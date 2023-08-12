WI (West Indies) vs IND (India) Match Prediction WI 28 % Chance of Winning IND 72 % Bet Now! West Indies lead the ongoing T20I series against India with a lead of 2-1 with two matches to go. The two teams will now take on each other in the fourth T20I at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill, Florida on August 12th. The match will begin at 8 PM IST.

West Indies vs India Chance of Winning

The Men in Blue managed to stay alive in the series with a comfortable seven-wicket win in the third T20I. But the job isn't done yet as every match is a must-win for them. West Indies, on the other, only need to win one out of two games to clinch the series.

The third match saw the hosts win the toss and opt to bat first. Kyle Mayers and Brandon King put on a 55-run stand for the opening wicket but their innings didn't get the acceleration they needed. They were 123/5 in 17.1 overs when Rovman Powell stepped up and provided a solid finish. He smashed 40 off just 19 balls to push the total to 159. Kuldeep Yadav was the pick of the bowlers for India with 3 for 28 while Axar Patel bagged 1 for 24 off his four overs.

Chasing the target, India's both openers failed to make a mark. Yashasvi Jaiswal was dismissed on the second ball on his debut while Shubman Gill could only manage 6 off 11. Suryakumar Yadav came out and batted like his glorious self. He blasted 83 in just 44 deliveries to put India in commanding position. Tilak Varma struck an unbeaten 49 off 37 to help his side get over the line with 13 balls to spare.

Talking about the fourth T20I, India will be favourites with improved chances of winning compared to the last game.

West Indies chance of winning @ 28%

India chance of winning @ 72%

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West Indies vs India Betting Tips

Tilak Varma has been terrific in the series, making an impact in each of the three games. He has scored 39 off 22, 51 off 41 and 49 off 37 in three games. You can back him to score over 20.5 runs in the match.

Kyle Mayers has struck 15 and 25 in the last two games. The pitch in Florida should help his batting style more and you can expect him to come good. Bet on Mayers to score over 18.5 runs in the match.

West Indies vs India Toss Prediction

If we look at the data at Lauderhill venue in Florida, the team batting first has enjoyed good success with 17 wins out of 24 T20 matches. So far in this series, the team winning the toss has opted to bat first in each game. We predict India to win the toss and bat first in the fourth T20I.

Weather Report

The weather forecast for Lauderhill, Florida on August 12th looks pretty decent for a full match. It is likely to be mostly sunny and humid in the morning with only around a 25% chance of precipitation. The temperature is likely to be in the mid 30 degrees with 69% humidity.

West Indies Player List

West Indies squad:Rovman Powell (capt), Kyle Mayers (vice-capt), Nicholas Pooran, Romario Shepherd, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Obed McCoy, Odean Smith, Oshane Thomas

Predicted Playing XI

Kyle Mayers All-Rounder Brandon King Batter Johnson Charles Wicketkeeper Nicholas Pooran Wicketkeeper Shimron Hetmyer Batter Rovman Powell (c) Batter Romario Shepherd All-Rounder Akeal Hosein All-Rounder Jason Holder All-Rounder Alzarri Joseph Bowler Obed McCoy Bowler

West Indies Recent Form

The men in maroon claimed the first game by four runs and doubled down with another close win by two wickets. However, they were completely outplayed in the third T20I. West Indies' previous T20I assignment was in South Africa earlier this year, where they claimed the series by 2-1 victory.

India Player List

India squad: Hardik Pandya (captain), Suryakumar Yadav (vc), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Arshdeep Singh, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Umran Malik, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar

Predicted Playing XI

Yashasvi Jaiswal Batter Shubman Gill Batter Suryakumar Yadav Batter Tilak Varma Batter Sanju Samson Wicketkeeper Hardik Pandya (c) All-Rounder Axar Patel All-Rounder Kuldeep Yadav Bowler Yuzvendra Chahal Bowler Arshdeep Singh Bowler Mukesh Kumar Bowler

India Recent Form

India bounced back from their narrow defeats in the first two games to win the third T20I by seven wickets. Kuldeep Yadav and Suryakumar Yadav were the stars of the day. Earlier this year, India's second-string side faced New Zealand in a three-match series and came out on top by 2-1.

West Indies vs India Head-to-Head Record

The men in blue have been dominant when it comes to the head to head record in T20 cricket. Out of 28 T20 internationals against each other, India have won 18 while West Indies have claimed nind games. As for the last five encounters, India lead the scoreline by 3-2.

Matches played - 28

West Indies - 9

India - 18

No result - 1

West Indies vs India Betting Odds

West Indies to score over 42.5 runs in the powerplay

The pitches in Florida are good for batting and the West Indies top order comprising Kyle Mayers, Brandon King and Johnson Charles should enjoy batting here. Nicholas Pooran has also been in top form. Back West Indies to score over 42.5 runs in the first six overs.

India to score over 60.5 runs in the first 8 overs

India's Shubman Gill hasn't done well on slow surfaces but should fire on a good batting deck. Yashasvi Jaiswal is naturally aggressive while Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma are their best batters in the series. Betting on India to score over 60.5 runs in the first eight overs seems a good option.

West Indies vs India Top Team Batter

Nicholas Pooran to be West Indies’ best batter

Nicholas Pooran struck 10-ball 20 in the previous game. In the first two games, he hammered 41 off 34 and 67 off 40. Pooran has been in magnificent form with the bat, smashing over 1300 runs in T20 cricket this year at a strike rate of 161 while averaging 40. Bet on Pooran to be the top batter for West Indies.

Suryakumar Yadav to be India’s best batter

Suryakumar Yadav returned to his best with a scintillating 83 off 44 deliveries in the third game. One of the best in the business, SKY has 1780 runs in T20I cricket at an average of 46 while striking at 174. He has three hundreds and 14 fifties at this level. Bet on Suryakumar to be the top batter for India.

West Indies vs India Top Team Bowlers

Alzarri Joseph to be West Indies’ best bowler

The right arm fast bowler was the standout performer for the hosts in the last game, picking 2 for 25 in four overs. Alzarri bagged 2 for 28 in the second game as well. He has 26 wickets from 15 T20 internationals at a strike rate of 13.3. Back Joseph to be West Indies' top bowler.

Kuldeep Yadav to be India’s best bowler

The left arm wrist spinner has constantly troubled the Windies batters on this tour. He took seven wickets in three ODIs and picked 3 for 28 in the previous T20I. Kuldeep has 50 wickets in T20I cricket from just 30 games at an economy of 6.70. Bet on Kuldeep to be India's best bowler.