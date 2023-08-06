WI (West Indies) vs IND (India) Match Prediction WI 35 % Chance of Winning IND 65 % Bet Now! It was the West Indies who landed the first blow in this five-match T20I series currently being played in the Caribbean and the United States. India will take on the hosts in the second game at Providence Stadium in Guyana on August 6th. The contest will begin at 8 PM IST.

West Indies vs India Chance of Winning

The hosts West Indies did an excellent job in the series opener to go 1-0 up with a four-run victory in Tarouba. The new-look Indian team will be desperate to win this second fixture and level the series.

As it happened, the hosts won the toss and opted to bat first. Brandon King got them off to a decent start with 28 off 18 before Yuzvendra Chahal sent both openers back in the same over. Nicholas Pooran started from where he left off in the MLC final recently. He got off to a cracking start but ended up with 41 off 34 balls. Captain Rovman Powell scored 48 off 32 to help his side get 149/6. Chahal and Arshdeep Singh bagged two scalps each for India.

Chasing the target, Indian openers Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan could not get going. They faced 18 balls in total and only made nine runs. Suryakumar Yadav made a run-a-ball 21 but Tilak Varma made a big impression on his debut. Varma smashed 39 off 22, ending up with the best strike rate in the match. Hardik Pandya and Sanju Samson added 36 runs for the fifth wicket but the 16th over turned out to be a game-changer. Jason Holder bowled Hardik on the first ball while Samson was run out two balls later. Axar Patel was the last hope for India but holed out trying to go for a big one. Holder, Romario Shepherd and Obed McCoy picked two wickets each as they held onto a narrow win.

As for the second T20I, India remain favourites to win. The two teams' chances of winning are as follows.

West Indies chance of winning @ 35%

India chance of winning @ 65%

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West Indies vs India Betting Tips

Nicholas Pooran followed his 55-ball 137* in the MLC final with a 41 off 34 in the first game of this series. He's been in terrific touch with the bat this year. We expect him to score over 22.5 runs in the match.

Suryakumar Yadav is amongst the best in the business and has a terrific record in the format. He averages 46 and strikes at 176. Back him to score over 21.5 runs in the match.

West Indies vs India Toss Prediction

There have been 48 men's T20 matches hosted at Providence Stadium across international and domestic cricket. 27 of those have been won by the team batting second. Both teams could look to chase here. We predict India to win the toss and field first.

Weather Report

The weather forecast suggests there could be a shower or two in Guyana on Sunday morning. There's a 60% chance of precipitation predicted in the morning with upto 1.1 mm rain. The temperature is expected to range between 31-35 degrees with 24 kmph wind gusts.

West Indies Player List

West Indies squad:Rovman Powell (capt), Kyle Mayers (vice-capt), Nicholas Pooran, Romario Shepherd, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Obed McCoy, Odean Smith, Oshane Thomas

Predicted Playing XI

Kyle Mayers All-Rounder Brandon King Batter Johnson Charles Wicketkeeper Nicholas Pooran Wicketkeeper Shimron Hetmyer Batter Rovman Powell (c) Batter Romario Shepherd All-Rounder Akeal Hosein All-Rounder Jason Holder All-Rounder Alzarri Joseph Bowler Obed McCoy Bowler

West Indies Recent Form

West Indies bowlers did an excellent job in the opening game of the series to clinch a close victory. Earlier this year, West Indies had toured South Africa and won the series by 2-1. They claimed the first match by three wickets before getting outplayed in the second by six wickets. In the series decider, they came out on top by seven runs.

India Player List

India squad: Hardik Pandya (captain), Suryakumar Yadav (vc), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Arshdeep Singh, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Umran Malik, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar

Predicted Playing XI

Ishan Kishan Wicketkeeper Shubman Gill Batter Suryakumar Yadav Batter Tilak Varma Batter Sanju Samson Wicketkeeper Hardik Pandya (c) All-Rounder Axar Patel All-Rounder Kuldeep Yadav Bowler Yuzvendra Chahal Bowler Arshdeep Singh Bowler Mukesh Kumar Bowler

India Recent Form

Indian batters struggled in the opening game of the series, failing to chase 150. In January this year, they defeated Sri Lanka and New Zealand. They lost the first game versus New Zealand but claimed the next two to seal the series.

West Indies vs India Head-to-Head Record

West Indies and India have played against each other in 26 T20 internationals over the years. The men in blue lead the scoreline with 17 wins as opposed to eight by West Indies. As for the previous five encounters, India won three while West Indies claimed two.

Matches played - 26

West Indies - 8

India - 17

No result - 1

West Indies vs India Betting Odds

India to score under 46.5 runs in the first six overs

Both Indian openers can struggle to get going on slow pitches. In the previous game, they made nine runs in 18 deliveries combined. Guyana is a venue where batting hasn't been an easy task. You can bet on India to score over 46.5 runs in the first six overs

West Indies to score over 42.5 runs in the first six overs

West Indies have Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Johnson Charles and Nicholas Pooran in their top four. They're all capable of getting off to quick starts. Bet on West Indies to score over 42.5 runs in the first six overs.

West Indies vs India Top Team Batter

Nicholas Pooran to be West Indies’ best batter

Nicholas Pooran has been in magnificent form with the willow. He has scored over 1200 runs in the shorter format this year, averaging nearly 40 at a strike rate of 160. In the recently concluded MLC, he hammered 388 runs at 65 average and 167 strike rate. Bet on Pooran to be the top batter for West Indies.

Tilak Varma to be India’s best batter

The young sensation had a terrific international debut, smashing 39 off 22 in the first game. In this year's IPL, he smashed 343 runs from 11 games at an average of 43 while striking at 164. He's a very good player of spin bowling and given how others have struggled on these pitches, he's a good bet to be the top batter for India.

West Indies vs India Top Team Bowlers

Jason Holder to be West Indies’ best bowler

Jason Holder's height and his ability to vary the pace will be crucial on the show pitches of Guyana. With batters going after him, he can pick wickets like he did in the first game. He has 207 wickets in the format at an economy of around 8. Back him to be West Indies' top bowler.

Yuzvendra Chahal to be India’s best bowler

The leg-spinner is one of the most prolific wicket-takers in the shorter format. Yuzvendra Chahal snared 2/24 in the previous game. He has a good record in overall T20s with 322 wickets at an economy of 7.62. Bet on Chahal to be the best bowler for India.