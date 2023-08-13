WI (West Indies) vs IND (India) Match Prediction WI 28 % Chance of Winning IND 72 % Bet Now! With the scoreline tied at 2-2, India and West Indies are set to clash in the series deciding fifth and final T20I on August 13th. The match will take place at the same venue Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill, Florida with the scheduled start time of 8 PM IST.

West Indies vs India Chance of Winning

India managed to bounce back from 0-2 down to force a series decider on Sunday. If their seven-wicket win in the third game wasn't convincing enough, the men in blue absolutely smashed the home side in the fourth game by nine wickets.

West Indies elected to bat first after winning the toss and had a pretty good start with 54/1 on the board in 5.3 overs. But then they lost three wickets in just seven balls. Shai Hope made 45 off 29 before he holed out. Shimron Hetmyer played a vital knock for the team, blasting 61 runs in just 39 balls to power the total to 178. Arshdeep Singh picked three scalps for India while Kuldeep Yadav took 2 for 26 in four overs.

What followed was a carnage and dream for Indian fans as their two young stars Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill put on an exhibition of batting. The pair put on a massive 165-run partnership for the opening wicket in just 15.3 overs. Gill, who had a torrid series, finally managed to get among runs with 77 off 47. Jaiswal, in just his second T20I, went on to score a magnificent 84 not-out in 41 deliveries. India chased down the target with three overs to spare.

Coming into the fifth T20I, India have momentum on their side. The two teams' chances of winning this game are as follows.

West Indies chance of winning @ 28%

India chance of winning @ 72%

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West Indies vs India Betting Tips

Shubman Gill had a rough time in the first three games but made most of the good batting conditions in the last game. He smashed 77 runs in 47 deliveries. Betting on Gill to score over 22.5 runs in the match is a safe option.

Kuldeep Yadav has been a big threat to West Indies on the tour. He has picked six wickets in three games in the T20I series. You can bet on Kuldeep to score over 20.5 player performance points in the match at 2.08 odds.

West Indies vs India Toss Prediction

Talking about the history at Lauderhill in Florida, the team batting first has won 17 out of 25 T20 matches played here. This series has witnessed the team winning the toss choose batting first in each of the four games. We predict India to win the toss and bat first in the fifth T20I.

Weather Report

It doesn't look like the weather will play a major role in this game as Lauderhill, Florida is likely to be partly sunny and humid on August 13th afternoon. The chance of precipitation is only around 25% with the temperature ranging in the early 30 degree Celsius.

West Indies Player List

West Indies squad:Rovman Powell (capt), Kyle Mayers (vice-capt), Nicholas Pooran, Romario Shepherd, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Obed McCoy, Odean Smith, Oshane Thomas

Predicted Playing XI

Kyle Mayers All-Rounder Brandon King Batter Shai Hope Wicketkeeper Nicholas Pooran Wicketkeeper Shimron Hetmyer Batter Rovman Powell (c) Batter Romario Shepherd All-Rounder Akeal Hosein All-Rounder Jason Holder All-Rounder Alzarri Joseph Bowler Obed McCoy Bowler

West Indies Recent Form

The men in maroon started the series well with a close win by four runs in the first game. They followed it up with another win by two wickets in the second game, where Alzarri Joseph and Akeal Hosein got them over the line. The hosts lost the third T20I by seven wickets and suffered a bigger hammering in the fourth clash by nine wickets.

India Player List

India squad: Hardik Pandya (captain), Suryakumar Yadav (vc), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Arshdeep Singh, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Umran Malik, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar

Predicted Playing XI

Yashasvi Jaiswal Batter Shubman Gill Batter Suryakumar Yadav Batter Tilak Varma Batter Sanju Samson Wicketkeeper Hardik Pandya (c) All-Rounder Axar Patel All-Rounder Kuldeep Yadav Bowler Yuzvendra Chahal Bowler Arshdeep Singh Bowler Mukesh Kumar Bowler

India Recent Form

India had a rough start to the series with their batters not able to adjust to the pitches quickly. But in the last two games, they have had each of the top four batters make a big contribution. They chased down 160 in the third game on the back of Suryakumar Yadav's 83 and Tilak Varma's 49. In the fourth game, openers scored half centuries to mow down 179 in just 17 overs.

West Indies vs India Head-to-Head Record

Talking about the head to head record between these two sides, India have a healthy lead in T20 cricket. They have played 29 T20 internationals against each other, with India winning 19 and West Indies coming out on top nine times. In the previous five clashes, India lead the scoreline by 3-2.

Matches played - 29

West Indies - 9

India - 19

No result - 1

West Indies vs India Betting Odds

West Indies to score over 48.5 runs in the powerplay @ 1.85

Lauderhill produces good pitches for batting and we saw that in the last game. West Indies have Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Shai Hope and Nicholas Pooran in the top four. They scored 55 runs in the powerplay in the fourth game. Back West Indies to score over 48.5 runs in the first six overs.

India to score over 50.5 runs in the powerplay @ 1.80

Shubman Gill returned to form in the previous game while Yashasvi Jaiswal also produced a blistering knock. Then there's Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma at number three and four. India have scored 60 and 66 runs in the powerplay in the last two games. Betting on India to score over 50.5 runs in the first six overs could give you good returns.

West Indies vs India Top Team Batter

Shai Hope to be West Indies’ best batter

Shai Hope is one of most dependable batters in the game with solid technique and has upped his power-hitting in recent times. He returned to the T20I side in the previous match and made an immediate impact with 45 off 29. Hope has been in good form and you can back him to be the top batter for West Indies.

Yashasvi Jaiswal to be India’s best batter

Yashasvi Jaiswal fell cheaply on his T20I debut but obliterated the Windies attack in the last outing with 84 off 41. The left hander had a superb Indian T20 League campaign, where he made 625 runs at an average of 48 while striking at 164. Bet on Jaiswal to be the top batter for India.

West Indies vs India Top Team Bowlers

Alzarri Joseph to be West Indies’ best bowler

The West Indies bowling attack got carted around in the previous game, with Alzarri Joseph rested. He should be back for this game, offering a point of difference to the side. The fast bowler has 26 wickets in T20I cricket from 15 matches at 13.3 strike rate. He had picked two wickets each in the second and third game of the series.

Kuldeep Yadav to be India’s best bowler

If there's one bowler who has consistently delivered on this tour, it is Kuldeep Yadav. The left arm wrist spinner snared seven wickets in three ODIs and has bagged six scalps in three T20Is. In the last two outings, he has claimed 3 for 28 and 2 for 26. Kuldeep has 52 wickets from 31 T20Is at an economy of 6.70.