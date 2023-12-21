WI (West Indies) vs ENG (England) Match Prediction
WI
42%
Chance of Winning
ENG
58%
T20i
Brian Lara Stadium
Facts:
- England won the last game by 75 runs and tied the series at 2-2.
- West Indies leads the tally by 16-12 in their 28 clashes in the T20Is.
West Indies vs England Chance of Winning
West Indies and England are tied at 2-2 in the current T20I series. West Indies began the series on a positive note but suffered two consecutive losses in the current series. West Indies have a good batting order but they did not have any response for a high total that England amassed in the previous game. They have a strong line-up and will be looking to do better with their bowling.
England made a comeback in the series with two straight wins in the competition. They won their last game by a huge margin, thanks to their in-form batters. The bowlers also did well in restricting West Indies under the target. The series is tied at 2-2 and this will be a golden opportunity for England to win this affair and hence, the series.
England's chance of winning: 58%
West Indies' chance of winning: 42%
West Indies vs England Betting Tips
England to score over 27.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85 @Parimatch)
England has a pretty prolific batting order in the current series. They have several batting options and stirred things in their favour in the previous fixture to win it. Their opening line-up featured Phil Salt and Will Jacks who have posted good opening partnerships in the ODI series. Jos Buttler jumped in the opening position and registered ecstatic opening partnerships alongside Salt in the series. The pair scored 77, 9, 115 & 117 runs before their first dismissal in the last four T20Is. Salt and Buttler average at 35.35 & 35.13 respectively in their T20I career. In the last game, Buttler scored 55 whereas Salt carried out innings of 119 runs. The batters fit the role perfectly and will most likely carry out an expensive opening partnership in the next game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
West Indies Opening Partnership Over 20.5 runs
Total fours Over 27.5 runs
Higher Opening Partnership: England
West Indies vs England Toss Prediction
The pitch at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba has proven to be a tough nut to crack for batters. The 34 Caribbean Premier League (CPL) matches clearly reflect the slow nature of the pitch, with an average first innings score of 141 runs. Notably, no match at the ground witnessed the target surpassing the 190-run mark. However, spinners will have a great advantage in the game and will receive immense help from the track. Captain winning the toss is likely to bat first keeping the past records in mind.
Weather Report
The temperature in Trinidad will peak at 30 degree Celsius. However, there is a high chance of rain on the day of the game.
West Indies Player List
Rovman Powell (C), Shai Hope (VC), Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd
Predicted Playing XI
|
Shai Hope
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Brandon King
|
Batter
|
Nicholas Pooran
|
Batter
|
Kyle Mayers
|
Batter
|
Sherfane Rutherford
|
Batter
|
Rovman Powell (c)
|
Batter
|
Gudakesh Motie
|
Bowler
|
Andre Russell
|
All-rounder
|
Akeal Hosein
|
Bowler
|
Alzarri Joseph
|
Bowler
|
Jason Holder
|
Bowler
West Indies Team Form
West Indies have lost two games in a row. Their bowlers were ineffective in the last two games and leaked too many runs.
England Players List
Jos Buttler (c & wk), Rehan Ahmed, Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Liam Livingstone, Tymal Mills, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Josh Tongue, Reece Topley, John Turner and Chris Woakes
Predicted Playing XI
|
Phil Salt
|
Batter
|
Will Jacks
|
Batter
|
Liam Livingstone
|
Batter
|
Jos Buttler ©
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Ben Duckett
|
Batter
|
Adil Rashid
|
Bowler
|
Tymal Mills
|
Bowler
|
Sam Curran
|
All-rounder
|
Reece Topley
|
Bowler
|
Gus Atkinson
|
Bowler
|
Harry Brook
|
Batter
England Recent Form
England won the last game by 75 runs. Their batters did fantastic in amassing a total of 267 runs in 20 overs.
West Indies vs England Head-to-Head Record
The sides have clashed 28 times in the format. England have won 12 games whereas West Indies lead the tally with 16 victories.
England Won: 12
West Indies Won: 16
No Result/ Abandoned: 0
West Indies vs England Betting Odds
The series is levelled at 2-2 after England won the last T20I by 75 runs. In a terrific display of batting, England managed to score 267 runs in the game. Phil Salt scored 119 runs whereas Jos Buttler and Liam Livingstone posted 55 & 54* runs respectively. There were no impressive bowling performances from the West Indies squad. While chasing, WI put on a brave effort and managed to post 192 runs before they lost all their wickets in the process. Andre Russell knocked 51 runs whereas the rest of the batters settled for a low total. England won the game by 75 runs and still had over 4 overs to bowl.
West Indies vs England
T20i
Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba
West Indies vs England Top Batters
Nicholas Pooran to be the top batter for West Indies
Nicholas Pooran averages at 26.48 in his T20I career. He has scored 139 runs in 4 T20Is in the current series, averaging at 34.75. He scored 13, 5, 82 & 39 runs respectively in the four games. He will be expected to score runs for West Indies in the next game.
Phil Salt to be the top batter for England
Phil Salt is an extremely talented opener from England. He scored 40, 25, 109* & 119 runs in four games so far. He is the top run-scorer in the current series with 293 runs in 4 games, averaging at 97.66. Considering his form, he will be the top batter from ENG in the next game.
West Indies vs England Top Bowlers
Alzarri Joseph to be the top bowler for West Indies
Alzarri Joseph has become one of the prominent bowlers in the country. He has picked 6 wickets so far in the four games of the current series and will be expected to perform similarly in the next encounter.
Adil Rashid to be the top bowler for England
Adil Rashid is an experienced spinner in the team. He has been instrumental in the series for the team. He picked 7 wickets in 4 games with an economy rate of 6.43. He picked a single wicket in his last outing and will be expected to pick timely wickets in the next game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
England
England to win the match @ 1.74 (1XBET)
West Indies to win the match @ 2.09 (1XBET)
1xBet