game. He will be expected to bowl well in the next game.

Our Prediction Favorites to win England West Indies have a minor lead against England in the 20 over format. In the 34 meetings between the sides, West Indies have won 18 games whereas England has managed to win on 16 occasions. England have won the first three T20Is of this series and have sealed the series in their name. West Indies won the last game in a high intensity match. However, with a better squad, England to win @ 1.86 (Parimatch) West Indies to win @ 1.94 (Parimatch) Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





