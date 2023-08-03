WI (West Indies) vs IND (India) Match Prediction WI 28 % Chance of Winning IND 72 % Bet Now! Following the fifty-over series, West Indies and India are set to collide in a five-match T20I series starting August 3rd. The match will be hosted at Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad with scheduled start time of 8 PM IST.

West Indies vs India Chance of Winning

It's the final leg of India's tour of the West Indies as the two teams compete in five T20 internationals. The series offers both the teams a chance to build their squad with an eye on the 2024 T20 World Cup, which will take place in the Caribbean and the United States.

The last time these two sides played T20Is against each other was in August last year. That was also a five-match series which the men in blue eventually won by 4-1. West Indies managed to win the second match by five wickets to level the series but were then hammered in the remaining three matches.

India will be without some of their top players in this series, with Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja leaving the tour early. Hardik Pandya takes the leadership mantle for the series with Suryakumar Yadav stepping up as the vice-captain. They have brought in some exciting young players such as Tilak Varma and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

West Indies have played only one T20I series since the last T20 World Cup. They toured South Africa and won the three-match series by 2-1. They have set their eyes on the T20 World Cup, bringing back Shimron Hetmyer into the fold. Nicholas Pooran, Jason Holder and Akeal Hosein, who missed the ODIs, are back for this series.

Coming to the first T20I, India will start as favourites to win. The two teams' chances of winning are as follows.

West Indies chance of winning @ 28%

India chance of winning @ 72%

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West Indies vs India Betting Tips

Nicholas Pooran is coming off one of the greatest T20 knocks in the MLC final, where he struck 137* off just 55 deliveries. He's been in superb form and you can bet on him to score over 22.5 runs in the match.

Ishan Kishan has been in good form on this tour. He smashed back to back fifties in the first two ODIs and has a good record in the shorter format. Back him to score over 21.5 runs in the match.

West Indies vs India Toss Prediction

Brian Lara Stadium has hosted only one men's T20I. In domestic cricket, there have been 34 matches played at the venue with the team batting second winning 18 matches. Both teams are likely to look to chase the target. We predict the West Indies to win the toss and bowl first.

Weather Report

The weather forecast suggests San Fernando should be partly sunny on August 3rd. Rain shouldn't be a big concern for this game with only around a 25% chance of precipitation. The temperature should be in the early to mid 30 degrees with wind gusts blowing at 24 kmph.

West Indies Player List

West Indies squad:Rovman Powell (capt), Kyle Mayers (vice-capt), Nicholas Pooran, Romario Shepherd, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Obed McCoy, Odean Smith, Oshane Thomas

Predicted Playing XI

Kyle Mayers All-Rounder Brandon King Batter Shai Hope (c) Wicketkeeper Nicholas Pooran Wicketkeeper Shimron Hetmyer Batter Rovman Powell Batter Romario Shepherd All-Rounder Akeal Hosein All-Rounder Roston Chase All-Rounder Alzarri Joseph Bowler Obed McCoy Bowler

West Indies Recent Form

West Indies had suffered a humiliating first round exit at the 2022 T20 World Cup last year, finishing at the bottom in Group B. They faced South Africa in a three-match series away from home earlier this year. They won the first game by three wickets before losing the next by six wickets. West Indies won the third match by seven runs to clinch the series.

India Player List

India squad: Hardik Pandya (captain), Suryakumar Yadav (vc), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Arshdeep Singh, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Umran Malik, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar

Predicted Playing XI

Ishan Kishan Wicketkeeper Shubman Gill Batter Yashasvi Jaiswal Batter Tilak Varma Batter Suryakumar Yadav Batter Hardik Pandya All-Rounder Axar Patel All-Rounder Kuldeep Yadav Bowler Avesh Khan Bowler Arshdeep Singh Bowler Umran Malik Bowler

India Recent Form

The men in blue played two T20I series in January this year. They defeated Sri Lanka by 2-1, winning the series decider by 91 runs on the back of Suryakumar Yadav's century. Later that month, India lost the first T20I against New Zealand but won the next two games to secure the series.

West Indies vs India Head-to-Head Record

These two sides have faced each other in 25 T20Is over the years. India have dominated the rivalry with 17 victories whereas West Indies have won seven. In the last five games, the scoreline reads 4-1 in India's favour.

Matches played - 25

West Indies - 7

India - 17

No result - 1

West Indies vs India Betting Odds

West Indies to hit most sixes

West Indies are a side known for their six-hitting ability. They have some terrific strikers such as Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Brandon King and more. Bet on West Indies to score the most sixes in the match.

India to score over 46.5 runs in the first six overs

The Indian team has made a conscious effort to play more attacking cricket in recent times. They will have the likes of Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Suryakumar Yadav in the top four. Bet on India to score over 46.5 runs in the first six overs.

West Indies vs India Top Team Batter

Nicholas Pooran to be West Indies’ best batter

Nicholas Pooran has been in incredible form with the bat. He was the top run-getter in the recently concluded MLC, with 388 runs at an average of 65 and strike rate of 167. He saved his best for the final, where he blasted 137* in 55 balls. Bet on Pooran to be the top batter for West Indies.

Suryakumar Yadav to be India’s best batter

Suryakumar Yadav is one of the best T20 batters in the world. He has a magnificent record in T20I cricket with 1675 runs at an average of 46 while striking at a ridiculous 176. He has three hundreds and 13 fifties at this level. Bet on Suryakumar to be the top batter for India.

West Indies vs India Top Team Bowlers

Akeal Hosein to be West Indies’ best bowler

Akeal Hosein returns to the side for the T20I series. He's one of the best defensive spinners in the world, having taken 86 wickets in the shorter format at 6.76 economy. The left arm spinner should be effective on this pitch. Back him to be West Indies' top bowler.

Kuldeep Yadav to be India’s best bowler

Kuldeep Yadav has troubled the Windies batters on this tour. He picked five wickets in the first two ODIs. The left arm wrist spinner has a good record in T20I cricket with 46 wickets from 28 games at a strike rate of 12.8. Bet on Kuldeep to be the best bowler for India.