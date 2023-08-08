WI (West Indies) vs IND (India) Match Prediction WI 34 % Chance of Winning IND 66 % Bet Now! West Indies are one win away from securing the series while India are in a must-win situation. The two teams will lock horns in the third T20 international at Providence Stadium in Guyana on August 8th. The fixture is scheduled to begin at 8 PM IST.

West Indies vs India Chance of Winning

The men in blue have found themselves in a dire situation, having lost the first two games of this series. After winning the first game by four runs, the men in maroon clinched the second T20I by two wickets to go 2-0 up.

India won the toss and opted to bat first but they had a terrible start, losing Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav for single digits. Ishan Kishan made 27 off 23 but couldn't capitalize on the start. Tilak Varma was terrific yet again in his second T20I, scoring 51 off 41 balls to help his side get to 152. For the hosts, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph and Romario Shepherd snared two wickets each.

Hardik Pandya got India off to a great start with two wickets in the first over. But then Nicholas Pooran took charge of the run-chase and put his side firmly in the driving seat. He hammered 67 off just 40 balls before he was dismissed with the side needing 27 off 36 balls. India clawed their way back courtesy of Yuzvendra Chahal's two wickets in an over, to bring down the equal to 21 off 18 with only two wickets in hand for the home side. However, Hosein and Joseph did the job to clinch the victory.

Earlier in the series opener, West Indies managed to edge out the visitors by four runs on the back of key performances from Jason Holder, Rovman Powell and Nicholas Pooran. Powell (48 off 32) and Pooran (41 off 34) helped the side post 149 on the board while Holder bagged 2 for 19 in four overs.

As for the third T20I, the two teams' chances of winning are as follows.

West Indies chance of winning @ 34%

India chance of winning @ 66%

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West Indies vs India Betting Tips

Nicholas Pooran has been in incredible touch with the bat. He struck 41 off 34 in the first game of the series and followed it up with 67 off 40 on Sunday. Betting on him to score over 22.5 runs in the match would be justified.

Tilak Varma smashed 39 off 22 to mark his international debut and he went one step further, registering a fifty in the second game. Back him to score over 20.5 runs in the match.

West Indies vs India Toss Prediction

The Providence Stadium has hosted 49 men's T20s across international and domestic cricket. The team batting second has won 28 of those games. India opted to bat first here in the second game and lost. We predict India to win the toss and field first in the third T20I.

Weather Report

There are heavy showers predicted in Guyana on Tuesday afternoon. The weather could be slightly better in the morning when the match is scheduled. The forecast suggests there could be showers in some spots with a 40% chance of precipitation. The temperature should be between 30-35 degrees.

West Indies Player List

West Indies squad:Rovman Powell (capt), Kyle Mayers (vice-capt), Nicholas Pooran, Romario Shepherd, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Obed McCoy, Odean Smith, Oshane Thomas

Predicted Playing XI

Kyle Mayers All-Rounder Brandon King Batter Johnson Charles Wicketkeeper Nicholas Pooran Wicketkeeper Shimron Hetmyer Batter Rovman Powell (c) Batter Romario Shepherd All-Rounder Akeal Hosein All-Rounder Jason Holder All-Rounder Alzarri Joseph Bowler Obed McCoy Bowler

West Indies Recent Form

The opening game of the ongoing series saw the hosts come out on top by four runs and they backed it up with another close win by two wickets. West Indies toured South Africa earlier this year, where they managed to pull off a 2-1 victory in the T20I series. The men in maroon won the series decider by seven runs to clinch the series.

India Player List

India squad: Hardik Pandya (captain), Suryakumar Yadav (vc), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Arshdeep Singh, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Umran Malik, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar

Predicted Playing XI

Yashasvi Jaiswal Batter Shubman Gill Batter Suryakumar Yadav Batter Tilak Varma Batter Sanju Samson Wicketkeeper Hardik Pandya (c) All-Rounder Axar Patel All-Rounder Kuldeep Yadav Bowler Yuzvendra Chahal Bowler Arshdeep Singh Bowler Mukesh Kumar Bowler

India Recent Form

India failed to chase 150 in the opening game of this series and could not defend 152 in the second. Their last T20I assignment before this series was against New Zealand in January, where they lost the first game but won the next two to secure the series.

West Indies vs India Head-to-Head Record

These two rivals have met each other 27 times in T20 internationals. India have dominated the record with 17 victories compared to nine by West Indies. Talking about the last five encounters, West Indies have won three while India have been victorious twice.

Matches played - 27

West Indies - 9

India - 17

No result - 1

West Indies vs India Betting Odds

West Indies to score over 44.5 runs in the first six overs

West Indies have naturally attacking players in Kyle Mayers, Brandon King and Nicholas Pooran in their top four. Pooran, in particular, has been in great form while Mayers showed signs of returning to form. Bet on West Indies to score over 44.5 runs in the powerplay.

India to score under 72.5 runs in the first 10 overs

Indian batters have struggled in the series so far but you can expect them to turn things around. Tilak Varma has done well while Suryakumar Yadav was unlucky in the previous game. India could bring in Yashasvi Jaiswal for this game. You can bet on India to score over 72.5 runs in the first 10 overs.

West Indies vs India Top Team Batter

Nicholas Pooran to be West Indies’ best batter

Nicholas Pooran continued his terrific form with a match-winning 67 off 40 in the second game. Earlier in the first game, he made 41 off 34. The left hand batter has smashed over 1200 runs in T20 cricket this year, at an average of 40 while striking at 160. Bet on Pooran to be the West Indies' top batter.

Suryakumar Yadav to be India’s best batter

Suryakumar Yadav scored 21 runs in the first game and was run out for just one in the second. He remains one of the best batters in the shorter format and has shown he can bounce back from a rough patch. Back Suryakumar to be the top batter for India.

West Indies vs India Top Team Bowlers

Akeal Hosein to be West Indies’ best bowler

The left arm spinner did a superb job for his side in the second game, picking 2 for 29 in four overs. The pitch assists spin and he should be effective here. Akeal Hosein has 89 wickets in T20 cricket at an economy of just 6.70. Back Hosein to be West Indies' top bowler.

Yuzvendra Chahal to be India’s best bowler

Yuzvendra Chahal hasn't been fully utilized so far in the series, bowling three overs in each game. He snared 2 for 24 in the first match and followed it up with 2 for 19 in the second. The leg-spinner has 324 wickets in the format at an economy of 7.62. Bet on Chahal to be India's best bowler.