WI (West Indies) vs ENG (England) Match Prediction

WI

65%

Chance of Winning

ENG

35%

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1.53
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2.09
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T20i

Brian Lara Stadium

The West Indies and England will clash in the fourth T20I of the England tour of West Indies 2023. The game will be played at Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad on December 20. The match will begin at 1:30 AM IST. Let’s have a look at the match preview before it begins.

Facts:

  • West Indies lead the tally by 2-1 in the current series. They lost the previous game by 7 wickets.
  • West Indies leads the tally by 16-11 in their 27 clashes in the T20Is.

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West Indies vs England Chance of Winning

West Indies have a good form in the series and are doing well in all the three departments. After winning the first two games, the team could not get the series to their name as they faced a loss in the third T20I of the series. It was a close contest, But England had the last laugh but less to celebrate for this close win. West Indies will look to seal this series in their favour with a win in the next game.

England made a comeback in the series with a win in a close contested game of T20I against West Indies. English bowlers were ineffective but the batting line-up did not disappoint and managed to win the game in the last over thriller. WI leads the series by 2-1 and England will have to seize a victory in the next game to level things up.

England's chance of winning: 35%

West Indies' chance of winning: 65%

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West Indies vs England Betting Tips

England to score high before 1st dismissal

England has a pretty prolific batting order in the current series. They have several batting options and stirred things in their favour in the previous fixture to win it. Their opening line-up featured Phil Salt and Will Jacks who have posted good opening partnerships in the ODI series. The pair scored 77, 9 & 115 runs before their first dismissal in the last three T20Is. Jos Buttler jumped in the opening position and registered ecstatic opening partnerships alongside Salt in the series. Salt and Buttler average at 30.12 & 34.89 respectively in their T20I career. In the last game, Buttler scored 51 whereas Salt carried out an unbeaten innings of 109 runs. The batters fit the role perfectly and will most likely carry out an expensive opening partnership in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds

West Indies Opening Partnership Over 20.5 runs

1.85
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England Opening Partnership Over 23.5 runs

1.85
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Higher Opening Partnership: England

1.77
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West Indies vs England Toss Prediction

The pitch at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba has proven to be a tough nut to crack for batters. The 34 Caribbean Premier League (CPL) matches clearly reflect the slow nature of the pitch, with an average first innings score of 141 runs. Notably, no match at the ground witnessed the target surpassing the 190-run mark. However, spinners will have a great advantage in the game and will receive immense help from the track. Captain winning the toss is likely to bat first keeping the past records in mind.

Weather Report

The temperature in Trinidad will peak at 30 degree Celsius. However, there will be scattered thunderstorms. There is a low prediction of rain but the skies will be cloudy on the match day.

West Indies Player List

Rovman Powell (C), Shai Hope (VC), Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd

Predicted Playing XI

Shai Hope

Wicket-keeper

Brandon King

Batter

Nicholas Pooran

Batter

Kyle Mayers

Batter

Sherfane Rutherford

Batter

Rovman Powell (c)

Batter

Gudakesh Motie

Bowler

Andre Russell

All-rounder

Akeal Hosein

Bowler

Alzarri Joseph

Bowler

Jason Holder

Bowler

West Indies Team Form

West Indies have a 2-1 lead in the series. They lost the last game but their batters were fantastic in the fixture. They scored 222 runs in 20 overs.

England Players List

Jos Buttler (c & wk), Rehan Ahmed, Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Liam Livingstone, Tymal Mills, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Josh Tongue, Reece Topley, John Turner and Chris Woakes

Predicted Playing XI

Phil Salt

Batter

Will Jacks

Batter

Liam Livingstone

Batter

Jos Buttler ©

Wicket-keeper

Ben Duckett

Batter

Adil Rashid

Bowler

Tymal Mills

Bowler

Sam Curran

All-rounder

Reece Topley

Bowler

Gus Atkinson

Bowler

Harry Brook

Batter

England Recent Form

England won the last game by 7 wickets. Their bowlers leaked a lot of runs but their batters were unstoppable in the previous outing. They chased down a high target and surpassed the target.

West Indies vs England Head-to-Head Record

The sides have clashed 27 times in the format. England have won 11 games whereas West Indies lead the tally with 16 victories.

England Won: 11

West Indies Won: 16

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

West Indies vs England Betting Odds

Having lost the first two games, England let out all the expertise and skills in the third T20I and won the game by 7 wickets. West Indies scored 222 runs in the game. Nicholas Pooran scored 82 runs in the game and was the best batter from WI. However, there were no significant bowling performances in the fixture. English openers blasted off from the get go. Phil Salt smashed 109 runs in the game off 56 balls and remained unbeaten till the end. Buttler chipped in 51 runs in the game and was a major contributor for a successful chase. Adil Rashid and Sam Curran picked 2 wickets each and helped the team win the game.

West Indies vs England

T20i

Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba

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West Indies

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1.53
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2.09
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England

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1.73
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West Indies vs England Top Batters

Brandon King to be the top batter for West Indies

Brandon King will be the top batter from the West Indies in the next game. The batter has scored over 1000 runs in the T20I format and averages 30.02 in it. He averages 45.20 against England and scored 82* off 52 against them in the last T20I.

Phil Salt to be the top batter for England

Phil Salt is an extremely talented opener from England. He scored 40, 25 & 109* runs in three games so far. Considering his form, he will be the top batter from ENG in the next game.

West Indies vs England Top Bowlers

Alzarri Joseph to be the top bowler for West Indies

Alzarri Joseph has become one of the prominent bowlers in the country. He has picked 6 wickets so far in the three games of the current series and will be expected to perform similarly in the next encounter.

Adil Rashid to be the top bowler for England

Adil Rashid is an experienced spinner in the team. He has been instrumental in the series for the team. He picked 6 wickets in 3 games with an economy rate of 5.66.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

West Indies

The sides have clashed 27 times in the T20Is. West Indies have won 16 games whereas England managed to win 11 games. West Indies have dominated over England in the format and are expected to do so in the upcoming game. In the current series, West Indies lead the tally by 2-1. England may have won the last game, but it was not a convincing one. The game went down to the last over where England had the last laugh. West Indies batters were excellent in the game and have been pressuring constantly with their bowlers. Hence, we expect the West Indies to win this game.

England to win the match @ 2.40 (Parimatch)

West Indies to win the match @ 1.53 (Parimatch)

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