WI (West Indies) vs ENG (England) Match Prediction WI 42 % Chance of Winning ENG 58 % Place a bet 1xBet 1.74 Bet Welcome bonus: 100% up to INR 20,000 Melbet 1.71 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.618 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR The West Indies and England will clash in the fifth and the final T20I of the England tour of West Indies 2023. The game will be played at Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad on December 22. The match will begin at 1:30 AM IST. Let’s have a look at the match preview before it begins.

West Indies vs England Chance of Winning

West Indies and England are tied at 2-2 in the current T20I series. West Indies began the series on a positive note but suffered two consecutive losses in the current series. West Indies have a good batting order but they did not have any response for a high total that England amassed in the previous game. They have a strong line-up and will be looking to do better with their bowling.

England made a comeback in the series with two straight wins in the competition. They won their last game by a huge margin, thanks to their in-form batters. The bowlers also did well in restricting West Indies under the target. The series is tied at 2-2 and this will be a golden opportunity for England to win this affair and hence, the series.

England's chance of winning: 58%

West Indies' chance of winning: 42%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

West Indies vs England Betting Tips

England to score over 27.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85 @Parimatch)

England has a pretty prolific batting order in the current series. They have several batting options and stirred things in their favour in the previous fixture to win it. Their opening line-up featured Phil Salt and Will Jacks who have posted good opening partnerships in the ODI series. Jos Buttler jumped in the opening position and registered ecstatic opening partnerships alongside Salt in the series. The pair scored 77, 9, 115 & 117 runs before their first dismissal in the last four T20Is. Salt and Buttler average at 35.35 & 35.13 respectively in their T20I career. In the last game, Buttler scored 55 whereas Salt carried out innings of 119 runs. The batters fit the role perfectly and will most likely carry out an expensive opening partnership in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds West Indies Opening Partnership Over 20.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Total fours Over 27.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: England 1.7 Bet on Parimatch

West Indies vs England Toss Prediction

The pitch at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba has proven to be a tough nut to crack for batters. The 34 Caribbean Premier League (CPL) matches clearly reflect the slow nature of the pitch, with an average first innings score of 141 runs. Notably, no match at the ground witnessed the target surpassing the 190-run mark. However, spinners will have a great advantage in the game and will receive immense help from the track. Captain winning the toss is likely to bat first keeping the past records in mind.

Weather Report

The temperature in Trinidad will peak at 30 degree Celsius. However, there is a high chance of rain on the day of the game.

West Indies Player List

Rovman Powell (C), Shai Hope (VC), Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd

Predicted Playing XI

Shai Hope Wicket-keeper Brandon King Batter Nicholas Pooran Batter Kyle Mayers Batter Sherfane Rutherford Batter Rovman Powell (c) Batter Gudakesh Motie Bowler Andre Russell All-rounder Akeal Hosein Bowler Alzarri Joseph Bowler Jason Holder Bowler

West Indies Team Form

West Indies have lost two games in a row. Their bowlers were ineffective in the last two games and leaked too many runs.

England Players List

Jos Buttler (c & wk), Rehan Ahmed, Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Liam Livingstone, Tymal Mills, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Josh Tongue, Reece Topley, John Turner and Chris Woakes

Predicted Playing XI

Phil Salt Batter Will Jacks Batter Liam Livingstone Batter Jos Buttler © Wicket-keeper Ben Duckett Batter Adil Rashid Bowler Tymal Mills Bowler Sam Curran All-rounder Reece Topley Bowler Gus Atkinson Bowler Harry Brook Batter

England Recent Form

England won the last game by 75 runs. Their batters did fantastic in amassing a total of 267 runs in 20 overs.

West Indies vs England Head-to-Head Record

The sides have clashed 28 times in the format. England have won 12 games whereas West Indies lead the tally with 16 victories.

England Won: 12

West Indies Won: 16

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

West Indies vs England Betting Odds

The series is levelled at 2-2 after England won the last T20I by 75 runs. In a terrific display of batting, England managed to score 267 runs in the game. Phil Salt scored 119 runs whereas Jos Buttler and Liam Livingstone posted 55 & 54* runs respectively. There were no impressive bowling performances from the West Indies squad. While chasing, WI put on a brave effort and managed to post 192 runs before they lost all their wickets in the process. Andre Russell knocked 51 runs whereas the rest of the batters settled for a low total. England won the game by 75 runs and still had over 4 overs to bowl.

West Indies vs England T20i Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba West Indies Welcome bonus: 100% up to INR 20,000 2.09 Bet Now! England Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.71 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.618 Bet Now!

West Indies vs England Top Batters

Nicholas Pooran to be the top batter for West Indies

Nicholas Pooran averages at 26.48 in his T20I career. He has scored 139 runs in 4 T20Is in the current series, averaging at 34.75. He scored 13, 5, 82 & 39 runs respectively in the four games. He will be expected to score runs for West Indies in the next game.

Phil Salt to be the top batter for England

Phil Salt is an extremely talented opener from England. He scored 40, 25, 109* & 119 runs in four games so far. He is the top run-scorer in the current series with 293 runs in 4 games, averaging at 97.66. Considering his form, he will be the top batter from ENG in the next game.

West Indies vs England Top Bowlers

Alzarri Joseph to be the top bowler for West Indies

Alzarri Joseph has become one of the prominent bowlers in the country. He has picked 6 wickets so far in the four games of the current series and will be expected to perform similarly in the next encounter.

Adil Rashid to be the top bowler for England

Adil Rashid is an experienced spinner in the team. He has been instrumental in the series for the team. He picked 7 wickets in 4 games with an economy rate of 6.43. He picked a single wicket in his last outing and will be expected to pick timely wickets in the next game.